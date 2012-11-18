Fōmatto provides leightweight string interpolation and formatting for JavaScript.
The library brings with it the
Formatter factory and the
FormatError.
In order to use Fōmatto it is necessary to create a
format function with the
Formatter factory.
Formatter([formats])
format function
format(template, arg1[, arg2, arg3, ...argN])
The
format function takes a template and either multiple arguments,
an array or array like object (an object with a
length property of type
Number) or a standard object as its arguments.
> format('Good {} Sir {}.', 'morning', 'Lancelot')
'Good morning Sir Lancelot.'
> format('Good {0} Sir {1}.', 'morning', 'Lancelot')
'Good morning Sir Lancelot.'
> format('Good {time} Sir {name}.', 'morning', 'Lancelot')
'Good morning Sir Lancelot.'
> format('Good {0} Sir {1}.', ['morning', 'Lancelot'])
'Good morning Sir Lancelot.'
> format('Good {time} Sir {name}.', {time: 'morning', name: 'Lancelot'})
'Good morning Sir Lancelot.'
> format('Good {0} Sir {1}.', {0: 'morning', 1: 'Lancelot', length: 2})
'Good morning Sir Lancelot.'
String templates contain placeholders wrapped in
{}. There are a number of
different ways in which these placeholders can be used to insert data into a
template.
Auto indexes via
{}, these automatically insert the next item from an
array or a list of arguments.
Positive
{1} or negative
{-1} indexes, these will insert the Nth or
length + Nth index of an array or a list of arguments.
Property access via
{name}, these will either insert the corresponding
property of an object or behave like auto indexes in case of an array or
a list of arguments.
Complex property access via
{users.names[2]['first']}, these will query an
object for the specified property and throw a
FormatError in case the
property could not be resolved.
By appending a semicolon at the end of a placeholder it is possible to apply a formatting function to the value before it is inserted.
> format('{0:upper}!', 'banana')
'BANANA!'
> format('Some fruits: {:join(', ')}!', ['melons', 'oranges', 'strawberries'])
'Some fruits: melons, oranges, strawberries!'
upper will transform to UPPER case.
lower will transform to lower case.
lpad(count [, padding=' ']) will pad to
count characters on the left side.
rpad(count [, padding=' ']) will pad to
count characters on the right side.
pad(count [, padding=' ']) will equally pad to
count characters on both sides.
Note: The
padformats only support single characters for padding.
surround(left=' ' [, right=left]) will surround with
left and
right.
repeat(count=0) will repeat
count times.
join([character=' ']) will join an array with
character.
hex([leading=false]) will convert to hexadecimal representation. If leading
is true
0x will be prepended.
bin([leading=false]) will convert to binary representation. If leading
is true
0b will be prepended.
Using the
Formatter factory one can add their own formatters.
var custom = Formatter({
unicorns: function(value) {
return value + ' unicorns!';
}
});
> custom('Here come the {:unicorns}', 'five')
'Here come the five unicorns!'
It is also possible to add more formats later on by setting properties on the
formats object of a
format function.
custom.formats.foo = function(value) {
return 'foo';
};
This will add the format
:foo.
By extending
Formatter.formats it's also possible to add more default
formats.
Formatter.formats.bonsai = function(value) {
// ...
};
The format
:bonsai will now be available to all
format functions.