Fōmatto - Japanese for Format

Fōmatto provides leightweight string interpolation and formatting for JavaScript.

The library brings with it the Formatter factory and the FormatError .

Usage

In order to use Fōmatto it is necessary to create a format function with the Formatter factory.

Formatter ([formats])

The format function

format(template, arg1[, arg2, arg3, ...argN])

The format function takes a template and either multiple arguments, an array or array like object (an object with a length property of type Number ) or a standard object as its arguments.

> format( 'Good {} Sir {}.' , 'morning' , 'Lancelot' ) 'Good morning Sir Lancelot.' > format( 'Good {0} Sir {1}.' , 'morning' , 'Lancelot' ) 'Good morning Sir Lancelot.' > format( 'Good {time} Sir {name}.' , 'morning' , 'Lancelot' ) 'Good morning Sir Lancelot.' > format( 'Good {0} Sir {1}.' , [ 'morning' , 'Lancelot' ]) 'Good morning Sir Lancelot.' > format( 'Good {time} Sir {name}.' , { time : 'morning' , name : 'Lancelot' }) 'Good morning Sir Lancelot.' > format( 'Good {0} Sir {1}.' , { 0 : 'morning' , 1 : 'Lancelot' , length : 2 }) 'Good morning Sir Lancelot.'

Templates

String templates contain placeholders wrapped in {} . There are a number of different ways in which these placeholders can be used to insert data into a template.

Auto indexes via {} , these automatically insert the next item from an array or a list of arguments.

Positive {1} or negative {-1} indexes, these will insert the Nth or length + Nth index of an array or a list of arguments.

Property access via {name} , these will either insert the corresponding property of an object or behave like auto indexes in case of an array or a list of arguments.

Complex property access via {users.names[2]['first']} , these will query an object for the specified property and throw a FormatError in case the property could not be resolved.

Formats

By appending a semicolon at the end of a placeholder it is possible to apply a formatting function to the value before it is inserted.

> format( '{0:upper}!' , 'banana' ) 'BANANA!' > format( 'Some fruits: {:join(' , ')}!' , [ 'melons' , 'oranges' , 'strawberries' ]) 'Some fruits: melons, oranges, strawberries!'

Standard formats

upper will transform to UPPER case.

will transform to UPPER case. lower will transform to lower case.

will transform to lower case. lpad(count [, padding=' ']) will pad to count characters on the left side.

will pad to characters on the left side. rpad(count [, padding=' ']) will pad to count characters on the right side.

will pad to characters on the right side. pad(count [, padding=' ']) will equally pad to count characters on both sides.

Note: The pad formats only support single characters for padding.

surround(left=' ' [, right=left]) will surround with left and right .

repeat(count=0) will repeat count times.

join([character=' ']) will join an array with character .

hex([leading=false]) will convert to hexadecimal representation. If leading is true 0x will be prepended.

bin([leading=false]) will convert to binary representation. If leading is true 0b will be prepended.

Custom formats

Using the Formatter factory one can add their own formatters.

var custom = Formatter({ unicorns : function ( value ) { return value + ' unicorns!' ; } }); > custom( 'Here come the {:unicorns}' , 'five' ) 'Here come the five unicorns!'

It is also possible to add more formats later on by setting properties on the formats object of a format function.

custom.formats.foo = function ( value ) { return 'foo' ; };

This will add the format :foo .

Adding default formats

By extending Formatter.formats it's also possible to add more default formats.

Formatter.formats.bonsai = function ( value ) { };