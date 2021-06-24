CSS Distribution

This repository is a distribution of Fomantic-UI as CSS only to provide a lightweight version of Fomantic UI.

This package does not support theming and includes generated CSS files of the default theme only.

You can view more on Fomantic UI at fomantic-ui.com.

If you have any issues please use the main Fomantic-UI repository.

Installation

npm install --save fomantic-ui-css

yarn add semantic-ui-react yarn add fomantic-ui-css

After installation

import 'fomantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css' ;

Need help?

If you looking for help please open an issue on the main Fomantic-UI repository.