openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fomantic-ui-css

by fomantic
2.8.8 (see all)

CSS only distribution of Fomantic UI

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

Readme

CSS Distribution

This repository is a distribution of Fomantic-UI as CSS only to provide a lightweight version of Fomantic UI.

This package does not support theming and includes generated CSS files of the default theme only.

You can view more on Fomantic UI at fomantic-ui.com.

If you have any issues please use the main Fomantic-UI repository.

Installation

$ npm install --save fomantic-ui-css

Usage with Semantic-UI-React

$ yarn add semantic-ui-react
$ yarn add fomantic-ui-css

After installation

import 'fomantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css';

Need help?

If you looking for help please open an issue on the main Fomantic-UI repository.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tailwindcssA utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
GitHub Stars
54K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
511
Top Feedback
94Great Documentation
82Easy to Use
82Highly Customizable
bootstrapThe most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.
GitHub Stars
155K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2,825
Top Feedback
133Easy to Use
130Great Documentation
80Highly Customizable
@patternfly/react-coreA set of React components for the PatternFly project.
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
33K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
uikitA lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
38
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
carbon-componentsA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
125K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
bul
bulmaModern CSS framework based on Flexbox
GitHub Stars
45K
Weekly Downloads
213K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
212
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
29Easy to Use
22Highly Customizable
See 20 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial