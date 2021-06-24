This repository is a distribution of Fomantic-UI as CSS only to provide a lightweight version of Fomantic UI.
This package does not support theming and includes generated CSS files of the default theme only.
You can view more on Fomantic UI at fomantic-ui.com.
If you have any issues please use the main Fomantic-UI repository.
$ npm install --save fomantic-ui-css
$ yarn add semantic-ui-react
$ yarn add fomantic-ui-css
After installation
import 'fomantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css';
If you looking for help please open an issue on the main Fomantic-UI repository.