The official community fork of the popular Semantic-UI framework.
NOTE: Fomantic was created to continue active development of Semantic-UI and has the intent to be merged back into the master repository once active development can restart. For more info please read the following issues https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI/issues/6109 https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI/issues/6413
EDIT: Lots has changed since we started this project and we are now starting the development of FUI v3. You can read more about the v3 proposals here.
To be clear merging back into SUI is still our intention, read this comment for more info
Fomantic allows developers to build beautiful websites fast, with concise HTML, intuitive javascript, and simplified debugging, helping make front-end development a delightful experience. Fomantic is responsively designed allowing your website to scale on multiple devices.
$ npm install fomantic-ui
Living on the edge? Try our nightly build and test new features and bug fixes early!
$ npm install fomantic-ui@nightly
Fomantic includes an interactive installer to help setup your project.
|Environment
|Install Command
|Repository
|Third-Party
|CSS Only
npm install fomantic-ui-css
|Fomantic-UI-CSS
|LESS
npm install fomantic-ui-less
|Fomantic-UI-LESS
|SASS
gem 'fomantic-ui-sass'
|Fomantic-UI-SASS
|✅
If you're looking for help with an issue we offer multiple ways for you to get support. You can post usage questions here on GitHub or you can ask in our community Discord server.
GitHub Issues is for suggesting enhancements and reporting bugs. Before submitting a bug make sure you do the following:
Before creating a pull request be sure to read the Contributing Guide and our Code of Conduct, this is where we explain everything you need to know about contributing to Fomantic.
Semantic-UI was beautifully crafted by @jlukic
This is the actively maintained fork of Semantic UI since 2018. Fomantic-UI already fixed hundreds of bugs and added new features like calendar, slider, toast, emoji and central options to disable certain variants or colors easily. Beside the new JS modules it is still 99% backward compatible and the CSS only variant will still work with existing Semantic UI Projects using React/Vue/Angular/Ember
I love the customization options available, both professionally and personally I am using fomantic UI for customizing my angular and react modules. The forms validation is way powerful that I have seen in any library out there.
Semantic-ui was always my favourite css framework - in my opinion it always looked so elegant and sharp compared to other css frameworks at that time. Glad to see others think alike and that the community continued to maintain the project.
Great library with a lot of components out the box. Issues have been resolved quickly. And there is always a maintainer on discord to answer our questions.