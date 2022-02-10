openbase logo
fomantic-ui

by fomantic
2.8.8

Fomantic-UI is a community fork of Semantic-UI

Popularity

9.3K

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

300

Package

Dependencies

40

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework

Reviews

5.0/57
Readme

Fomantic Logo

Fomantic-UI

The official community fork of the popular Semantic-UI framework.

GitHub Actions Status last commit (develop) License Rate on Openbase

Discord Server Follow on Twitter

npm downloads npm version

jsdelivr CDNJS

Package Quality GitHub contributors Dependabot Status Known Vulnerabilities

NOTE: Fomantic was created to continue active development of Semantic-UI and has the intent to be merged back into the master repository once active development can restart. For more info please read the following issues https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI/issues/6109 https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI/issues/6413

EDIT: Lots has changed since we started this project and we are now starting the development of FUI v3. You can read more about the v3 proposals here.

To be clear merging back into SUI is still our intention, read this comment for more info

Fomantic allows developers to build beautiful websites fast, with concise HTML, intuitive javascript, and simplified debugging, helping make front-end development a delightful experience. Fomantic is responsively designed allowing your website to scale on multiple devices.

📡 Installation

$ npm install fomantic-ui

Living on the edge? Try our nightly build and test new features and bug fixes early!

$ npm install fomantic-ui@nightly

Fomantic includes an interactive installer to help setup your project.

💻 Browser Support

  • Last 2 Versions of Firefox, Chrome, Safari Mac, Edge
  • Last 4 Versions of Android, Chrome for Android, iOS Safari1
  • IE 112
  • Microsoft Edge 12-442

📦 Other packages

EnvironmentInstall CommandRepositoryThird-Party
CSS Onlynpm install fomantic-ui-cssFomantic-UI-CSS
LESSnpm install fomantic-ui-lessFomantic-UI-LESS
SASSgem 'fomantic-ui-sass'Fomantic-UI-SASS

💬 Community

💡 Getting Help

If you're looking for help with an issue we offer multiple ways for you to get support. You can post usage questions here on GitHub or you can ask in our community Discord server.

🐛 Submitting Bugs and Enhancements

GitHub Issues is for suggesting enhancements and reporting bugs. Before submitting a bug make sure you do the following:

  • Check to see if the issue has already been raised.
  • Fork this boilerplate JSFiddle to create a reproducible example of the bug. If a bug is apparent in the docs you can simply link to the docs example, just make it clear exactly how to reproduce the issue. Only bugs that include a test case can be triaged.
  • If submitting an enhancement try and create it in the JSFiddle if not it's fine but explain clearly what you want.

📝 Pull Requests

Before creating a pull request be sure to read the Contributing Guide and our Code of Conduct, this is where we explain everything you need to know about contributing to Fomantic.

Sponsors

Infrastructure hosted and powered by DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean

Sign up now and get $100 in credit for 60 days! Sign up here!

Cross-browser testing provided by BrowserStack

BrowserStack

IDE's provided by JetBrains

JetBrains

Credit

Semantic-UI was beautifully crafted by @jlukic

  1. Fomantic-UI should basically still work in iOS Safari 7+, Android 4.4+, but, starting from v2.9.0, we won't support them anymore if anything works different than in recent versions.
  2. Fomantic-UI should basically still work in IE11 / old Edge, but, starting from v2.9.0, we won't support them anymore in terms of dedicated bugfixes.

Great Documentation7
Easy to Use8
Performant7
Highly Customizable5
Bleeding Edge3
Responsive Maintainers6
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Marco 'Lubber' WienkoopBerlin, Germany2 Ratings2 Reviews
August 14, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Performant

This is the actively maintained fork of Semantic UI since 2018. Fomantic-UI already fixed hundreds of bugs and added new features like calendar, slider, toast, emoji and central options to disable certain variants or colors easily. Beside the new JS modules it is still 99% backward compatible and the CSS only variant will still work with existing Semantic UI Projects using React/Vue/Angular/Ember

3
codewithshahnawaz
Ikaer
hammy2899
Amarnath Reddy DornalaArizona1 Rating1 Review
Senior Software Engineer
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

I love the customization options available, both professionally and personally I am using fomantic UI for customizing my angular and react modules. The forms validation is way powerful that I have seen in any library out there.

2
lubber-de
Zac10ck
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Semantic-ui was always my favourite css framework - in my opinion it always looked so elegant and sharp compared to other css frameworks at that time. Glad to see others think alike and that the community continued to maintain the project.

1
lubber-de
Ikaer1 Rating2 Reviews
August 16, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Great library with a lot of components out the box. Issues have been resolved quickly. And there is always a maintainer on discord to answer our questions.

1
lubber-de
Ashley BaldryBasingstoke1 Rating0 Reviews
8 months ago
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

