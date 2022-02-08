Drop-in replacement for Node's
http and
https modules that automatically follows redirects.
follow-redirects provides request and get
methods that behave identically to those found on the native http and https
modules, with the exception that they will seamlessly follow redirects.
const { http, https } = require('follow-redirects');
http.get('http://bit.ly/900913', response => {
response.on('data', chunk => {
console.log(chunk);
});
}).on('error', err => {
console.error(err);
});
You can inspect the final redirected URL through the
responseUrl property on the
response.
If no redirection happened,
responseUrl is the original request URL.
const request = https.request({
host: 'bitly.com',
path: '/UHfDGO',
}, response => {
console.log(response.responseUrl);
// 'http://duckduckgo.com/robots.txt'
});
request.end();
Global options are set directly on the
follow-redirects module:
const followRedirects = require('follow-redirects');
followRedirects.maxRedirects = 10;
followRedirects.maxBodyLength = 20 * 1024 * 1024; // 20 MB
The following global options are supported:
maxRedirects (default:
21) – sets the maximum number of allowed redirects; if exceeded, an error will be emitted.
maxBodyLength (default: 10MB) – sets the maximum size of the request body; if exceeded, an error will be emitted.
Per-request options are set by passing an
options object:
const url = require('url');
const { http, https } = require('follow-redirects');
const options = url.parse('http://bit.ly/900913');
options.maxRedirects = 10;
options.beforeRedirect = (options, { headers }) => {
// Use this to adjust the request options upon redirecting,
// to inspect the latest response headers,
// or to cancel the request by throwing an error
if (options.hostname === "example.com") {
options.auth = "user:password";
}
};
http.request(options);
In addition to the standard HTTP and HTTPS options, the following per-request options are supported:
followRedirects (default:
true) – whether redirects should be followed.
maxRedirects (default:
21) – sets the maximum number of allowed redirects; if exceeded, an error will be emitted.
maxBodyLength (default: 10MB) – sets the maximum size of the request body; if exceeded, an error will be emitted.
beforeRedirect (default:
undefined) – optionally change the request
options on redirects, or abort the request by throwing an error.
agents (default:
undefined) – sets the
agent option per protocol, since HTTP and HTTPS use different agents. Example value:
{ http: new http.Agent(), https: new https.Agent() }
trackRedirects (default:
false) – whether to store the redirected response details into the
redirects array on the response object.
By default,
follow-redirects will use the Node.js default implementations
of
http
and
https.
To enable features such as caching and/or intermediate request tracking,
you might instead want to wrap
follow-redirects around custom protocol implementations:
const { http, https } = require('follow-redirects').wrap({
http: require('your-custom-http'),
https: require('your-custom-https'),
});
Such custom protocols only need an implementation of the
request method.
Due to the way the browser works,
the
http and
https browser equivalents perform redirects by default.
By requiring
follow-redirects this way:
const http = require('follow-redirects/http');
const https = require('follow-redirects/https');
you can easily tell webpack and friends to replace
follow-redirect by the built-in versions:
{
"follow-redirects/http" : "http",
"follow-redirects/https" : "https"
}
Pull Requests are always welcome. Please file an issue
detailing your proposal before you invest your valuable time. Additional features and bug fixes should be accompanied
by tests. You can run the test suite locally with a simple
npm test command.
follow-redirects uses the excellent debug for logging. To turn on logging
set the environment variable
DEBUG=follow-redirects for debug output from just this module. When running the test
suite it is sometimes advantageous to set
DEBUG=* to see output from the express server as well.