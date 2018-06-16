Follow (upper-case F) comes from an internal Iris Couch project used in production for over a year. It works in the browser (beta) and is available as an NPM module.
$ npm install follow
This looks much like the request API.
var follow = require('follow');
follow("https://example.iriscouch.com/boogie", function(error, change) {
if(!error) {
console.log("Got change number " + change.seq + ": " + change.id);
}
})
The error parameter to the callback will basically always be
null.
The API must be very simple: notify me every time a change happens in the DB. Also, never fail.
If an error occurs, Follow will internally retry without notifying your code.
Specifically, this should be possible:
If CouchDB permanently crashes, there is an option of failure modes:
If the db url ends with
/_db_updates, Follow will provide a
_db_updates feed.
For each change, Follow will emit a
change event containing:
type:
created,
updated or
deleted.
db_name: Name of the database where the change occoured.
ok: Event operation status (boolean).
Note that this feature is available as of CouchDB 1.4.
The first argument is an options object. The only required option is
db. Instead of an object, you can use a string to indicate the
db value.
follow({db:"https://example.iriscouch.com/boogie", include_docs:true}, function(error, change) {
if(!error) {
console.log("Change " + change.seq + " has " + Object.keys(change.doc).length + " fields");
}
})
All of the CouchDB _changes options are allowed. See http://guide.couchdb.org/draft/notifications.html.
db | Fully-qualified URL of a couch database. (Basic auth URLs are ok.)
since | The sequence number to start from. Use
"now" to start from the latest change in the DB.
heartbeat | Milliseconds within which CouchDB must respond (default: 30000 or 30 seconds)
feed | Optional but only "continuous" is allowed
filter |
app/important
function(doc, req) { ... } which should return true or false
query_params | Optional for use in with
filter functions, passed as
req.query to the filter function
Besides the CouchDB options, more are available:
headers | Object with HTTP headers to add to the request
inactivity_ms | Maximum time to wait between changes. Omitting this means no maximum.
max_retry_seconds | Maximum time to wait between retries (default: 360 seconds)
initial_retry_delay | Time to wait before the first retry, in milliseconds (default 1000 milliseconds)
response_grace_time | Extra time to wait before timing out, in milliseconds (default 5000 milliseconds)
The main API is a thin wrapper around the EventEmitter API.
var follow = require('follow');
var opts = {}; // Same options paramters as before
var feed = new follow.Feed(opts);
// You can also set values directly.
feed.db = "http://example.iriscouch.com/boogie";
feed.since = 3;
feed.heartbeat = 30 * 1000
feed.inactivity_ms = 86400 * 1000;
feed.filter = function(doc, req) {
// req.query is the parameters from the _changes request and also feed.query_params.
console.log('Filtering for query: ' + JSON.stringify(req.query));
if(doc.stinky || doc.ugly)
return false;
return true;
}
feed.on('change', function(change) {
console.log('Doc ' + change.id + ' in change ' + change.seq + ' is neither stinky nor ugly.');
})
feed.on('error', function(er) {
console.error('Since Follow always retries on errors, this must be serious');
throw er;
})
feed.follow();
A Follow feed is a Node.js stream. If you get lots of changes and processing them takes a while, use
.pause() and
.resume() as needed. Pausing guarantees that no new events will fire. Resuming guarantees you'll pick up where you left off.
follow("https://example.iriscouch.com/boogie", function(error, change) {
var feed = this
if(change.seq == 1) {
console.log('Uh oh. The first change takes 30 hours to process. Better pause.')
feed.pause()
setTimeout(function() { feed.resume() }, 30 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
}
// ... 30 hours with no events ...
else
console.log('No need to pause for normal change: ' + change.id)
})
The feed object is an EventEmitter. There are a few ways to get a feed object:
follow()
follow(), the this variable is bound to the feed object.
Once you've got one, you can subscribe to these events:
function(req) | The database confirmation request is sent; passed the
request object
function(db_obj) | The database is confirmed; passed the couch database object
function(change) | A change occured; passed the change object from CouchDB
function(seq_id) | The feed has caught up to the update_seq from the confirm step. Assuming no subsequent changes, you have seen all the data.
function(info) | Follow did not receive a heartbeat from couch in time. The passed object has
.elapsed_ms set to the elapsed time
function(info) | A retry is scheduled (usually after a timeout or disconnection). The passed object has
.since the current sequence id
.after the milliseconds to wait before the request occurs (on an exponential fallback schedule)
.db the database url (scrubbed of basic auth credentials)
feed.stop()
function(err) | An error occurs
Follow is happy to retry over and over, for all eternity. It will only emit an error if it thinks your whole application might be in trouble.
Follow uses node-tap. If you clone this Git repository, tap is included.
$ ./node_modules/.bin/tap test/*.js test/issues/*.js
ok test/couch.js ...................................... 11/11
ok test/follow.js ..................................... 69/69
ok test/issues.js ..................................... 44/44
ok test/stream.js ................................... 300/300
ok test/issues/10.js .................................. 11/11
total ............................................... 435/435
ok
Apache 2.0