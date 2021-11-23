openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

foliage

by foliage-ui
0.201.0 (see all)

🍃 Style your components with performance

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

foliage 🍃

GitHub dev.to

Usage with React

Work in progress. Most of this examples are just concept

import { css, component } from 'foliage-react';

const button = css`
  display: inline-block;
  border-radius: 3px;
  padding: 0.5rem 0;
  margin: 0.5rem 1rem;
  width: 11rem;
  border: 2px solid white;
`;

export const Button = component('a', button, {
  defaults: { color: 'default' },
  variants: {
    color: {
      primary: css`
        background: white;
        color: black;
      `,
      default: css`
        background: transparent;
        color: white;
      `,
    },
  },
});

Extending styles

import { css, component } from 'foliage-react';

const button = css`
  color: palevioletred;
  font-size: 1em;
  margin: 1em;
  padding: 0.25em 1em;
  border: 2px solid palevioletred;
  border-radius: 3px;
`;

export const Button = component('button', button);

const tomato = css`
  color: tomato;
  border-color: tomato;
`;

export const TomatoButton = component('button', [button, tomato]);

Pseudoelement, pseudoselectors, and nesting

import { css, component } from 'foliage-react';

const thing = css`
  color: blue;

  &:hover {
    color: red; // <Thing> when hovered
  }

  & ~ & {
    background: tomato; // <Thing> as a sibling of <Thing>, but maybe not directly next to it
  }

  & + & {
    background: lime; // <Thing> next to <Thing>
  }

  &.something {
    background: orange; // <Thing> tagged with an additional CSS class ".something"
  }

  .something-else & {
    border: 1px solid; // <Thing> inside another element labeled ".something-else"
  }
`;

export const Thing = component('div', thing, { attrs: { tabIndex: 0 } });

const Example = () => (
  <>
    <Thing>Hello world!</Thing>
    <Thing>How ya doing?</Thing>
    <Thing className="something">The sun is shining...</Thing>
    <div>Pretty nice day today.</div>
    <Thing>Don't you think?</Thing>
    <div className="something-else">
      <Thing>Splendid.</Thing>
    </div>
  </>
);

Animations

import { css, keyframes, component } from 'foliage-react';

const rotate = keyframes`
  from { transform: rotate(0deg) }
  to { transform: rotate(360deg) }
`;

const block = css`
  display: inline-block;
  animation: ${rotate} 2s linear infinite;
  padding: 2rem 1rem;
  font-size: 1.2rem;
`;

export const Block = component('div', block);

Theming

import { css, keyframes, createGlobalStyle, Global } from 'foliage-react';
const theme = {
  main: '--theme-main',
};

const button = css`
  font-size: 1em;
  margin: 1em;
  padding: 0.25em 1em;
  border-radius: 3px;

  /* Color the border and text with theme.main */
  color: var(${theme.main});
  border: 2px solid var(${theme.main});
`;

const Button = component('button', button);

const primaryTheme = createGlobalStyle`
  :root {
    ${theme.main}: palevioletred;
  }
`;

const secondaryTheme = createGlobalStyle`
  :root {
    ${theme.main}: mediumseagreen;
  }
`;

const Example = () => (
  <>
    <Global styles={primaryTheme} />
    <Button />
  </>
);

Composable components

import { css, component } from 'foliage-react';

const baseStyles = css`
  color: white;
  background-color: mediumseagreen;
  border-radius: 4px;
`;

export const Button = component('button', baseStyles, {
  variants: {
    color: {
      gray: css`
        background-color: gainsboro;
      `,
      blue: css`
        background-color: dodgerblue;
      `,
    },
    size: {
      md: css`
        height: 26px;
      `,
      lg: css`
        height: 36px;
      `,
    },
  },
  compound: [
    {
      color: 'blue',
      size: 'lg',
      css: css`
        background-color: purple;
      `,
    },
  ],
  defaults: {
    color: 'gray',
    size: 'md',
  },
});

Release process

  1. Check out the draft release.
  2. All PRs should have correct labels and useful titles. You can review available labels here.
  3. Update labels for PRs and titles, next manually run the release drafter action to regenerate the draft release.
  4. Review the new version and press "Publish"
  5. If required check "Create discussion for this release"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Evgeny ZakharovRussia107 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-end developer (React.js)
3 months ago
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

It's not ready to use yet. But this is a next-gen CSS-in-JS library with a great potential. Styled-components and other libraries are have many bugs and issues: performance, duplicated styles, no postcss support. But foliage is going to fix this all. The maintainer is a good and responsive person.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial