Work in progress. Most of this examples are just concept
import { css, component } from 'foliage-react';
const button = css`
display: inline-block;
border-radius: 3px;
padding: 0.5rem 0;
margin: 0.5rem 1rem;
width: 11rem;
border: 2px solid white;
`;
export const Button = component('a', button, {
defaults: { color: 'default' },
variants: {
color: {
primary: css`
background: white;
color: black;
`,
default: css`
background: transparent;
color: white;
`,
},
},
});
import { css, component } from 'foliage-react';
const button = css`
color: palevioletred;
font-size: 1em;
margin: 1em;
padding: 0.25em 1em;
border: 2px solid palevioletred;
border-radius: 3px;
`;
export const Button = component('button', button);
const tomato = css`
color: tomato;
border-color: tomato;
`;
export const TomatoButton = component('button', [button, tomato]);
import { css, component } from 'foliage-react';
const thing = css`
color: blue;
&:hover {
color: red; // <Thing> when hovered
}
& ~ & {
background: tomato; // <Thing> as a sibling of <Thing>, but maybe not directly next to it
}
& + & {
background: lime; // <Thing> next to <Thing>
}
&.something {
background: orange; // <Thing> tagged with an additional CSS class ".something"
}
.something-else & {
border: 1px solid; // <Thing> inside another element labeled ".something-else"
}
`;
export const Thing = component('div', thing, { attrs: { tabIndex: 0 } });
const Example = () => (
<>
<Thing>Hello world!</Thing>
<Thing>How ya doing?</Thing>
<Thing className="something">The sun is shining...</Thing>
<div>Pretty nice day today.</div>
<Thing>Don't you think?</Thing>
<div className="something-else">
<Thing>Splendid.</Thing>
</div>
</>
);
import { css, keyframes, component } from 'foliage-react';
const rotate = keyframes`
from { transform: rotate(0deg) }
to { transform: rotate(360deg) }
`;
const block = css`
display: inline-block;
animation: ${rotate} 2s linear infinite;
padding: 2rem 1rem;
font-size: 1.2rem;
`;
export const Block = component('div', block);
import { css, keyframes, createGlobalStyle, Global } from 'foliage-react';
const theme = {
main: '--theme-main',
};
const button = css`
font-size: 1em;
margin: 1em;
padding: 0.25em 1em;
border-radius: 3px;
/* Color the border and text with theme.main */
color: var(${theme.main});
border: 2px solid var(${theme.main});
`;
const Button = component('button', button);
const primaryTheme = createGlobalStyle`
:root {
${theme.main}: palevioletred;
}
`;
const secondaryTheme = createGlobalStyle`
:root {
${theme.main}: mediumseagreen;
}
`;
const Example = () => (
<>
<Global styles={primaryTheme} />
<Button />
</>
);
import { css, component } from 'foliage-react';
const baseStyles = css`
color: white;
background-color: mediumseagreen;
border-radius: 4px;
`;
export const Button = component('button', baseStyles, {
variants: {
color: {
gray: css`
background-color: gainsboro;
`,
blue: css`
background-color: dodgerblue;
`,
},
size: {
md: css`
height: 26px;
`,
lg: css`
height: 36px;
`,
},
},
compound: [
{
color: 'blue',
size: 'lg',
css: css`
background-color: purple;
`,
},
],
defaults: {
color: 'gray',
size: 'md',
},
});
It's not ready to use yet. But this is a next-gen CSS-in-JS library with a great potential. Styled-components and other libraries are have many bugs and issues: performance, duplicated styles, no postcss support. But foliage is going to fix this all. The maintainer is a good and responsive person.