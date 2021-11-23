foliage 🍃

GitHub dev.to

Usage with React

Work in progress. Most of this examples are just concept

import { css, component } from 'foliage-react' ; const button = css` display : inline-block ; border-radius : 3 px ; padding : 0 .5rem 0; margin : 0 .5rem 1 rem ; width : 11 rem ; border : 2 px solid white ; ` ; export const Button = component( 'a' , button, { defaults: { color: 'default' }, variants: { color: { primary: css` background : white ; color : black ; ` , default : css` background : transparent ; color : white ; ` , }, }, });

Extending styles

import { css, component } from 'foliage-react' ; const button = css` color : palevioletred ; font-size : 1 em ; margin : 1 em ; padding : 0 .25em 1 em ; border : 2 px solid palevioletred ; border-radius : 3 px ; ` ; export const Button = component( 'button' , button); const tomato = css` color : tomato ; border-color : tomato ; ` ; export const TomatoButton = component( 'button' , [button, tomato]);

Pseudoelement, pseudoselectors, and nesting

import { css, component } from 'foliage-react'; const thing = css` color: blue; &:hover { color: red; // <Thing> when hovered } & ~ & { background: tomato; // <Thing> as a sibling of <Thing>, but maybe not directly next to it } & + & { background: lime; // <Thing> next to <Thing> } &.something { background: orange; // <Thing> tagged with an additional CSS class ".something" } .something-else & { border: 1px solid; // <Thing> inside another element labeled ".something-else" } `; export const Thing = component('div', thing, { attrs: { tabIndex: 0 } }); const Example = () => ( <> <Thing>Hello world!</Thing> <Thing>How ya doing?</Thing> <Thing className="something">The sun is shining...</Thing> <div>Pretty nice day today.</div> <Thing>Don't you think?</Thing> <div className="something-else"> <Thing>Splendid.</Thing> </div> </> );

Animations

import { css, keyframes, component } from 'foliage-react' ; const rotate = keyframes ` from { transform: rotate(0deg) } to { transform: rotate(360deg) } ` ; const block = css` display : inline-block ; animation : ${rotate} 2 s linear infinite ; padding : 2 rem 1 rem ; font-size : 1 .2rem ; ` ; export const Block = component( 'div' , block);

Theming

import { css, keyframes, createGlobalStyle, Global } from 'foliage-react'; const theme = { main: '--theme-main', }; const button = css` font-size: 1em; margin: 1em; padding: 0.25em 1em; border-radius: 3px; /* Color the border and text with theme.main */ color: var(${theme.main}); border: 2px solid var(${theme.main}); `; const Button = component('button', button); const primaryTheme = createGlobalStyle` :root { ${theme.main}: palevioletred; } `; const secondaryTheme = createGlobalStyle` :root { ${theme.main}: mediumseagreen; } `; const Example = () => ( <> <Global styles={primaryTheme} /> <Button /> </> );

Composable components

import { css, component } from 'foliage-react'; const baseStyles = css` color: white; background-color: mediumseagreen; border-radius: 4px; `; export const Button = component('button', baseStyles, { variants: { color: { gray: css` background-color: gainsboro; `, blue: css` background-color: dodgerblue; `, }, size: { md: css` height: 26px; `, lg: css` height: 36px; `, }, }, compound: [ { color: 'blue', size: 'lg', css: css` background-color: purple; `, }, ], defaults: { color: 'gray', size: 'md', }, });

Release process