folderify

by Andrea Parodi
1.2.1 (see all)

A browserify transform to convert calls to include-folder to inline file content

11.7K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

folderify

Build Status Npm module Code Climate Coverage Dependencies

browserify call to includeFolder

This module is a plugin for browserify to parse the AST for includeFolder() calls so that you can inline folder contents into your bundles.

Even though this module is intended for use with browserify, nothing about it is particularly specific to browserify so it should be generally useful in other projects.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install folderify --save

then, for a main.js:

var includeFolder = require('include-folder'),
    folder = includeFolder("./aFolder");

and a aFolder like this:

when you run the browserify command:

$ browserify -t folderify main.js > bundle.js

now in the bundle output file you get,

var includeFolder = undefined,
    folder =  {
               file3OtherFile: 'this is file3OtherContent content',
               file1: 'this is file1 content',
               file1_1: 'this is file1_1 content'
           };

or with the api

var browserify = require('browserify');
var fs = require('fs');

var b = browserify('example/main.js');
b.transform('folderify');

b.bundle().pipe(fs.createWriteStream('bundle.js'));

##How it works

Folderify inline a whole directory content in browserify results.

  1. It uses falafel to intercepts calls to include-folder
  2. use include-folder to generate source code of a function with a fs.readFileSync call for each file in directory
  3. feed brfs stream with generated source code
  4. replace include-folder call with brfs output

##Use cases

I use it to inline my HTML templates folder when I browserify sites, but I guess it could be useful in many situations...

##Custom file extensions

By default, supported file extensions are:

  • .es
  • .es6
  • .js
  • .jsx

The list is exposed as a property validExtensions on the folderify function and can be easily extended:

var browserify = require('browserify');
var folderify = require('folderify');
folderify.validExtensions.push('.custom-js');

var b = browserify('example/main.js');
b.transform(folderify);

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Andrea Parodi

Licensed under the MIT license.

