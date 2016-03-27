browserify call to includeFolder
This module is a plugin for browserify to parse the AST
for
includeFolder() calls so that you can inline folder contents into your
bundles.
Even though this module is intended for use with browserify, nothing about it is particularly specific to browserify so it should be generally useful in other projects.
Install the module with:
npm install folderify --save
then, for a main.js:
var includeFolder = require('include-folder'),
folder = includeFolder("./aFolder");
and a aFolder like this:
when you run the browserify command:
$ browserify -t folderify main.js > bundle.js
now in the bundle output file you get,
var includeFolder = undefined,
folder = {
file3OtherFile: 'this is file3OtherContent content',
file1: 'this is file1 content',
file1_1: 'this is file1_1 content'
};
var browserify = require('browserify');
var fs = require('fs');
var b = browserify('example/main.js');
b.transform('folderify');
b.bundle().pipe(fs.createWriteStream('bundle.js'));
##How it works
Folderify inline a whole directory content in browserify results.
##Use cases
I use it to inline my HTML templates folder when I browserify sites, but I guess it could be useful in many situations...
##Custom file extensions
By default, supported file extensions are:
.es
.es6
.js
.jsx
The list is exposed as a property
validExtensions on the folderify function and can be easily extended:
var browserify = require('browserify');
var folderify = require('folderify');
folderify.validExtensions.push('.custom-js');
var b = browserify('example/main.js');
b.transform(folderify);
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
Copyright (c) 2013 Andrea Parodi
Licensed under the MIT license.