A recursive stream of the files and directories in a given folder. Can take multiple folders.

Install

npm install folder-walker

Example

var walker = require ( 'folder-walker' ) var stream = walker([ '/path/to/folder' , '/another/folder/here' ]) stream.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data) })

Example item in the stream:

{ basename : 'index.js' , relname : 'test/index.js' , root : '/Users/karissa/dev/node_modules/folder-walker' , filepath : '/Users/karissa/dev/node_modules/folder-walker/test/index.js' , stat : [fs.Stat Object ], type : 'file' }

API

stream = walker(dirs, [opts])

Create a readable object stream of all files and folders inside of dirs .

dirs can be a path to a directory or an array of paths to directories.

opts includes: