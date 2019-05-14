A JavaScript port of the Apache Lucene ASCII Folding Filter that converts alphabetic, numeric, and symbolic Unicode characters which are not in the first 127 ASCII characters (the "Basic Latin" Unicode block) into their ASCII equivalents.
npm install fold-to-ascii
There are two different modes of operation:
foldReplacing).
foldMaintaining).
The difference in output only manifests if the inputs contain characters without known replacements:
var ASCIIFolder = require("./lib/ascii-folder");
// Some Characters have no defined replacement.
// Specify a fixed replacement character (defaults to the empty string).
ASCIIFolder.foldReplacing("Lörem 🤧 ëripuît") === "Lorem eripuit";
ASCIIFolder.foldReplacing("Lörem 🤧 ëripuît", "X") === "Lorem XX eripuit";
ASCIIFolder.foldMaintaining("Lörem 🤧 ëripuît") === "Lorem 🤧 eripuit";
npm test
This is a straightforward port of the extensive switch/case statement found in http://svn.apache.org/repos/asf/lucene/java/tags/lucene_solr_4_5_1/lucene/analysis/common/src/java/org/apache/lucene/analysis/miscellaneous/ASCIIFoldingFilter.java