openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fs

focusable-selectors

by Kitty Giraudel
0.3.1 (see all)

A micro-lib exporting an array of CSS selectors for focusable HTML elements.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Focusable Selectors

focusable-selectors is a micro-lib exporting an array of CSS selectors for focusable HTML elements. Figuring out which element can be focused is not always trivial and is sometimes necessary to build fully accessible widgets such as a11y-dialog.

It supports:

  • All natively focusable elements,
  • … and any element with the contenteditable attribute,
  • … provided they do not have the disabled attribute (if they even can),
  • … and do not have a negative tabindex attribute.

For a more advanced solution using JavaScript and covering more edge cases, refer to focus-trap/tabbable.

Usage

npm install --save focusable-selectors

const selectors = require('focusable-selectors')

To have a single CSS selector out of it, join the array with commas:

const selector = selectors.join(',')
const focusableElements = document.querySelectorAll(selector)

Considering styles

The “focusability” of an element is not solely based on its type, but also on its styles. A relatively straightforward solution is to use JavaScript to figure out whether focusable elements are effectively visible by checking their dimensions.

function isVisible(element) {
  return Boolean(
    element.offsetWidth ||
      element.offsetHeight ||
      element.getClientRects().length
  )
}

const selector = selectors.join(',')
const focusableElements = Array.from(
  document.querySelectorAll(selector)
).filter(isVisible)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial