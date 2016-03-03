Focusable

An awesome and lightweight library for performing spotlight in your DOM elements, setting an animated overlay to the rest of the page. You can find a live demo here.

Showcase

Installation

$ npm i focusable-element --save

$ bower i focusable-element

API

Set spotlight (jQuery style)

$( '#my-element' ).setFocus(options);

Set spotlight (through library)

Focusable.setFocus($( '#my-element' ), options);

Refresh current focused element

Focusable.refresh();

Hide spotlight

Focusable.hide();

Get focused element

Focusable.getActiveElement();

Get options

Focusable.getOptions();

Options

Property Value Default Description fadeDuration Number 700 Duration of the overlay transition (milliseconds). hideOnClick Boolean false Hides the overlay when the user click into it. hideOnESC Boolean false Hides the overlay when the user press Esc. findOnResize Boolean false Refind the element in the DOM in case that the element don't still exists. circle Boolean false Have the spotlight in a circle shape

Runing tests

npm install

grunt

See the result of testsuite in http://localhost:9092

Dependencies

jQuery

Contributing

Check open issues Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

Author

You can follow me on Twitter - https://twitter.com/zzarcon