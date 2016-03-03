An awesome and lightweight library for performing spotlight in your DOM elements, setting an animated overlay to the rest of the page. You can find a live demo here.
$ npm i focusable-element --save
$ bower i focusable-element
$('#my-element').setFocus(options);
Focusable.setFocus($('#my-element'), options);
Focusable.refresh();
Focusable.hide();
Focusable.getActiveElement();
Focusable.getOptions();
|Property
|Value
|Default
|Description
|fadeDuration
|Number
|700
|Duration of the overlay transition (milliseconds).
|hideOnClick
|Boolean
|false
|Hides the overlay when the user click into it.
|hideOnESC
|Boolean
|false
|Hides the overlay when the user press Esc.
|findOnResize
|Boolean
|false
|Refind the element in the DOM in case that the element don't still exists.
|circle
|Boolean
|false
|Have the spotlight in a circle shape
npm install
grunt
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
You can follow me on Twitter - https://twitter.com/zzarcon