Focus Within

Focus Within lets you style elements when they are focused or contain a focused element, following the Selectors Level 4 specification.

.field label { } .field :focus-within label { }

Usage

From the command line, transform CSS files that use :focus-within selectors:

npx focus-within SOURCE.css TRANSFORMED.css

Next, use your transformed CSS with this script:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "TRANSFORMED.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/focus-within/browser" > </ script > < script > focusWithin( document ) </ script >

That’s it. The script is 379 bytes and works in all browsers, including Internet Explorer 9.

How it works

The PostCSS plugin duplicates rules containing :focus-within , replacing them with an alternative [focus-within] selector.

.field :focus-within label { font-weight : bold; } .field [focus-within] label { font-weight : bold; } .field :focus-within label { font-weight : bold; }

Next, the JavaScript library adds a focus-within attribute to elements otherwise matching :focus-within natively.

< html focus-within > < body focus-within > < form focus-within > < div class = "field" focus-within > < label for = "a" > Field </ label > < input id = "a" value = "This element is focused" focus-within > </ div > < div class = "field" > < label for = "b" > Field </ label > < input id = "b" value = "This element is not focused" > </ div > </ form > < p > Some sibling text element. </ p > </ body > </ html >