openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

focus-within

by jsxtools
3.0.2 (see all)

Style elements when they are focused or contain a focused element

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Focus Within

NPM Version Build Status Support Chat

Focus Within lets you style elements when they are focused or contain a focused element, following the Selectors Level 4 specification.

.field label {
  /* style a label */
}

.field:focus-within label {
  /* style a label when its field also contains a focused element */
}

Usage

From the command line, transform CSS files that use :focus-within selectors:

npx focus-within SOURCE.css TRANSFORMED.css

Next, use your transformed CSS with this script:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="TRANSFORMED.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/focus-within/browser"></script>
<script>focusWithin(document)</script>

That’s it. The script is 379 bytes and works in all browsers, including Internet Explorer 9.

How it works

The PostCSS plugin duplicates rules containing :focus-within, replacing them with an alternative [focus-within] selector.

.field:focus-within label {
  font-weight: bold;
}

/* becomes */

.field[focus-within] label {
  font-weight: bold;
}

.field:focus-within label {
  font-weight: bold;
}

Next, the JavaScript library adds a focus-within attribute to elements otherwise matching :focus-within natively.

<html focus-within>
  <body focus-within>
    <form focus-within>
      <div class="field" focus-within>
        <label for="a">Field</label>
        <input id="a" value="This element is focused" focus-within>
      </div>
      <div class="field">
        <label for="b">Field</label>
        <input id="b" value="This element is not focused">
      </div>
    </form>
    <p>Some sibling text element.</p>
  </body>
</html>

GOTCHA!

One cannot simply add the [focus-within] selector to an existing rule:

.field:focus-within label, .field[focus-within] label {}

Browsers that don't support :focus-within will throw the entire rule away! This is why you should follow the Usage instructions.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial