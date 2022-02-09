Trap focus within a DOM node.
There may come a time when you find it important to trap focus within a DOM node — so that when a user hits
Tab or
Shift+Tab or clicks around, she can't escape a certain cycle of focusable elements.
You will definitely face this challenge when you are trying to build accessible modals.
This module is a little, modular vanilla JS solution to that problem.
Use it in your higher-level components. For example, if you are using React check out focus-trap-react, a light wrapper around this library. If you are not a React user, consider creating light wrappers in your framework-of-choice.
When a focus trap is activated, this is what should happen:
Tab and
Shift+Tab keys will cycle through the focus trap's tabbable elements but will not leave the focus trap.
Escape key will deactivate the focus trap.
When the focus trap is deactivated, this is what should happen:
For more advanced usage (e.g. focus traps within focus traps), you can also pause a focus trap's behavior without deactivating it entirely, then unpause at will.
npm install focus-trap
You can also use a UMD version published to
unpkg.com as
dist/focus-trap.umd.js and
dist/focus-trap.umd.min.js.
NOTE: The UMD build does not bundle the
tabbabledependency. Therefore you will have to also include that one, and include it before
focus-trap.
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/tabbable/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/focus-trap/dist/focus-trap.umd.js"></script>
</head>
IE9+
Why?
Because this module uses
EventTarget.addEventListener().
And its only dependency, tabbable, uses a couple of IE9+ functions.
import * as focusTrap from 'focus-trap'; // ESM
const focusTrap = require('focus-trap'); // CJS
// UMD: `focusTrap` is defined as a global on `window`
trap = focusTrap.createFocusTrap(element[, createOptions]);
Returns a new focus trap on
element (one or more "containers" of tabbable nodes that, together, form the total set of nodes that can be visited, with clicks or the tab key, within the trap).
element can be
document.querySelector() to find the DOM node); or
A focus trap must have at least one container with at least one tabbable/focusable node in it to be considered valid. While nodes can be added/removed at runtime, with the trap adjusting to added/removed tabbable nodes, an error will be thrown if the trap ever gets into a state where it determines none of its containers have any tabbable nodes in them and the
fallbackFocusoption does not resolve to an alternate node where focus can go.
{() => void}: A function that will be called before sending focus to the target element upon activation.
{() => void}: A function that will be called after sending focus to the target element upon activation.
{(containers: Array<HTMLElement | SVGElement>) => Promise<void>}: Animated dialogs have a small delay between when
onActivate is called and when the focus trap is focusable.
checkCanFocusTrap expects a promise to be returned. When that promise settles (resolves or rejects), focus will be sent to the first tabbable node (in tab order) in the focus trap (or the node configured in the
initialFocus option). Due to the lack of Promise support,
checkCanFocusTrap is not supported in IE unless you provide a Promise polyfill.
{() => void}: A function that will be called before returning focus to the node that had focus prior to activation (or configured with the
setReturnFocus option) upon deactivation.
{() => void}: A function that will be called after the trap is deactivated, after
onDeactivate. If the
returnFocus deactivation option was set, it will be called after returning focus to the node that had focus prior to activation (or configured with the
setReturnFocus option) upon deactivation; otherwise, it will be called after deactivation completes.
{(trigger: HTMLElement | SVGElement) => Promise<void>}: An animated trigger button will have a small delay between when
onDeactivate is called and when the focus is able to be sent back to the trigger.
checkCanReturnFocus expects a promise to be returned. When that promise settles (resolves or rejects), focus will be sent to to the node that had focus prior to the activation of the trap (or the node configured in the
setReturnFocus option). Due to the lack of Promise support,
checkCanReturnFocus is not supported in IE unless you provide a Promise polyfill.
{HTMLElement | SVGElement | string | false | (() => HTMLElement | SVGElement | false)}: By default, when a focus trap is activated the first element in the focus trap's tab order will receive focus. With this option you can specify a different element to receive that initial focus. Can be a DOM node, or a selector string (which will be passed to
document.querySelector() to find the DOM node), or a function that returns a DOM node. You can also set this option to
false (or to a function that returns
false) to prevent any initial focus at all when the trap activates.
false (or a function that returns
false) will prevent the
fallbackFocus option from being used.
{HTMLElement | SVGElement | string | () => HTMLElement | SVGElement}: By default, an error will be thrown if the focus trap contains no elements in its tab order. With this option you can specify a fallback element to programmatically receive focus if no other tabbable elements are found. For example, you may want a popover's
<div> to receive focus if the popover's content includes no tabbable elements. Make sure the fallback element has a negative
tabindex so it can be programmatically focused. The option value can be a DOM node, a selector string (which will be passed to
document.querySelector() to find the DOM node), or a function that returns a DOM node.
initialFocus is
false (or a function that returns
false), this function will not be called when the trap is activated, and no element will be initially focused. This function may still be called while the trap is active if things change such that there are no longer any tabbable nodes in the trap.
{boolean} | (e: KeyboardEvent) => boolean): Default:
true. If
false or returns
false, the
Escape key will not trigger deactivation of the focus trap. This can be useful if you want to force the user to make a decision instead of allowing an easy way out. Note that if a function is given, it's only called if the ESC key was pressed.
{boolean | (e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent) => boolean}: If
true or returns
true, a click outside the focus trap will deactivate the focus trap and allow the click event to do its thing (i.e. to pass-through to the element that was clicked). This option takes precedence over
allowOutsideClick when it's set to
true. Default:
false.
allowOutsideClick option to better control exactly when the focus trap can be deactivated. The clickable icons are usually positioned absolutely, floating on top of the fields, and therefore not part of the container the trap is managing. When using the
clickOutsideDeactivates option, clicking on a field's 1Password icon will likely cause the trap to be unintentionally deactivated.
{boolean | (e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent) => boolean}: If set and is or returns
true, a click outside the focus trap will not be prevented, even when
clickOutsideDeactivates is
false. When
clickOutsideDeactivates is
true, this option is ignored (i.e. if it's a function, it will not be called). Use this option to control if (and even which) clicks are allowed outside the trap in conjunction with
clickOutsideDeactivates: false. Default:
false.
mousedown (or
touchstart on mobile), and then on the actual
click if the function returned
true on the first event. Be sure to check the event type if the double call is an issue in your code.
{boolean}: Default:
true. If
false, when the trap is deactivated, focus will not return to the element that had focus before activation.
{HTMLElement | SVGElement | string | (previousActiveElement: HTMLElement | SVGElement) => HTMLElement | SVGElement | false}: By default, on deactivation, if
returnFocusOnDeactivate=true (or if
returnFocus=true in the deactivation options), focus will be returned to the element that was focused just before activation. With this option, you can specify another element to programmatically receive focus after deactivation. It can be a DOM node, a selector string (which will be passed to
document.querySelector() to find the DOM node upon deactivation), or a function that returns a DOM node to call upon deactivation (i.e. the selector and function options are only executed at the time the trap is deactivated), or
false to leave focus where it is at the time of deactivation.
{boolean}: By default, focus() will scroll to the element if not in viewport. It can produce unintended effects like scrolling back to the top of a modal. If set to
true, no scroll will happen.
{boolean}: Default:
true. Delays the autofocus to the next execution frame when the focus trap is activated. This prevents elements within the focusable element from capturing the event that triggered the focus trap activation.
window.document. Document where the focus trap will be active. This allows to use FocusTrap in an iFrame context.
⚠️ Beware that putting a focus-trap inside an open Shadow DOM means you must either:
document.querySelector()); OR
document option to configure the focus trap to use your shadow host element as its document. The downside of this option is that, while selector queries on nodes inside your trap will now work, the trap will not prevent focus from being set on nodes outside your Shadow DOM, which is the same drawback as putting a focus trap inside an iframe.
Activates the focus trap, adding various event listeners to the document.
If focus is already within it the trap, it remains unaffected. Otherwise, focus-trap will try to focus the following nodes, in order:
createOptions.initialFocus
createOptions.fallbackFocus
If none of the above exist, an error will be thrown. You cannot have a focus trap that lacks focus.
Returns the
trap.
activateOptions:
These options are used to override the focus trap's default behavior for this particular activation.
{() => void}: Default: whatever you chose for
createOptions.onActivate.
null or
false are the equivalent of a
noop.
{() => void}: Default: whatever you chose for
createOptions.onPostActivate.
null or
false are the equivalent of a
noop.
{(containers: Array<HTMLElement | SVGElement>) => Promise<void>}: Default: whatever you chose for
createOptions.checkCanFocusTrap.
Deactivates the focus trap.
Returns the
trap.
deactivateOptions:
These options are used to override the focus trap's default behavior for this particular deactivation.
{boolean}: Default: whatever you chose for
createOptions.returnFocusOnDeactivate. If
true, then the
setReturnFocus option (specified when the trap was created) is used to determine where focus will be returned.
{() => void}: Default: whatever you chose for
createOptions.onDeactivate.
null or
false are the equivalent of a
noop.
{() => void}: Default: whatever you chose for
createOptions.onPostDeactivate.
null or
false are the equivalent of a
noop.
{(trigger: HTMLElement | SVGElement) => Promise<void>}: Default: whatever you chose for
createOptions.checkCanReturnFocus. Not called if the
returnFocus option is falsy.
trigger is either the originally focused node prior to activation, or the result of the
setReturnFocus configuration option.
Pause an active focus trap's event listening without deactivating the trap.
If the focus trap has not been activated, nothing happens.
Returns the
trap.
Any
onDeactivate callback will not be called, and focus will not return to the element that was focused before the trap's activation. But the trap's behavior will be paused.
This is useful in various cases, one of which is when you want one focus trap within another.
demo-six exemplifies how you can implement this.
Unpause an active focus trap. (See
pause(), above.)
Focus is forced into the trap just as described for
focusTrap.activate().
If the focus trap has not been activated or has not been paused, nothing happens.
Returns the
trap.
Update the element(s) that are used as containers for the focus trap.
When you call the function
createFocusTrap, you pass in an element (or selector), or an array of elements (or selectors) to keep the focus within. This method simply allows you to update which elements to keep the focus within.
A use case for this is found in focus-trap-react, where React
ref's may not be initialized yet, but when they are you want to have them be a container element.
Returns the
trap.
Read code in
docs/ and see how it works.
Here's generally what happens in
default.js (the "default behavior" demo):
const { createFocusTrap } = require('../../index');
const container = document.getElementById('default');
const focusTrap = createFocusTrap('#default', {
onActivate: () => container.classList.add('is-active'),
onDeactivate: () => container.classList.remove('is-active'),
});
document
.getElementById('activate-default')
.addEventListener('click', focusTrap.activate);
document
.getElementById('deactivate-default')
.addEventListener('click', focusTrap.deactivate);
Only one focus trap can be listening at a time. If a second focus trap is activated the first will automatically pause. The first trap is unpaused and again traps focus when the second is deactivated.
Focus trap manages a queue of traps: if A activates; then B activates, pausing A; then C activates, pausing B; when C then deactivates, B is unpaused; and when B then deactivates, A is unpaused.
The focus trap will work best if the first and last focusable elements in your trap are simple elements that all browsers treat the same, like buttons and inputs.**
Tabbing will work as expected with trickier, less predictable elements — like iframes, shadow trees, audio and video elements, etc. — as long as they are between more predictable elements (that is, if they are not the first or last tabbable element in the trap).
This limitation is ultimately rooted in browser inconsistencies and inadequacies, but it comes to focus-trap through its dependency Tabbable. You can read about more details in the Tabbable documentation.
You can't have a focus trap without focus, so an error will be thrown if you try to initialize focus-trap with an element that contains no tabbable nodes.
If you find yourself in this situation, you should give you container
tabindex="-1" and set it as
initialFocus or
fallbackFocus. A couple of demos illustrate this.
Because of the nature of the functionality, involving keyboard and click and (especially) focus events, JavaScript unit tests don't make sense. After all, JSDom does not fully support focus events. Since the demo was developed to also be the test, we use Cypress to automate running through all demos in the demo page.
See CONTRIBUTING.
In alphabetical order:
|
Anders Thorsen
🐛
|
Benjamin Parish
🐛
|
Clint Goodman
💻 📖 💡 ⚠️
|
Daniel Tonon
📖 🔧 ️️️️♿️ 💻
|
David Clark
💻 🐛 🚇 ⚠️ 📖 🚧
|
Dependabot
🚧
|
Michael Reynolds
🐛
|
Nate Liu
⚠️
|
Piotr Panek
🐛 📖 💻 ⚠️
|
Randy Puro
🐛
|
Sadick
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Scott Blinch
📖
|
Sean McPherson
💻 📖
|
Sebastian Kriems
🐛
|
Slapbox
🐛
|
Stefan Cameron
💻 🐛 🚇 ⚠️ 📖 🚧
|
Tyler Hawkins
🔧 ⚠️ 📖
|
Wandrille Verlut
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🔧
|
Will Mruzek
💻 📖 💡 ⚠️ 💬
|
Zioth
🤔 🐛
|
jpveooys
🐛