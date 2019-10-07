Focus Overlay

Library for creating overlays on focused elements. It was built with accessibility in mind with trigger keys and ARIA roles.

Install

Install with npm:

npm install focus-overlay

Install in browser:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//unpkg.com/focus-overlay@latest/dist/focusoverlay.css" /> < script src = "//unpkg.com/focus-overlay@latest/dist/focusoverlay.js" > </ script >

The CSS is small enough to copy directly into your project's main stylesheet if you desire.

Usage

FocusOverlay(element, options)

import FocusOverlay from 'focus-overlay' ; const fo = new FocusOverlay(); const fo = new FocusOverlay( document .body, options);

The element is what FocusOverlay will be scoped to. It takes either a string CSS selector or an HTML element. If no element is supplied it will scope to the <body> element by default.

The options is an optional parameter. Takes an object. See options for more info.

By default Focus Overlay will show and animate when hitting keyboard keys such as the Tab key. It's also preconfigured to animate via CSS transitions.

Options

The default options are:

class : 'focus-overlay' , activeClass : 'focus-overlay-active' , animatingClass : 'focus-overlay-animating' , targetClass : 'focus-overlay-target' , zIndex : 9001 , duration : 500 , inactiveAfterDuration : false , triggerKeys : [ 9 , 36 , 37 , 38 , 39 , 40 , 13 , 32 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 27 ], inactiveOnNonTriggerKey : true , inactiveOnClick : true , alwaysActive : false , watchTransitionEnd : true , onInit : function ( focusoverlay ) {}, onBeforeMove : function ( focusoverlay ) {}, onAfterMove : function ( focusoverlay ) {}, onDestroy : function ( focusoverlay ) {}

Methods

focusoverlay.moveFocusBox( document .querySelector( 'body' ));

moveFocusBox

Arguments: Element

Moves the focusBox to a target element

Destroy

Arguments: None

Deconstructs the FocusOverlay instance

Data Attribute Settings

In some cases you might want FocusOverlay to ignore certain elements, or focus other elements instead. There are a few options available:

Example usage for data-focus :

< div id = "input-wrapper" > < input type = "text" data-focus = "#input-wrapper" /> </ div >

In this example when the user focuses the input, FocusOverlay will instead target the wrapper. The data-focus attribute accepts a querySelector string.

Example usage for data-focus-label :

< label for = "stylized-checkbox" class = "rounded-checkbox" > Click me </ label > < input id = "stylized-checkbox" type = "checkbox" class = "visually-hidden" data-focus-label />

In this example when the user focuses the input, FocusOverlay will instead target its associated label.

Example usage for data-focus-ignore :

< a href = "/info.html" data-focus-ignore > Really important information here! </ a >

In this example FocusOverlay will not target this element at all.

Browser support

Focus Overlay works on all modern browsers including IE11.

Notes

Special thanks to NV as it was inspired by his Flying Focus UI concept.

The jQuery version is still available at in the jQuery branch. It is no longer mantained.

Todo