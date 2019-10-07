Library for creating overlays on focused elements. It was built with accessibility in mind with trigger keys and ARIA roles.
Install with npm:
npm install focus-overlay
Install in browser:
<!-- In the <head> -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//unpkg.com/focus-overlay@latest/dist/focusoverlay.css" />
<!-- End of <body> -->
<script src="//unpkg.com/focus-overlay@latest/dist/focusoverlay.js"></script>
The CSS is small enough to copy directly into your project's main stylesheet if you desire.
FocusOverlay(element, options)
import FocusOverlay from 'focus-overlay';
// Option 1: Zero config - Scopes to <body> element and uses default settings
const fo = new FocusOverlay();
// Option 2: Define an element
const fo = new FocusOverlay(document.body, options);
The
element is what FocusOverlay will be scoped to. It takes either a string CSS selector or an HTML element. If no element is supplied it will scope to the
<body> element by default.
The
options is an optional parameter. Takes an object. See options for more info.
By default Focus Overlay will show and animate when hitting keyboard keys such as the
Tab key. It's also preconfigured to animate via CSS transitions.
The default
options are:
// Class added to the focus box
class: 'focus-overlay',
// Class added while the focus box is active
activeClass: 'focus-overlay-active',
// Class added while the focus box is animating
animatingClass: 'focus-overlay-animating',
// Class added to the target element
targetClass: 'focus-overlay-target',
// z-index of focus box
zIndex: 9001,
// Duration of the animatingClass (milliseconds)
duration: 500,
// Removes activeClass after duration
inactiveAfterDuration: false,
// Tab, Arrow Keys, Enter, Space, Shift, Ctrl, Alt, ESC
triggerKeys: [9, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 13, 32, 16, 17, 18, 27],
// Make focus box inactive when a non specified key is pressed
inactiveOnNonTriggerKey: true,
// Make focus box inactive when a user clicks
inactiveOnClick: true,
// Force the box to always stay active. Overrides everything
alwaysActive: false,
// Reposition focus box on transitionEnd for focused elements
watchTransitionEnd: true,
// Initialization event
onInit: function(focusoverlay) {},
// Before focus box move
onBeforeMove: function(focusoverlay) {},
// After focus box move
onAfterMove: function(focusoverlay) {},
// After FocusOverlay is destroyed
onDestroy: function(focusoverlay) {}
// Example use of the "moveFocusBox" method
focusoverlay.moveFocusBox(document.querySelector('body'));
Arguments: Element
Moves the focusBox to a target element
Arguments: None
Deconstructs the FocusOverlay instance
In some cases you might want FocusOverlay to ignore certain elements, or focus other elements instead. There are a few options available:
data-focus:
<div id="input-wrapper">
<input type="text" data-focus="#input-wrapper" />
</div>
In this example when the user focuses the input, FocusOverlay will instead target the wrapper. The
data-focus attribute accepts a querySelector string.
data-focus-label:
<label for="stylized-checkbox" class="rounded-checkbox">Click me</label>
<input
id="stylized-checkbox"
type="checkbox"
class="visually-hidden"
data-focus-label
/>
In this example when the user focuses the input, FocusOverlay will instead target its associated label.
data-focus-ignore:
<a href="/info.html" data-focus-ignore>Really important information here!</a>
In this example FocusOverlay will not target this element at all.
Focus Overlay works on all modern browsers including IE11.