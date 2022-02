Watch users keyboard input and manage the focus outline visibility

By default, browsers add an outline around buttons and other controls when they are clicked:

Removing the outline by setting *:focus {outline: none;} will make the site less accessible for keyboard users.

focus-outline-manager enables you to remove the outline for mouse users, retaining it for keyboard users.

Demo

Install

npm install --save focus-outline-manager

Usage

Using CommonJS module loading:

require ( 'focus-outline-manager' );

CSS:

.focus-outline-hidden :focus { outline : none; }

Credits

focus-outline-manager is based on a Chromium UI utility focus-outline-manager.js (Copyright © 2012, The Chromium Authors).

Other Implementations