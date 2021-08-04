openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fop

focus-options-polyfill

by Juan Valencia
1.6.0 (see all)

JavaScript polyfill for the WHATWG spec of focusOptions, that enables a set of options to be passed to the focus method

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.2K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

focus-options-polyfill

npm version

JavaScript polyfill for focusOptions, an optional property passed to HTMLElement.focus() that contains the preventScroll boolean, which controls whether the browser should prevent a focused element from being scrolled into view.

Current support

https://caniuse.com/#feat=mdn-api_htmlelement_focus_preventscroll_option

Docs

Intents to implement

document.scrollingElement

This polyfill uses a basic fallback for the document.scrollingElement property, using document.documentElement when not found.

This could suffice in basic cases, but if you need wider and/or specific support you should refer to a polyfill for it:

Also, to overcome its absence if you are executing this polyfill through jsdom, you could place this in your setup:

document.scrollingElement = document.documentElement

More context about this property can be found in:

Dev and testing

To check this polyfill you can do:

npm run dev

to launch a small page that will check browser/polyfill behaviour.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial