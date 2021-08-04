JavaScript polyfill for
focusOptions, an optional property passed to
HTMLElement.focus() that contains the
preventScroll boolean, which controls whether the browser should prevent a focused element from being scrolled into view.
https://caniuse.com/#feat=mdn-api_htmlelement_focus_preventscroll_option
WHATWG Spec
https://html.spec.whatwg.org/multipage/interaction.html#dom-focusoptions-preventscroll
MDN Web Docs - focus
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLElement/focus
Chrome/Chromium: Chrome Platform Status issue 734166 - Prevent scrolling in HTMLElement.focus()
Edge: Issue 14314565 - Enable ability to prevent scrolling in Element.focus()
https://web.archive.org/web/20190401133643/https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/platform/issues/14314565/
Firefox: Bug 1374045 - Consider adding support for customizing scrolling behavior with Element.focus
Safari: WebKit Bug 178583 - Enable ability to prevent scrolling in Element.focus()
This polyfill uses a basic fallback for the document.scrollingElement property, using
document.documentElement when not found.
This could suffice in basic cases, but if you need wider and/or specific support you should refer to a polyfill for it:
Also, to overcome its absence if you are executing this polyfill through
jsdom, you could place this in your setup:
document.scrollingElement = document.documentElement
More context about this property can be found in:
To check this polyfill you can do:
npm run dev
to launch a small page that will check browser/polyfill behaviour.