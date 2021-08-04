JavaScript polyfill for focusOptions , an optional property passed to HTMLElement.focus() that contains the preventScroll boolean, which controls whether the browser should prevent a focused element from being scrolled into view.

Current support

https://caniuse.com/#feat=mdn-api_htmlelement_focus_preventscroll_option

Docs

WHATWG Spec https://html.spec.whatwg.org/multipage/interaction.html#dom-focusoptions-preventscroll

MDN Web Docs - focus https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLElement/focus

Intents to implement

Chrome/Chromium: Chrome Platform Status issue 734166 - Prevent scrolling in HTMLElement.focus() https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5745122025144320

Edge: Issue 14314565 - Enable ability to prevent scrolling in Element.focus() https://web.archive.org/web/20190401133643/https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/platform/issues/14314565/

Firefox: Bug 1374045 - Consider adding support for customizing scrolling behavior with Element.focus https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1374045

Safari: WebKit Bug 178583 - Enable ability to prevent scrolling in Element.focus() https://bugs.webkit.org/show_bug.cgi?id=178583

This polyfill uses a basic fallback for the document.scrollingElement property, using document.documentElement when not found.

This could suffice in basic cases, but if you need wider and/or specific support you should refer to a polyfill for it:

Also, to overcome its absence if you are executing this polyfill through jsdom , you could place this in your setup:

document .scrollingElement = document .documentElement

More context about this property can be found in:

Dev and testing

To check this polyfill you can do:

npm run dev

to launch a small page that will check browser/polyfill behaviour.