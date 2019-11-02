SEEKING CO-MAINTAINERS! Continued development of this project is going to require the work of one or more dedicated co-maintainers (or forkers). If you're interested, please comment in this issue.
Create a group of nodes with special focus-related powers.
Specifically, you can do the following with your focus group:
Essentially, it mimics some of the essential keyboard interactions of a native
<select>.
These kinds of powers are useful for:
A focus-group is composed of members.
The order of the members matters, because focus moves forwards and backwards through the group, in order.
Each member consists of a DOM node and some text associated with that node. The member's text will be used for letter-key jumping (a.k.a. string searching). Each member's text can be established in a few ways:
setMembers() or
addMember() (see below).
data-focus-group-text attribute, that value will serve as the member's text.
textContent of its node.
When focus is inside the focus-group, the following things should happen:
next
keybindings (the down arrow by default), focus moves
from the currently focused member to the next member in the group (or wraps back
to the front, according to the
wrap option).
prev
keybindings (the up arrow by default), focus moves
from the currently focused member to the previous member in the group (or wraps around
to the back, according to the
wrap option).
If the option
stringSearch is
true and focus is within the group, the following things happen:
stringSearchDelay,
the search string will extend (e.g.
f ->
fa ->
far ->
farm) and focus will move
accordingly.
stringSearchDelay, the search
string resets and you can start over (e.g. you type
fa then wait and type
go to match
gorge).
This all mimics the native
<select> behavior.
Note that like the native
<select>, typing only matches the beginning of words. So you can't focus
David Clark by typing
Clark.
This is the function you get when you
require() or
import the module.
var createFocusGroup = require('focus-group');
var myMegaMenuFocusGroup = createFocusGroup();
members { Array }: Designate initial members of the group. Can be any of the following:
querySelectorAll())
node (the DOM node),
and (optionally)
text (the text that should be associated with that node for letter-navigation)
You can omit this option and add members later with
addMember() or
setMembers(). Default:
[].
keybindings { Object of
'next',
'prev',
'first', or
'last' }:
Specify which key events should move the focus forward, back, to the first member, or to the last member through the group. Provide objects (or arrays of objects) that describe the requirements of a KeyboardEvent that should trigger that keybinding. Undesignated modifier keys are false by default. So when using something like
{ keyCode: 38 }, that keybinding will be ignored if key 38 is combined with meta, ctrl, or alt.
Default:
{
next: { keyCode: 40 }, // ArrowDown
prev: { keyCode: 38 }, // ArrowUp
}
Use arrays of objects for multiple key bindings:
{
next: [{ key: 'ArrowDown' }, { key: 'ArrowRight' }],
prev: [{ key: 'ArrowUp' }, { key: 'ArrowLeft' }],
}
Even add modifiers or any valid event properties:
{
first: { keyCode: 74, metaKey: true },
last: { keyCode: 75, metaKey: true },
}
wrap { Boolean }:
If
true, when the arrow keys are moving focus they will wrap around the group. That is, when focus is on the last item and you move focus forward, the first item will focus; and when focus is on the first item and you move focus back, the last item will focus.
stringSearch { Boolean }:
If
true, string searching is enabled (see below).
Default:
false.
stringSearchDelay { Number }:
The number of milliseconds that should elapse between the user's last letter entry (with the keyboard)
and a refresh of the string search (see below).
Default:
800.
Start this group listening to keyboard events and responding accordingly.
Returns the focus group instance.
Stop this group listening to keyboard events.
Returns the focus group instance.
Add a member to the group.
member can be any of the following:
node (the node itself)
text: Text that should be associated with that node for letter-navigation. If none is provided, focus-group will check for a
data-focus-group-text attribute or fallback to the node's
textContent.
If
index is provided, the member will be added at that index.
Otherwise, it will be added to the end of the group.
Returns the focus group instance.
Remove a member from the group.
member can be any of the following:
Returns the focus group instance.
Empty the focus group of members.
Returns the focus group instance.
Set the focus group's members (clearing any that already exist).
members can be any of the following:
querySelectorAll())
node (the node itself)
text: Text that should be associated with that node for letter-navigation. If none is provided, focus-group will check for a
data-focus-group-text attribute or fallback to the node's `textContent.
Returns the focus group instance.
Returns the focus group's current array of members.
Each item in the array is an object with
node and
text properties.
Focuses the node at a particular index in the focus group's member array.
If no member exists at that index, does nothing.
Returns the focus group instance.
Moves the focus forward one member, if focus is already within the group.
If focus is not within the group, does nothing.
Returns the index of the newly focused member.
Moves the focus back one member, if focus is already within the group.
If focus is not within the group, does nothing.
Returns the index of the newly focused member.
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.