Currently in dev

Technical stack for spa application.

structure

Here is the library structure. It works with focus components.

Structure:

index .js //entry point __application/ // All application related functions / helper __definition/ // all the domain and metadata informations __component // Component functions /helper __helper // Global helpers __exception // Global exceptions using error object __network // Network layer (fech, //) __router // Router related functions . __store //Store related methods __util //Utility functions

Unit tests

All unit tests are written with mocha, and can be launched using the npm run test command. It uses mocha.

debug unit tests npm run test:debug

Dependencies

Focus is written using the latest JS standards (ECMASCRIPT6/2015) and uses babeljs to transpile into ES5 for the browser.

React is used as a view layer / rendering engine.

Lodash is used to provide lots of helpfull standard utility functions.

Documentation and help

See our wiki See our documentation

How to build the lib

The build system is made with gulp which is a node base build system. Then you have to launch the following command: npm run build which generates two outputs: one for the browser, one for node js (expecially for unit tests purpose). All build dependencies are listed into the devDependencies of the package.json file.

Lint

npm run eslint in order to see your errors.

Dependencies

In order to install all your dependencies: npm install --no-optional

Browser

The browser build is inside the dist/focus.js

Node js