openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

focus-core

by klee-contrib
2.2.1 (see all)

Version 2. Technical stack to build single page application.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Focus

NPM

master develop

Dependencies Status Dev Dependencies Status Peer Dependencies Status

Package Quality

Currently in dev

Technical stack for spa application.

structure

Here is the library structure. It works with focus components.

  • Structure:
index.js //entry point
__application/ //All application related functions/ helper
__definition/ // all the domain and metadata informations
__component // Component functions /helper
__helper // Global helpers
__exception // Global exceptions using error object
__network // Network layer (fech, //)
__router // Router related functions.
__store //Store related methods
__util //Utility functions

Unit tests

All unit tests are written with mocha, and can be launched using the npm run test command. It uses mocha.

debug unit tests npm run test:debug

Dependencies

  • Focus is written using the latest JS standards (ECMASCRIPT6/2015) and uses babeljs to transpile into ES5 for the browser.
  • React is used as a view layer / rendering engine.
  • Lodash is used to provide lots of helpfull standard utility functions.

Documentation and help

See our wiki See our documentation

How to build the lib

The build system is made with gulp which is a node base build system. Then you have to launch the following command: npm run build which generates two outputs: one for the browser, one for node js (expecially for unit tests purpose). All build dependencies are listed into the devDependencies of the package.json file.

Lint

npm run eslint in order to see your errors.

Dependencies

In order to install all your dependencies: npm install --no-optional

Browser

The browser build is inside the dist/focus.js

Node js

Focus is publish under the name focusjs on npm. In order to use focus you can user require('focus') You can require submodules of focus such as the network: require('focus/network/fetch') or require('focus').network.fetch.

Contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial