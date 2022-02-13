openbase logo
foam-vscode

by foambubble
0.8.0 (see all)

A personal knowledge management and sharing system for VSCode

Foam for VSCode

⚠️ This is an early stage software. Use at your own peril.

You can join the Foam Community on the Foam Discord

Foam is a note-taking tool that lives within VsCode, which means you can pair it with your favorite extensions for a great editing experience.

Foam is open source, and allows you to create a local first, markdown based, personal knowledge base. You can also use it to publish your notes.

Foam is also meant to be extensible, so you can integrate with its internals to customize your knowledge base.

Getting started

You really, really, really should read Foam documentation, but if you can't be bothered, this is how to get started:

  1. Create a GitHub repository from foam-template. If you want to keep your thoughts to yourself, remember to set the repository private.
  2. Clone the repository and open it in VS Code.
  3. When prompted to install recommended extensions, click Install all (or Show Recommendations if you want to review and install them one by one).

This will also install Foam for VSCode, but if you already have it installed, that's ok, just make sure you're up to date on the latest version.

Features

  • Connect your notes using [[wiki-links]]
  • Create markdown references for [[wiki-links]], to use your notes in a non-foam workspace
  • See how your notes are connected via a graph with the Foam: Show Graph command
  • Tag your notes and navigate them with the Tag Explorer
  • Make your notes navigable both in GitHub UI as well as GitHub Pages
  • Use custom templates for your notes
  • Create a journal with daily notes
  • Explore your knowledge base with the Foam: Open Random Note command

Requirements

High tolerance for alpha-grade software.

Known Issues

See the issues on our GitHub repo ;)

Release Notes

See the CHANGELOG.

