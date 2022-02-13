⚠️ This is an early stage software. Use at your own peril.
You can join the Foam Community on the Foam Discord
Foam is a note-taking tool that lives within VsCode, which means you can pair it with your favorite extensions for a great editing experience.
Foam is open source, and allows you to create a local first, markdown based, personal knowledge base. You can also use it to publish your notes.
Foam is also meant to be extensible, so you can integrate with its internals to customize your knowledge base.
You really, really, really should read Foam documentation, but if you can't be bothered, this is how to get started:
This will also install
Foam for VSCode, but if you already have it installed, that's ok, just make sure you're up to date on the latest version.
[[wiki-links]]
[[wiki-links]], to use your notes in a non-foam workspace
Foam: Show Graph command
Foam: Open Random Note command
High tolerance for alpha-grade software.
See the issues on our GitHub repo ;)
See the CHANGELOG.