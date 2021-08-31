NOTICE: Active development has moved to the foam2 repository.
Build fully featured high performance apps in less time using FOAM.
"Fast apps Fast"
FOAM is a full-stack reactive MVC metaprogramming framework.
While it is written in Javascript, it can be used to generate code for any language or platform.
There is nothing to build. Just load any of the various .html demos.
Documentation: Wiki
Developer Discussion: foam-framework-discuss@googlegroups.com
FOAM can bootstrap itself at runtime using
core/bootFOAM.js and friends.
However, we have a script that will build a combined and minified
foam.js and
foam.html, which make for easy and efficient deployment.
The simplest case of running the build tool is to run
nodejs tools/foam.js foam.build.BuildApp controller=my.controller.Model targetPath=.
But there are many more options you can configure. See BuildApp.js
for the complete set of options and flags, and the various
build.sh scripts in
the repo for examples of real usage.
Before contributing code to FOAM, you must complete the Google Individual Contributor License Agreement.