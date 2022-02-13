openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

foam-core

by foambubble
0.15.0 (see all)

A personal knowledge management and sharing system for VSCode

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

130

GitHub Stars

11.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

103

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Foam Core

This module contains the core functions, model, and API of Foam. It is used by its clients to integrate Foam in various use cases, from VsCode extension, to CLI, to CI integrations.

Local Development

Below is a list of commands you will probably find useful.

yarn watch

Runs the project in development/watch mode. Your project will be rebuilt upon changes.

yarn build

Bundles the package to the dist folder. The package is optimized and bundled with Rollup into multiple formats (CommonJS, UMD, and ES Module).

yarn test

Runs the test watcher (Jest) in an interactive mode. By default, runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sumin Son197 Ratings0 Reviews
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
TahaMubeen75 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer
1 year ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial