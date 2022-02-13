This module contains the core functions, model, and API of Foam. It is used by its clients to integrate Foam in various use cases, from VsCode extension, to CLI, to CI integrations.
Below is a list of commands you will probably find useful.
yarn watch
Runs the project in development/watch mode. Your project will be rebuilt upon changes.
yarn build
Bundles the package to the
dist folder. The package is optimized and bundled with Rollup into multiple formats (CommonJS, UMD, and ES Module).
yarn test
Runs the test watcher (Jest) in an interactive mode. By default, runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.