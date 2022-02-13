Foam CLI

Usage

$ npm install -g foam-cli $ foam COMMAND running command... $ foam (-v|--version|version) foam-cli/0.11.0 darwin-x64 node-v12.18.2 $ foam --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ foam COMMAND ...

Commands

foam help [COMMAND]

display help for foam

USAGE $ foam help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

foam janitor [WORKSPACEPATH]

Updates link references and heading across all the markdown files in the given workspaces

USAGE $ foam janitor [WORKSPACEPATH] OPTIONS -h, -w, EXAMPLE $ foam-cli janitor path - to -foam-workspace

See code: src/commands/janitor.ts

foam migrate [WORKSPACEPATH]

Updates file names, link references and heading across all the markdown files in the given workspaces

USAGE $ foam migrate [WORKSPACEPATH] OPTIONS -h, -w, EXAMPLE $ foam-cli migrate path - to -foam-workspace Successfully generated link references and heading!

See code: src/commands/migrate.ts

Development