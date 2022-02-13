openbase logo
foam-cli

by foambubble
0.11.0 (see all)

A personal knowledge management and sharing system for VSCode

60

11.4K

4d ago

103

6

MIT

Readme

foam-cli

Foam CLI

oclif Version Downloads/week License

Usage

$ npm install -g foam-cli
$ foam COMMAND
running command...
$ foam (-v|--version|version)
foam-cli/0.11.0 darwin-x64 node-v12.18.2
$ foam --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ foam COMMAND
...

Commands

foam help [COMMAND]

display help for foam

USAGE
  $ foam help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

foam janitor [WORKSPACEPATH]

Updates link references and heading across all the markdown files in the given workspaces

USAGE
  $ foam janitor [WORKSPACEPATH]

OPTIONS
  -h, --help                show CLI help
  -w, --without-extensions  generate link reference definitions without extensions (for legacy support)

EXAMPLE
  $ foam-cli janitor path-to-foam-workspace

See code: src/commands/janitor.ts

foam migrate [WORKSPACEPATH]

Updates file names, link references and heading across all the markdown files in the given workspaces

USAGE
  $ foam migrate [WORKSPACEPATH]

OPTIONS
  -h, --help                show CLI help
  -w, --without-extensions  generate link reference definitions without extensions (for legacy support)

EXAMPLE
  $ foam-cli migrate path-to-foam-workspace
  Successfully generated link references and heading!

See code: src/commands/migrate.ts

Development

  • Run yarn somewhere in workspace (ideally root, see yarn workspace docs
    • This will automatically symlink all package directories so you're using the local copy
  • In packages/foam-core, run yarn start to rebuild the library on every change
  • In packages/foam-cli, make changes and run with yarn run cli. This should use latest workspace manager changes.

