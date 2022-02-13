Foam CLI
$ npm install -g foam-cli
$ foam COMMAND
running command...
$ foam (-v|--version|version)
foam-cli/0.11.0 darwin-x64 node-v12.18.2
$ foam --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ foam COMMAND
foam help [COMMAND]
display help for foam
USAGE
$ foam help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
foam janitor [WORKSPACEPATH]
Updates link references and heading across all the markdown files in the given workspaces
USAGE
$ foam janitor [WORKSPACEPATH]
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-w, --without-extensions generate link reference definitions without extensions (for legacy support)
EXAMPLE
$ foam-cli janitor path-to-foam-workspace
foam migrate [WORKSPACEPATH]
Updates file names, link references and heading across all the markdown files in the given workspaces
USAGE
$ foam migrate [WORKSPACEPATH]
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-w, --without-extensions generate link reference definitions without extensions (for legacy support)
EXAMPLE
$ foam-cli migrate path-to-foam-workspace
Successfully generated link references and heading!
yarn somewhere in workspace (ideally root, see yarn workspace docs
packages/foam-core, run
yarn start to rebuild the library on every change
packages/foam-cli, make changes and run with
yarn run cli. This should use latest workspace manager changes.