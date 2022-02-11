An object-oriented, stable, fast and actively maintained library to interact with Epic Games' Fortnite HTTP and XMPP services. Inspired by discord.js, fortnitepy and epicgames-fortnite-client.

Installation

npm install fnbr

Usage example

```javascript const { Client } = require('fnbr');

const client = new Client({ auth: { authorizationCode: '', }, });

client.on('friend:message', (msg) => { console.log( Message from ${msg.author.displayName}: ${msg.content} ); if (msg.content.toLowerCase().startsWith('ping')) { msg.author.sendMessage('Pong!'); } });

client.login().then(() => { console.log( Logged in as ${client.user.displayName} ); });