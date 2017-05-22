fmt-obj
💄 Prettifies any javascript object in your console. Make it look awesome!
Screenshot
Also check out the
CLI versionmade by @Kikobeats
npm install --save fmt-obj
Or even better
yarn add fmt-obj
const format = require('fmt-obj')
console.log(format({
message: 'hello world',
dev: true,
awesomeness: 9.99,
body: {
these: null,
are: 'string',
some: 12,
props: false
}
}))
format(obj, depth = Infinity)
Prettifies
obj with optional
depth.
obj
Any arbitrary javascript object.
depth (optional)
Colapses all properties deeper than specified by
depth.
createFormatter({ offset = 2, formatter = identityFormatter })
Create a custom format function if you need more control of how you want to format the tokens.
opts.formatter (optional)
fmt-obj uses
chalk for it's default format function. A formatter is mostly used for colors but can be used to manipulate anything.
Example with rounding numbers
const format = createFormatter({ number: Math.round })
format({ num: 12.49 }) // -> num: 12
The following tokens are available:
: and
"
true,
false,
null or
undefined
[Function {name}]
Example with a custom color map
const { createFormatter } = require('fmt-obj')
const format = createFormatter({
offset: 4,
formatter: {
punctuation: chalk.cyan,
annotation: chalk.red,
property: chalk.yellow,
literal: chalk.blue,
number: chalk.green,
string: chalk.bold
}
})
opts.offset (optional)
The amount of left whitespace between the property key and all of it's sub-properties.
(Because package discovery is hard)
pretty-format by @thejameskyle for additional ES6 type support (WeakMap, WeakSet, Symbol etc.) and more consistent output.
fmt-obj © Fabian Eichenberger, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Fabian Eichenberger with help from contributors (list).