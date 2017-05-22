openbase logo
fmt-obj

by Fabian Eichenberger
2.0.0 (see all)

Stringifies any javascript object in your console for CLI inspection ✨

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

432

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fmt-obj Build status NPM version Dependency Status License Js Standard Style

💄 Prettifies any javascript object in your console. Make it look awesome!

Screenshot

View Example

Also check out the CLI version made by @Kikobeats

Features

  • Circular reference support ✨
  • Allows for custom formatting
  • Supports any arbitrary javascript token (functions, strings, numbers, arrays, you name it!)

Installation

npm install --save fmt-obj

Or even better

yarn add fmt-obj

Import and Usage Example

const format = require('fmt-obj')

console.log(format({
  message: 'hello world',
  dev: true,
  awesomeness: 9.99,
  body: {
    these: null,
    are: 'string',
    some: 12,
    props: false
  }
}))

API

format(obj, depth = Infinity)

Prettifies obj with optional depth.

obj

Any arbitrary javascript object.

depth (optional)

Colapses all properties deeper than specified by depth.

createFormatter({ offset = 2, formatter = identityFormatter })

Create a custom format function if you need more control of how you want to format the tokens.

opts.formatter (optional)

fmt-obj uses chalk for it's default format function. A formatter is mostly used for colors but can be used to manipulate anything.

Example with rounding numbers

const format = createFormatter({ number: Math.round })
format({ num: 12.49 }) // -> num: 12

The following tokens are available:

  • punctuation - The characters sorrounding your data: : and "
  • literal - Either true, false, null or undefined
  • annotation - Type annotation for errors, functions and circular references like [Function {name}]
  • property
  • string
  • number

Example with a custom color map

const { createFormatter } = require('fmt-obj')

const format = createFormatter({
  offset: 4,

  formatter: {
    punctuation: chalk.cyan,
    annotation: chalk.red,
    property: chalk.yellow,
    literal: chalk.blue,
    number: chalk.green,
    string: chalk.bold
  }
})

opts.offset (optional)

The amount of left whitespace between the property key and all of it's sub-properties.

Similar packages

(Because package discovery is hard)

  • pretty-format by @thejameskyle for additional ES6 type support (WeakMap, WeakSet, Symbol etc.) and more consistent output.

Author

fmt-obj © Fabian Eichenberger, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Fabian Eichenberger with help from contributors (list).

GitHub @queckezz · Twitter @queckezz

