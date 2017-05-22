💄 Prettifies any javascript object in your console. Make it look awesome!

Screenshot

View Example

Also check out the CLI version made by @Kikobeats

Features

Circular reference support ✨

Allows for custom formatting

Supports any arbitrary javascript token (functions, strings, numbers, arrays, you name it!)

Installation

npm install --save fmt-obj

Or even better

yarn add fmt-obj

Import and Usage Example

const format = require ( 'fmt-obj' ) console .log(format({ message : 'hello world' , dev : true , awesomeness : 9.99 , body : { these : null , are : 'string' , some : 12 , props : false } }))

API

format(obj, depth = Infinity)

Prettifies obj with optional depth .

obj

Any arbitrary javascript object.

depth (optional)

Colapses all properties deeper than specified by depth .

createFormatter({ offset = 2, formatter = identityFormatter })

Create a custom format function if you need more control of how you want to format the tokens.

fmt-obj uses chalk for it's default format function. A formatter is mostly used for colors but can be used to manipulate anything.

Example with rounding numbers

const format = createFormatter({ number : Math .round }) format({ num : 12.49 })

The following tokens are available:

punctuation - The characters sorrounding your data: : and "

- The characters sorrounding your data: and literal - Either true , false , null or undefined

- Either , , or annotation - Type annotation for errors, functions and circular references like [Function {name}]

- Type annotation for errors, functions and circular references like property

string

number

Example with a custom color map

const { createFormatter } = require ( 'fmt-obj' ) const format = createFormatter({ offset : 4 , formatter : { punctuation : chalk.cyan, annotation : chalk.red, property : chalk.yellow, literal : chalk.blue, number : chalk.green, string : chalk.bold } })

The amount of left whitespace between the property key and all of it's sub-properties.

Similar packages

(Because package discovery is hard)

pretty-format by @thejameskyle for additional ES6 type support (WeakMap, WeakSet, Symbol etc.) and more consistent output.

Author

fmt-obj © Fabian Eichenberger, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Fabian Eichenberger with help from contributors (list).