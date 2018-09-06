openbase logo
fsy

fmover-slide-y

by HcySunYang
1.4.3 (see all)

🥊A motion effect library that integrates Fingerd and Moved

31

335

3yrs ago

2

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Intro

finger-mover is a motion effect library that integrates Fingerd (a development kit for finger unit event management in mobile development) and Moved (a micro movement framework). finger-mover provides many useful plugins, such as Vertical scroll simulation (simulation-scroll-y.js), Horizontal scroll simulation (simulation-scroll-x.js) and so on.

Docs

English中文文档

Features

Install

NPM

npm install --save finger-mover

yarn

yarn add finger-mover

finger-mover released as a umd module. You can use it in any way for your favorite. You can get global variable Fmover by serving as <script> tag.

Usage

// Import finger-mover
import Fmover from 'finger-mover'
// Import vertical scroll simulation plugin simulation-scroll-y
import simulationScrollY from 'simulation-scroll-y'
// Import horizontal scroll simulation plugin simulation-scroll-x
import simulationScrollX from 'simulation-scroll-x'

// While using both simulation-scroll-y and simulation-scroll-x plugins to implement 2D scrolling
let fm = new Fmover({
    el: '#scroll-box',
    plugins: [
        simulationScrollX(),
        simulationScrollY()
    ]
})

package

Fingerd

Fingerd is a development kit for finger unit event management in mobile development

Moved

Moved is a micro movement framework.

Contribution

Contributions are welcome! Open a pull request to fix a bug, or open an issue to discuss a new feature or change.

Credits

Thanks Ri Xu provides web hosting service and doc translation.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017 - 2018, HcySunYang

