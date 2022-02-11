openbase logo
flycomponents

by peertransfer
5.2.2 (see all)

A set of react UI components used to create payment forms in Flywire

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

201

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Flycomponents

Node.js Package

Flycomponents is a set of react UI components used to create payment forms in Flywire.

Installation

Add the dependency to your package.json:

"flycomponents": "git+https://github.com/peertransfer/flycomponents.git"

Create a new release

To create a new release, make all the changes that you need and commit them, then execute:

npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch | premajor | preminor | prepatch | prerelease | from-git]

For example:

npm version patch

This will bump the package.json version, build a new bundle, commit, push the changes tagging them to a new release and update the documentation.

Then create a PR and request the review from other project commiters. Once accepted and merged to master, execute npm publish from master branch.

Documentation

http://flycomponents.flywire.lol

The documentation source is under the docs folder. To update the documentation and publish the changes to Github Pages:

> make bash
docs# npm run build:docs
> # commit the changes

