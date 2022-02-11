Flycomponents is a set of react UI components used to create payment forms in Flywire.
Add the dependency to your
package.json:
"flycomponents": "git+https://github.com/peertransfer/flycomponents.git"
To create a new release, make all the changes that you need and commit them, then execute:
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch | premajor | preminor | prepatch | prerelease | from-git]
For example:
npm version patch
This will bump the
package.json version, build a new bundle, commit, push the changes tagging them to a new release and update the documentation.
Then create a PR and request the review from other project commiters. Once accepted and merged to master, execute
npm publish from master branch.
http://flycomponents.flywire.lol
The documentation source is under the
docs folder.
To update the documentation and publish the changes to Github Pages:
> make bash
docs# npm run build:docs
> # commit the changes