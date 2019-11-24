Flawwwless ui

Helping you during the process of creating entreprise applications that provide meaningful and relevant experiences to your users.

Usage

Visit ui.flawwwless.com for full documentation.

Install

yarn add flwww

or

npm install flwww --save

Contributions

Contributions are welcomed to Flawwwless ui :)

Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).

First, run rollup to watch your src/ module and automatically recompile it into dist/ whenever you make changes.

npm start

The second part will be running the example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.

cd example npm start

Now, anytime you make a change to your library in src/ or to the example app's example/src , create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.

License

MIT © JulienRioux