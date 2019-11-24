openbase logo
flw

flwww

by Julien Rioux
2.0.15

Flawwwless ui library for React.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

265

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Flawwwless ui logo

Flawwwless ui

Helping you during the process of creating entreprise applications that provide meaningful and relevant experiences to your users.

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Usage

Visit ui.flawwwless.com for full documentation.

Install

yarn add flwww

or

npm install flwww --save

Contributions

Contributions are welcomed to Flawwwless ui :)

Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).

First, run rollup to watch your src/ module and automatically recompile it into dist/ whenever you make changes.

npm start # runs rollup with watch flag

The second part will be running the example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.

# (in another tab)
cd example
npm start # runs create-react-app dev server

Now, anytime you make a change to your library in src/ or to the example app's example/src, create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.

License

MIT © JulienRioux

