FlvPlayer

FlvPlayer.js is a JavaScript player for decode flv to the canvas

Homepage

https://flvplayer.js.org

Mobile Demo

Install player

Install with npm

$ npm install flvplayer

Or install with yarn

$ yarn add flvplayer

import FlvPlayer from 'flvplayer' ;

Or umd builds are also available

< script src = "path/to/flvplayer.js" > </ script >

Will expose the global variable to window.FlvPlayer .

Install control(optional)

You should load the control before load the player.

import 'path/to/flvplayer-control.js' ;

Or umd builds are also available

< script src = "path/to/flvplayer-control.js" > </ script >

Will expose the global variable to window.FlvplayerControl .

Usage

< div class = "flvplayer-app" > </ div >

if (FlvPlayer.isSupported()) { var flv = new FlvPlayer({ url : '' , container : '' , poster : '' , debug : false , live : false , loop : false , hotkey : true , muted : false , touchResume : true , videoChunk : 1024 * 1024 , audioChunk : 16 * 1024 , autoPlay : false , hasAudio : true , cache : true , maxTimeDiff : 200 , control : true , withCredentials : true , filesize : Infinity , cors : true , volume : 0.7 , frameRate : 30 , width : 400 , height : 300 , headers : {}, decoder : 'flvplayer-decoder-baseline.js' , }); } else { console .warn( 'Your browser does not support Flvplayer.js' ); }

Question

Q: What is the difference between flvplayer-decoder-baseline.js and flvplayer-decoder-multiple.js .

flvplayer-decoder-baseline.js only supports flv in this Baseline profile, only 200k size.

only supports flv in this profile, only 200k size. flvplayer-decoder-multiple.js supports flv in this Baseline 、 Main 、 Extended and High profile, but have 2M size.

API

Instance methods and properties

Play video:

flv.play();

Pause video:

flv.pause();

Switch whether to play:

flv.toggle();

Destroy instance:

flv.destroy();

Whether it is playing:

flv.playing;

Is the stream being pulled:

flv.streaming;

Get the current time of the video:

flv.currentTime;

Get the duration of the video:

flv.duration;

Get the loaded of the video:

flv.loaded;

Whether it is focus:

flv.isFocus;

Set whether to turn off the volume:

flv.muted;

Set the volume:

flv.volume;

Get canvas elements:

flv.$canvas;

Instance event

Name Description destroy When destroying an instance streamStart Start pulling the stream streaming When pulling stream streamEnd At the end of the pull stream demuxDone Demux completed resize When container resize play When video play timeupdate When video timeupdate waiting When video waiting ended When video ended loop When video loop pause When video pause seeked When video seeked ready When video ready streamRate Stream Rate demuxRate Demux Rate decoderRate Decoder Rate drawRate Draw Rate

Example:

flv.on( 'play' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Video is play!' ); });

Class methods and properties

Get all instances:

FlvPlayer.instances;

Check if support:

FlvPlayer.isSupported;

Get the version:

FlvPlayer.version;

Get the env:

FlvPlayer.env;

Contribution

Installation dependency

$ npm install

Run the developer mode

$ npm run dev

Open web server

$ npm start

Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

QQ Group

License

MIT © Harvey Zack