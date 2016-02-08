Fluxxor is a set of tools to aid in developing React applications with the Flux architecture.

Installation

Fluxxor is available on npm and works with module bundlers like Browserify and Webpack.

npm install [--save] fluxxor

Standalone browser builds can be downloaded from the GitHub releases page or installed via Bower:

bower install fluxxor

More detailed installation instructions can be found on the Fluxxor website.

Third Party Releases

The following releases are maintained by third parties, and support inquiries should be directed to their maintainers.

WebJar

For JVM languages, there are WebJar packages available on Maven Central and jsDelivr as the following:

SBT/Play Framework 2:

"org.webjars" % "fluxxor" % fluxxorVersion

Maven:

< dependency > < groupId > org.webjars </ groupId > < artifactId > fluxxor </ artifactId > < version > ${fluxxor.version} </ version > </ dependency >

For detailed instructions, refer to the WebJars documentation. For update requests, open a pull request on the Fluxxor WebJar repository on Github.

Browser Compatibility

Fluxxor is compatible with any ES5-compliant browser (IE 9+, FF 4+, Safari 5.1.4+, Chrome 19+, Opera 12.10+). You can use es5-shim for other browsers.

Documentation

See the Fluxxor website for in-depth documentation, installation instructions, examples, and a getting started guide.

Support and Chat

Get help with and chat about Fluxxor on Gitter.

License

Fluxxor is licensed under the MIT license.