openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
flu

fluxxor

by Michelle Tilley
1.7.3 (see all)

🛠️ Flux architecture tools for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

920

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fluxxor

Fluxxor is a set of tools to aid in developing React applications with the Flux architecture.

Travis CI

NPM

Installation

Fluxxor is available on npm and works with module bundlers like Browserify and Webpack.

npm install [--save] fluxxor

Standalone browser builds can be downloaded from the GitHub releases page or installed via Bower:

bower install fluxxor

More detailed installation instructions can be found on the Fluxxor website.

Third Party Releases

The following releases are maintained by third parties, and support inquiries should be directed to their maintainers.

WebJar

For JVM languages, there are WebJar packages available on Maven Central and jsDelivr as the following:

SBT/Play Framework 2:

"org.webjars" % "fluxxor" % fluxxorVersion

Maven:

<dependency>
    <groupId>org.webjars</groupId>
    <artifactId>fluxxor</artifactId>
    <version>${fluxxor.version}</version>
</dependency>

For detailed instructions, refer to the WebJars documentation. For update requests, open a pull request on the Fluxxor WebJar repository on Github.

Browser Compatibility

Fluxxor is compatible with any ES5-compliant browser (IE 9+, FF 4+, Safari 5.1.4+, Chrome 19+, Opera 12.10+). You can use es5-shim for other browsers.

Documentation

See the Fluxxor website for in-depth documentation, installation instructions, examples, and a getting started guide.

Support and Chat

Get help with and chat about Fluxxor on Gitter.

Gitter chat

License

Fluxxor is licensed under the MIT license.

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Michelle Tilley

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial