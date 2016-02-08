Fluxxor is a set of tools to aid in developing React applications with the Flux architecture.
Fluxxor is available on npm and works with module bundlers like Browserify and Webpack.
npm install [--save] fluxxor
Standalone browser builds can be downloaded from the GitHub releases page or installed via Bower:
bower install fluxxor
More detailed installation instructions can be found on the Fluxxor website.
The following releases are maintained by third parties, and support inquiries should be directed to their maintainers.
For JVM languages, there are WebJar packages available on Maven Central and jsDelivr as the following:
SBT/Play Framework 2:
"org.webjars" % "fluxxor" % fluxxorVersion
Maven:
<dependency>
<groupId>org.webjars</groupId>
<artifactId>fluxxor</artifactId>
<version>${fluxxor.version}</version>
</dependency>
For detailed instructions, refer to the WebJars documentation. For update requests, open a pull request on the Fluxxor WebJar repository on Github.
Fluxxor is compatible with any ES5-compliant browser (IE 9+, FF 4+, Safari 5.1.4+, Chrome 19+, Opera 12.10+). You can use es5-shim for other browsers.
See the Fluxxor website for in-depth documentation, installation instructions, examples, and a getting started guide.
Get help with and chat about Fluxxor on Gitter.
