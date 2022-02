Fluxible

This repository is the home of Fluxible and related libraries.

For support, join our gitter.im channel.

Development

Development is currently being done against latest Node LTS versions. This repository leverages Lerna for package management.

Releases can be done with the following steps:

> lerna publish

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.