Utility methods to aid in writing actions for fluxible based applications.
npm install --save fluxible-action-utils
The utility library provides modularized methods, and method categories to aid in providing smaller browserify and webpack builds.
import actionUtils from 'fluxible-action-utils';
Will require the entire library, including all available methods grouped under their respective method categories.
For example, the following are equivalent (but will result in varying sized webpack builds)
const executeMultiple = require('fluxible-action-utils').async.executeMultiple;
const executeMultiple = require('fluxible-action-utils/async').executeMultiple;
const executeMultiple = require('fluxible-action-utils/async/executeMultiple');
🚨 WARNING 🚨
Methods inside the
internals directory/category are not explicitely exported and are considered unstable.
require externally at your own risk as breaking changes inside
internals will not be considered
breaking for the library.
===
===
available as of v0.2.0
import asyncActionUtils from 'fluxible-action-utils/async';
Methods grouped under the
async category are concerned with providing methods that aid in managing the asynchronous control flow of
fluxible actions.
run-auto is used under the hood to do the actual heavy lifting (thanks to @feross)
available as of v0.2.0
const executeMultiple = require('fluxible-action-utils/async/executeMultiple');
Utility method used to execute multiple actions in parallel where possible. Each key in
actions represents a
task to be executed (and should be unique).
actions[task] can be one of the following
action {FluxAction} the action to execute
[isCritical=false] {Boolean} whether the action is critical
[params] {Any} parameters to pass to the action when executing it
The
done {Function} parameter is optional, but if provided, will be called when all tasks complete (either with success or failure).
Signature
function (err, results)
For each task that fails, the error returned will be aggregated under
err[task].
Example
// initHome.js
const executeMultiple = require('fluxible-action-utils/async/executeMultiple');
const UserStore = require('app/stores/UserStore');
module.exports = function initHome(context, params, done) {
executeMultiple(context, {
loadUH: require('UH').actions.load,
loadUser: {
action: require('app/actions/loadUser'),
isCritical: true
},
loadStuffForUser: [
'loadUser',
{
// will be executed after 'loadUser' task completes successfully
action: require('../../actions/loadStuffForUser'),
params: context.getStore(UserStore).getGUID()
}
],
populateUserNotifications: [
'loadUH',
'loadStuffForUser',
// will be executed after the 'loadUH' and 'loadStuffForUser' tasks complete successfully
require('../../actions/populateUserNotifications')
]
}, function (err, results) {
// there was at least one error, handle them
if (err) {
if (err.loadUser) {
context.dispatch('CATASTROPHE', err.loadUser);
}
if(err.loadStuffForUser) {
context.dispatch('RECOVERABLE', err.loadStuffForUser);
}
done();
return;
}
// Yay! no errors
// ...
done();
});
};
available as of v0.2.0
const executeCritical = require('fluxible-action-utils/async/executeCritical');
executeCritical allows you to execute a group of actions that are ALL deemed critical. This is a simple shorthand for
executeMultiple when a group of actions are all critical.
available as of v0.2.0
const mixins = require('fluxible-action-utils/mixins');
Mixins grouped under the
mixins category are concerned with providing React component mixins that simplify using
fluxible actions.
available as of v0.2.0
const PeriodicActionsMixin = require('fluxible-action-utils/mixins/PeriodicActions');
Utility mixin used to make running an action repeatedly (polling an API for example) easier to do.
You can either write code using the methods exposed by the mixin directly, or you can use the
statics support.
uuid must be a unique identifier, attempting to add another action with the same
uuid as a currently running periodic action will fail to add.
Statics Example
// MyReactComponent.jsx
const PeriodicActionsMixin = require('fluxible-action-utils/mixins/PeriodicActions');
const myPollingAction = require('./myPollingAction');
// Let's say you have a child component that implement the controlling logic for the polling action below
const ControlComponent = require('./someControlComponent');
module.exports = createReactClass({
displayName: 'MyReactComponent',
mixins: [PeriodicActionsMixin],
statics: {
periodicActions: [
{
uuid: 'MY_UNIQUE_POLLING_ACTION_UUID_STATICS',
action: myPollingAction,
// Optional params
params: {
customPayload: 'payload'
},
// Optional timeout (Defaults to 100 ms)
timeout: 1000
}
]
},
render: function () {
// You can pass the auto-binded component methods to the child component to achieve
// custom timing on the dedicated action(s)
return <ControlComponent
startPolling={this.startPeriodicActions}
stopPolling={this.stopPeriodicActions}
/>;
}
});
Code Example
// MyReactComponent.jsx
const PeriodicActionsMixin = require('fluxible-action-utils/mixins/PeriodicActions');
const myPollingAction = require('./myPollingAction');
module.exports = createReactClass({
displayName: 'MyReactComponent',
mixins: [PeriodicActionsMixin],
componentDidMount: function () {
this.startPeriodicAction(
'MY_UNIQUE_POLLING_ACTION_UUID_CODE',
myPollingAction,
// Optional params
{customPayload: 'payload'},
// Optional timeout (Defaults to 100 ms)
1000
);
},
/* Don't need this, all periodic actions will be stopped automatically on unmount
componentWillUnmount: function () {
this.stopPeriodicAction('MY_UNIQUE_POLLING_ACTION_UUID_CODE');
},
*/
render: function () {
return null;
}
});
This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.