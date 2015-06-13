Notice: This package is deprecated in favor of fluxible-router .

Provides navigational React components ( NavLink ), router mixin ( RouterMixin ), and action navigateAction for applications built with Flux architecture. Please check out examples of how to use these components.

Context and Expected Context Methods

Before we explain how to use NavLink and RouterMixin , lets start with two methods they expect:

executeAction(navigateAction, payload) - This executes navigate action, switches the app to the new route, and update the url.

- This executes navigate action, switches the app to the new route, and update the url. makePath(routeName, routeParams) - This is used to generate url for a given route.

These two methods need to be available in:

the React context of the component (access via this.context in the component), or

in the component), or the context prop of the component ( this.props.context )

prop of the component ( ) If exists in both this.context and this.props.context , the one in this.context takes higher precedence.

An example of such context is the ComponentContext provided by fluxible-plugin-routr, which is a plugin for fluxible. We have a more sophisticated example application, fluxible-router, showing how everything works together.

Note that React context is an undocumented feature, so its API could change without notice. Here is a blog from Dave King that explains what it is and how to use it.

NavLink

RouterMixin

navigateAction

History Management (Browser Support and Hash-Based Routing)

Considering different application needs and different browser support levels for pushState, this library provides the following options for browser history management:

Use History provided by this library (Default)

provided by this library (Default) Use HistoryWithHash provided by this library

provided by this library In addition, you can also customize it to use your own

History

This is the default History implementation RouterMixin uses. It is a straight-forward implementation that:

uses pushState / replaceState when they are available in the browser.

/ when they are available in the browser. For the browsers without pushState support, History simply refreshes the page by setting window.location.href = url for pushState , and calling window.location.replace(url) for replaceState .

HistoryWithHash

Using hash-based url for client side routing has a lot of known issues. History.js describes those issues pretty well.

But as always, there will be some applications out there that have to use it. This implementation provides a solution.

If you do decide to use hash route, it is recommended to enable checkRouteOnPageLoad . Because hash fragment (that contains route) does not get sent to the server side, RouterMixin will compare the route info from server and route in the hash fragment. On route mismatch, it will dispatch a navigate action on browser side to load the actual page content for the route represented by the hash fragment.

useHashRoute Config

You can decide when to use hash-based routing through the useHashRoute option:

useHashRoute=true to force to use hash routing for all browsers, by setting useHashRoute to true when creating the HistoryWithHash instance;

to force to use hash routing for all browsers, by setting to true when creating the instance; unspecified , i.e. omitting the setting, to only use hash route for browsers without native pushState support;

, i.e. omitting the setting, to only use hash route for browsers without native pushState support; useHashRoute=false to turn off hash routing for all browsers.

useHashRoute = true useHashRoute = false useHashRoute unspecified Browsers with pushState support history.pushState with /home#/path/to/pageB history.pushState with /path/to/pageB Same as useHashRoute = false Browsers without pushState support page refresh to /home#/path/to/pageB page refresh to /path/to/pageB Same as useHashRoute = true

Custom Transformer for Hash Fragment

By default, the hash fragments are just url paths. With HistoryWithHash , you can transform it to whatever syntax you need by passing props.hashRouteTransformer to the base React component that RouterMixin is mixed into. See the example below for how to configure it.

Example

This is an example of how you can use and configure HistoryWithHash :

var RouterMixin = require ( 'flux-router-component' ).RouterMixin; var HistoryWithHash = require ( 'flux-router-component/utils' ).HistoryWithHash; var Application = React.createClass({ mixins : [RouterMixin], ... }); var appComponent = Application({ ... historyCreator: function historyCreator ( ) { return new HistoryWithHash({ useHashRoute : true , defaultHashRoute : '/default' , hashRouteTransformer : { transform : function ( original ) { var transformed = original.replace( '/' , '-' ).replace( /^(\-+)/ , '' ); return transformed; }, reverse : function ( transformed ) { var original = '/' + (transformed && transformed.replace( '-' , '/' )); return original; } } }); } });

Provide Your Own History Manager

If none of the history managers provided in this library works for your application, you can also customize the RouterMixin to use your own history manager implementation. Please follow the same API as History .

API

Please use History.js and HistoryWithHash.js as examples.

on(listener)

off(listener)

getUrl()

getState()

pushState(state, title, url)

replaceState(state, title, url)

var RouterMixin = require ( 'flux-router-component' ).RouterMixin; var MyHistory = require ( 'MyHistoryManagerIsAwesome' ); var Application = React.createClass({ mixins : [RouterMixin], ... }); var appComponent = Application({ ... historyCreator: function historyCreator ( ) { return new MyHistory(); } });

Scroll Position Management

RouterMixin has a built-in mechanism for managing scroll position upon page navigation, for modern browsers that support native history state:

reset scroll position to (0, 0) when user clicks on a link and navigates to a new page, and

when user clicks on a link and navigates to a new page, and restore scroll position to last visited state when user clicks forward and back buttons to navigate between pages.

If you want to disable this behavior, you can set enableScroll prop to false for RouterMixin . This is an example of how it can be done:

var RouterMixin = require ( 'flux-router-component' ).RouterMixin; var Application = React.createClass({ mixins : [RouterMixin], ... }); var appComponent = Application({ ... enableScroll: false });

onbeforeunload Support

The History API does not allow popstate events to be cancelled, which results in window.onbeforeunload() methods not being triggered. This is problematic for users, since application state could be lost when they navigate to a certain page without knowing the consequences.

Our solution is to check for a window.onbeforeunload() method, prompt the user with window.confirm() , and then navigate to the correct route based on the confirmation. If a route is cancelled by the user, we reset the page URL back to the original URL by using the History pushState() method.

To implement the window.onbeforeunload() method, you need to set it within the components that need user verification before leaving a page. Here is an example:

componentDidMount: function ( ) { window .onbeforeunload = function ( ) { return 'Make sure to save your changes before leaving this page!' ; } }

Polyfills

addEventListener and removeEventListener polyfills are provided by:

Compatibility code example on Mozilla Developer Network

A few DOM polyfill libaries listed on Modernizer Polyfill wiki page.

Array.prototype.reduce and Array.prototype.map (used by dependent library, query-string) polyfill examples are provided by:

You can also look into this polyfill.io polyfill service.

Compatible React Versions

Compatible React Version flux-router-component Version 0.12 >= 0.4.1 0.11 < 0.4

