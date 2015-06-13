Notice: This package is deprecated in favor of
fluxible-router.
Provides navigational React components (
NavLink), router mixin (
RouterMixin), and action
navigateAction for applications built with Flux architecture. Please check out examples of how to use these components.
Before we explain how to use
NavLink and
RouterMixin, lets start with two methods they expect:
executeAction(navigateAction, payload) - This executes navigate action, switches the app to the new route, and update the url.
makePath(routeName, routeParams) - This is used to generate url for a given route.
These two methods need to be available in:
this.context in the component), or
context prop of the component (
this.props.context)
this.context and
this.props.context, the one in
this.context takes higher precedence.
An example of such context is the
ComponentContext provided by fluxible-plugin-routr, which is a plugin for fluxible. We have a more sophisticated example application, fluxible-router, showing how everything works together.
Note that React context is an undocumented feature, so its API could change without notice. Here is a blog from Dave King that explains what it is and how to use it.
Considering different application needs and different browser support levels for pushState, this library provides the following options for browser history management:
History provided by this library (Default)
HistoryWithHash provided by this library
This is the default
History implementation
RouterMixin uses. It is a straight-forward implementation that:
pushState/
replaceState when they are available in the browser.
History simply refreshes the page by setting
window.location.href = url for
pushState, and calling
window.location.replace(url) for
replaceState.
Using hash-based url for client side routing has a lot of known issues. History.js describes those issues pretty well.
But as always, there will be some applications out there that have to use it. This implementation provides a solution.
If you do decide to use hash route, it is recommended to enable
checkRouteOnPageLoad. Because hash fragment (that contains route) does not get sent to the server side,
RouterMixin will compare the route info from server and route in the hash fragment. On route mismatch, it will dispatch a navigate action on browser side to load the actual page content for the route represented by the hash fragment.
You can decide when to use hash-based routing through the
useHashRoute option:
useHashRoute=true to force to use hash routing for all browsers, by setting
useHashRoute to true when creating the
HistoryWithHash instance;
unspecified, i.e. omitting the setting, to only use hash route for browsers without native pushState support;
useHashRoute=false to turn off hash routing for all browsers.
|useHashRoute = true
|useHashRoute = false
|useHashRoute unspecified
|Browsers with pushState support
|history.pushState with /home#/path/to/pageB
|history.pushState with /path/to/pageB
|Same as
useHashRoute = false
|Browsers without pushState support
|page refresh to /home#/path/to/pageB
|page refresh to /path/to/pageB
|Same as
useHashRoute = true
By default, the hash fragments are just url paths. With
HistoryWithHash, you can transform it to whatever syntax you need by passing
props.hashRouteTransformer to the base React component that
RouterMixin is mixed into. See the example below for how to configure it.
This is an example of how you can use and configure
HistoryWithHash:
var RouterMixin = require('flux-router-component').RouterMixin;
var HistoryWithHash = require('flux-router-component/utils').HistoryWithHash;
var Application = React.createClass({
mixins: [RouterMixin],
...
});
var appComponent = Application({
...
historyCreator: function historyCreator() {
return new HistoryWithHash({
// optional. Defaults to true if browser does not support pushState; false otherwise.
useHashRoute: true,
// optional. Defaults to '/'. Used when url has no hash fragment
defaultHashRoute: '/default',
// optional. Transformer for custom hash route syntax
hashRouteTransformer: {
transform: function (original) {
// transform url hash fragment from '/new/path' to 'new-path'
var transformed = original.replace('/', '-').replace(/^(\-+)/, '');
return transformed;
},
reverse: function (transformed) {
// reverse transform from 'new-path' to '/new/path'
var original = '/' + (transformed && transformed.replace('-', '/'));
return original;
}
}
});
}
});
If none of the history managers provided in this library works for your application, you can also customize the RouterMixin to use your own history manager implementation. Please follow the same API as
History.
Please use
History.js and
HistoryWithHash.js as examples.
var RouterMixin = require('flux-router-component').RouterMixin;
var MyHistory = require('MyHistoryManagerIsAwesome');
var Application = React.createClass({
mixins: [RouterMixin],
...
});
var appComponent = Application({
...
historyCreator: function historyCreator() {
return new MyHistory();
}
});
RouterMixin has a built-in mechanism for managing scroll position upon page navigation, for modern browsers that support native history state:
(0, 0) when user clicks on a link and navigates to a new page, and
If you want to disable this behavior, you can set
enableScroll prop to
false for
RouterMixin. This is an example of how it can be done:
var RouterMixin = require('flux-router-component').RouterMixin;
var Application = React.createClass({
mixins: [RouterMixin],
...
});
var appComponent = Application({
...
enableScroll: false
});
The
History API does not allow
popstate events to be cancelled, which results in
window.onbeforeunload() methods not being triggered. This is problematic for users, since application state could be lost when they navigate to a certain page without knowing the consequences.
Our solution is to check for a
window.onbeforeunload() method, prompt the user with
window.confirm(), and then navigate to the correct route based on the confirmation. If a route is cancelled by the user, we reset the page URL back to the original URL by using the
History
pushState() method.
To implement the
window.onbeforeunload() method, you need to set it within the components that need user verification before leaving a page. Here is an example:
componentDidMount: function() {
window.onbeforeunload = function () {
return 'Make sure to save your changes before leaving this page!';
}
}
addEventListener and
removeEventListener polyfills are provided by:
Array.prototype.reduce and
Array.prototype.map (used by dependent library, query-string) polyfill examples are provided by:
You can also look into this polyfill.io polyfill service.
|Compatible React Version
|flux-router-component Version
|0.12
|>= 0.4.1
|0.11
|< 0.4
This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.
Third-pary open source code used are listed in our package.json file.