A React JS flux expansion based on experiences building www.jsfridge.com and www.jflux.io. Read more about FLUX over at Facebook Flux. I wrote an article about it here: My experiences building a FLUX application and the background for version 2.6.0 and up is here: An alternative render strategy with FLUX and React JS

It can be difficult to get going with React JS and FLUX as there is no complete framework with all the tools you need. This project will help you get going with the FLUX parts and it has a boilerplate with a browserify workflow, flux-react-boilerplate.

Download from releases/ folder of the repo, use npm install flux-react or bower install flux-react , but I recommend using the boilerplate located here: flux-react-boilerplate. It has everything set up for you.

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); flux.debug();

Puts React on the global scope, which triggers the React dev tools in Chrome

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var actions = flux.createActions([ 'addTodo' , 'removeTodo' ]); actions.addTodo(); actions.removeTodo( 0 );

Use them inside components or other parts of your architecture. The only way to reach a store is through an action.

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var MyStore = flux.createStore({});

Creates a store.

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var MyStore = flux.createStore({ todos : [] });

Add state properties directly to your store.

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var actions = require ( './actions.js' ); var MyStore = flux.createStore({ todos : [] actions : [ actions.addTodo ] });

List what actions the store should handle. They will map to handler with the same name.

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var actions = require ( './actions.js' ); var MyStore = flux.createStore({ todos : [] actions : [ actions.addTodo ], addTodo : function ( title ) { this .todos.push({ title : title, completed : false }); } });

Based on the name of the action, add a handler that will run when the action is triggered. Any arguments passed to the action will be available in the handler.

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var actions = require ( './actions.js' ); var MyStore = flux.createStore({ todos : [] actions : [ actions.addTodo ], addTodo : function ( title ) { this .todos.push({ title : title, completed : false }); this .emit( 'todos.add' ); } });

flux-react uses EventEmitter2 which allows for more granular control of events. Instead of always triggering a change event or/and trigger a specific event you will now always trigger a specifically named event. It is recommended to namespace your events related to the state you are changing. In the current example "todos" is the state name and "add" is what we did to that state. That becomes "todos.add". Look at component to see how you can use this to optimize your rendering.

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var actions = require ( './actions.js' ); var MyStore = flux.createStore({ todos : [], actions : [ actions.addTodo ], addTodo : function ( title ) { this .todos.push({ title : title, completed : false }); this .emit( 'todos.add' ); }, exports : { getTodos : function ( ) { return this .todos } } });

Methods defined in exports will be returned by createStore. Components or other parts of the architecture can use it to get state from the store. The methods are bound to the store, meaning "this.todos" points to the state "todos".

Note! Values returned by an export method will be deep cloned. Meaning that the state of a store is immutable. You can not do changes to a returned value and expect that to be valid inside your store also. You have to trigger an action to change the state of a store.

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var actions = require ( './actions.js' ); var MyMixin = { actions : [ actions.removeTodo ], removeTodo : function ( index ) { this .state.todos.splice(index, 1 ); this .emit( 'todos.remove' ); } }; var MyStore = flux.createStore({ todos : [], mixins : [MyMixin], actions : [ actions.addTodo ], addTodo : function ( title ) { this .todos.push({ title : title, completed : false }); this .emit( 'todos.add' ); }, exports : { getTodos : function ( ) { return this .todos } } });

Mixins helps you handle big stores. You do not want to divide your stores within one section of your application as they very quickly become dependant on each other. That can result in circular dependency problems. Use mixins instead and create big stores. state, actions, handlers and exports will be merged with the main store as expected.

ProTip! In big stores it is a good idea to create a StatesMixin that holds all possible state properties in your store. That makes it very easy to look up what states are available to you.

var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var StateMixin = { someState : true , stateA : 'foo' , stateB : 'bar' , stateC : [] }; var MyStore = flux.createStore({ mixins : [StateMixin, OtherMixin, MoreMixin], exports : { getSomeState : function ( ) { return this .someState; } } });

var React = require ( 'react' ); var MyStore = require ( './MyStore.js' ); var MyComponent = React.createClass({ componentWillMount : function ( ) { MyStore.onAny( this .updateState); MyStore.on( 'todos.add' , this .updateState); MyStore.on( 'todos.*' , this .updateState); MyStore.once( 'todos.add' , this .updateState); MyStore.many( 'todos.remove' , 5 , this .updateState); }, componentWillUnmount : function ( ) { MyStore.offAny( this .updateState); MyStore.off( 'todos.add' , this .updateState); }, updateState : function ( ) { this .setState({ todos : MyStore.getTodos() }); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > Number of todos: {this.state.getTodos().length} </ div > ); } });

Add and remove listeners to handle updates from the store

If you want to know more about this feature, read the following article: An alternative render strategy with FLUX and React JS. The main point is that React JS will most likely rerender your whole application on every change event in your stores. You can control this behavior by adding the RenderMixin to your components. Instead of a component automatically rerenders all child components it will only do that if the props or state of the component actually has changed. It is important that you move state from the store to the state of the component, like in the example below. That ensures that the mixin can evaluate the need for a render.

var React = require ( 'react' ); var flux = require ( 'flux-react' ); var MyStore = require ( './MyStore.js' ); var MyComponent = React.createClass({ mixins : [flux.RenderMixin], componentWillMount : function ( ) { MyStore.on( 'todos.*' , this .updateState); }, componentWillUnmount : function ( ) { MyStore.off( 'todos.*' , this .updateState); }, updateState : function ( ) { this .setState({ todos : MyStore.getTodos() }); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > Number of todos: {this.state.todos.length} </ div > ); } });

2.6.4

Fixed AMD support (Thanks @VictorBlomberg)

2.6.2

Optimized RenderMixin with shallow check

2.6.1

Added feature detection on ArrayBuffer, Blob and File. Thanks to @rdjpalmer

2.6.0

Added RenderMixin to give you an alternative optimized render strategy

2.5.1

Added eventemitter2 to package.json

2.5.0

Changed to EventEmitter2 to allow more granular control of changes in store

Updated documentation with examples

Old API still works

License

flux-react is licensed under the MIT license.