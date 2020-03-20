flux-angular makes it easy to implement a performant, scalable, and clean flux application architecture in an angular application. It does this by providing access to a new angular.store method for holding immutable application state using Baobab. The flux service is exposed for dispatching actions using the Yahoo Dispatchr. $scope.$listenTo is exposed as a way to respond to changes in a store and sync them with the view-model.

Installation

Use npm to install and then require('flux-angular') in your application.

npm install --save flux-angular

Usage

By default the state in a store is immutable which means it cannot be changed once created, except through a defined API. If you're unfamiliar with the benefits of immutable data this article and this video explain the theory and benefits.

Some of the pros:

Faster reads because there is no deep cloning

Less renders and $scope.$watch triggers because the reference to the object doesn't change unless the object changes

Computed data (by using this.monkey in a store) can be observed in the same way as raw data. This allows for more logic to live in the store (e.g. a sorted version of a list) and for angular to only re-render when the raw data underlying the computed data changes. See the full docs.

Changes are batched together so that multiple dispatches only trigger one re-render is needed. This can be disabled by setting the asynchronous option to false.

Some of the cons:

Need to use a slightly more verbose API for changing state.

Slightly slower writes

ng-repeat with immutable objects need to use the track by option. Otherwise angular will fail, complaining it can't add the $$hashKey variable to the collection items.

If your directive/controller does need to modify the immutable object (e.g. for use with ng-model ) you must use something like the angular.copy function when pulling it out of the store. However, note that this has a performance impact. Also note that primitives are always copied so they don't need to be cloned.

Conclusion: It is faster, but a bit more verbose!

Configuration

Options that can be specified for the Baobab immutable store are described here. For example, you may want to turn off immutability in production for a slight speed increase, which you can do by setting the defaults:

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'flux' ]).config( function ( fluxProvider ) { fluxProvider.setImmutableDefaults({ immutable : false }) })

By default, your $listenTo callbacks will be wrapped in $evalAsync to ensure they are executed as part of a digest cycle. You can turn this off like this:

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'flux' ]).config( function ( fluxProvider ) { fluxProvider.useEvalAsync( false ) })

Create a store

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'flux' ]).store( 'MyStore' , function ( ) { return { initialize : function ( ) { this .state = this .immutable({ comments : [], }) }, handlers : { ADD_COMMENT : 'addComment' , }, addComment : function ( comment ) { this .state.push( 'comments' , comment) }, exports : { getLatestComment : function ( ) { var comments = this .state.get( 'comments' ) return comments[comments.length - 1 ] }, get comments() { return this .state.get( 'comments' ) }, }, } })

See the Baobab docs for documentation on how to retrieve and update the immutable state.

Two way databinding

angular .module( 'app' , [ 'flux' ]) .store( 'MyStore' , function ( ) { return { initialize : function ( ) { this .state = this .immutable({ person : { name : 'Jane' , age : 30 , likes : 'awesome stuff' , }, }) }, handlers : { SAVE_PERSON : 'savePerson' , }, savePerson : function ( payload ) { this .state.merge( 'person' , payload.person) }, saveName : function ( payload ) { this .state.set([ 'person' , 'name' ], payload.name) }, exports : { get person() { return this .state.get( 'person' ) }, }, } }) .component( 'myComponent' , { templateUrl : 'myComponent.html' , controller : function ( MyStore, myStoreActions ) { var vm = this vm.savePerson = myStoreActions.savePerson vm.$listenTo(MyStore, setStoreVars) vm.$listenTo(MyStore, [ 'person' , 'name' ], setName) function setStoreVars ( ) { $scope.person = MyStore.person } function setName ( ) { $scope.name = MyStore.person.name } }, }) .service( 'myStoreActions' , function ( flux ) { var service = { savePerson : savePerson, } return service function savePerson ( person ) { flux.dispatch( 'SAVE_PERSON' , { person : person }) } })

By using the .$listenTo() method we set up a callback that will be fired whenever any state in the store changes. Also demonstrated via the setName example is that you can trigger an update only when a specific node of the tree is changed. This gives you more control over how controllers and directives react to changes in the store. Thus, when we dispatch the updated values and merge them into the immutable object the callback is triggered and our scope properties can be synced with the store.

When using .$listenTo() , the listener will be cleaned up when the scope of the controller is destroyed. Alternatively, flux.listenTo() does not unsubscribe when a scope is destroyed, instead it returns a callback that will unsubscribe from the event listener. Unlike .$listenTo() , flux.listenTo() will not call the callback as part of setting up the listener.

Dispatch actions

It can be helpful to create a service for dispatching actions related to a store since different components may want to trigger the same action. Additionally, the action methods are the place where the coordination of multiple dispatch calls occur, as shown in the addComment method below.

angular .module( 'app' , [ 'flux' ]) .factory( 'commentActions' , function ( $http, flux ) { var service = { setTitle : setTitle, addComment : addComment, } return service function setTitle ( title ) { flux.dispatch( 'COMMENT_SET_TITLE' , { title : title }) } function addComment ( comment ) { flux.dispatch( 'COMMENT_ADD' , { comment : comment }) $http .post( '/comments' , comment) .then( function ( ) { flux.dispatch( 'COMMENT_ADD_SUCCESS' , { comment : comment }) }) .catch( function ( error ) { flux.dispatch( 'COMMENT_ADD_ERROR' , { comment : comment, error : error }) }) } })

Wait for other stores to complete their handlers

The waitFor method allows you to let other stores handle the action before the current store acts upon it. You can also pass an array of stores. It was decided to run this method straight off the store, as it gives more sense and now the callback is bound to the store itself.

angular .module( 'app' , [ 'flux' ]) .store( 'CommentsStore' , function ( ) { return { initialize : function ( ) { this .state = this .immutable({ comments : [] }) }, handlers : { ADD_COMMENT : 'addComment' , }, addComment : function ( comment ) { this .waitFor( 'NotificationStore' , function ( ) { this .state.push( 'comments' , comment) }) }, getComments : function ( ) { return this .state.get( 'comments' ) }, } }) .store( 'NotificationStore' , function ( ) { return { initialize : function ( ) { this .state = this .immutable({ notifications : [] }) }, handlers : { ADD_COMMENT : 'addNotification' , }, addNotification : function ( comment ) { this .state.push( 'notifications' , 'Something happened' ) }, exports : { getNotifications : function ( ) { return this .state.get( 'notifications' ) }, }, } })

Testing stores

When Angular Mock is loaded flux-angular will reset stores automatically.

describe( 'adding items' , function ( ) { beforeEach( module ( 'app' )) it( 'it should add strings dispatched to addItem' , inject( function ( MyStore, flux ) { flux.dispatch( 'ADD_ITEM' , 'foo' ) expect(MyStore.getItems()).toEqual([ 'foo' ]) })) it( 'it should add number dispatched to addItem' , inject( function ( MyStore, flux ) { flux.dispatch( 'ADD_ITEM' , 1 ) expect(MyStore.getItems()).toEqual([ 1 ]) })) })

If you are doing integration tests using protractor you will want to disable asynchronous event dispatching in Baobab since it relies on setTimeout , which protractor can't detect:

browser.addMockModule( 'protractorFixes' , function ( ) { angular.module( 'protractorFixes' , []).config( function ( fluxProvider ) { fluxProvider.setImmutableDefaults({ asynchronous : false }) }) })

Performance

Any $scopes listening to stores are removed when the $scope is destroyed. Immutability (which uses Object.freeze ) can be disabled in production.

FAQ

Cannot call dispatch while another dispatch is executing

This is a problem/feature that is generic to the flux architecture. It can be solved by having an action dispatch multiple events.

Did you really monkeypatch Angular?

Yes. Angular has a beautiful API (except directives ;-) ) and I did not want flux-angular to feel like an alien syntax invasion, but rather it being a natural part of the Angular habitat. Angular 1.x is a stable codebase and I would be very surprised if this monkeypatch would be affected in later versions.

Contributing

Consider using Visual Studio Code if you don't already have a favorite editor. The project includes a debug launch configuration and will recommend appropriate extensions for this project.

Fork the official repository Clone your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/gatsby.git Setup the repo and install dependencies: npm run bootstrap Make sure that tests are passing for you: npm test Add tests and code for your changes Make sure tests still pass: npm test Commit, push, and pull request your changes

License

flux-angular is licensed under the MIT license.