flux-angular makes it easy to implement a performant, scalable, and clean
flux application architecture in an angular
application. It does this by providing access to a new
angular.store method
for holding immutable application state using Baobab.
The
flux service is exposed for dispatching actions using the Yahoo Dispatchr.
$scope.$listenTo is exposed as a way to respond to changes in a store and sync them with the view-model.
Use npm to install and then
require('flux-angular') in your application.
npm install --save flux-angular
By default the state in a store is immutable which means it cannot be changed once created, except through a defined API. If you're unfamiliar with the benefits of immutable data this article and this video explain the theory and benefits.
Some of the pros:
$scope.$watch triggers because the reference to the object doesn't change unless the object changes
this.monkey in a store) can be observed in the same way
as raw data. This allows for more logic to live in the store (e.g. a
sorted version of a list) and for angular to only re-render when the raw data
underlying the computed data changes. See the full
docs.
asynchronous
option to false.
Some of the cons:
ng-repeat with immutable objects need to use the
track by option.
Otherwise angular will fail, complaining it can't add the
$$hashKey
variable to the collection items.
ng-model) you must use something like the
angular.copy
function when pulling it out of the store. However, note that this has a
performance impact. Also note that primitives are always copied so they don't
need to be cloned.
Conclusion: It is faster, but a bit more verbose!
Options that can be specified for the Baobab immutable store are described here. For example, you may want to turn off immutability in production for a slight speed increase, which you can do by setting the defaults:
angular.module('app', ['flux']).config(function(fluxProvider) {
fluxProvider.setImmutableDefaults({ immutable: false })
})
By default, your
$listenTo callbacks will be wrapped in
$evalAsync to ensure they are executed as part
of a digest cycle. You can turn this off like this:
angular.module('app', ['flux']).config(function(fluxProvider) {
fluxProvider.useEvalAsync(false)
})
angular.module('app', ['flux']).store('MyStore', function() {
return {
initialize: function() {
this.state = this.immutable({
comments: [],
})
},
handlers: {
ADD_COMMENT: 'addComment',
},
addComment: function(comment) {
this.state.push('comments', comment)
},
exports: {
getLatestComment: function() {
var comments = this.state.get('comments')
return comments[comments.length - 1]
},
get comments() {
return this.state.get('comments')
},
},
}
})
See the Baobab docs for documentation on how to retrieve and update the immutable state.
angular
.module('app', ['flux'])
.store('MyStore', function() {
return {
initialize: function() {
this.state = this.immutable({
person: {
name: 'Jane',
age: 30,
likes: 'awesome stuff',
},
})
},
handlers: {
SAVE_PERSON: 'savePerson',
},
savePerson: function(payload) {
this.state.merge('person', payload.person)
},
saveName: function(payload) {
this.state.set(['person', 'name'], payload.name)
},
exports: {
get person() {
return this.state.get('person')
},
},
}
})
.component('myComponent', {
templateUrl: 'myComponent.html',
controller: function(MyStore, myStoreActions) {
var vm = this
vm.savePerson = myStoreActions.savePerson
vm.$listenTo(MyStore, setStoreVars)
vm.$listenTo(MyStore, ['person', 'name'], setName)
function setStoreVars() {
$scope.person = MyStore.person
}
function setName() {
$scope.name = MyStore.person.name
}
},
})
.service('myStoreActions', function(flux) {
var service = {
savePerson: savePerson,
}
return service
function savePerson(person) {
flux.dispatch('SAVE_PERSON', { person: person })
}
})
By using the
.$listenTo() method we set up a callback that will be fired
whenever any state in the store changes.
Also demonstrated via the
setName example is that you can trigger an update
only when a specific node of the tree is changed. This gives you more control
over how controllers and directives react to changes in the store.
Thus, when we dispatch the updated values and merge them into the immutable
object the callback is triggered and our scope properties can be synced with
the store.
When using
.$listenTo(), the listener will be cleaned up when the scope of
the controller is destroyed. Alternatively,
flux.listenTo() does not
unsubscribe when a scope is destroyed, instead it returns a callback that will
unsubscribe from the event listener. Unlike
.$listenTo(),
flux.listenTo()
will not call the callback as part of setting up the listener.
It can be helpful to create a service for dispatching actions related to a
store since different components may want to trigger the same action.
Additionally, the action methods are the place where the coordination of
multiple dispatch calls occur, as shown in the
addComment method below.
angular
.module('app', ['flux'])
.factory('commentActions', function($http, flux) {
var service = {
setTitle: setTitle,
addComment: addComment,
}
return service
// An exaple of a basic dispatch with the first argument being the action key and a payload.
// One or more stores is expected to have a handler for COMMENT_SET_TITLE
function setTitle(title) {
flux.dispatch('COMMENT_SET_TITLE', { title: title })
}
// It is not recommended to run async operations in your store handlers. The
// reason is that you would have a harder time testing and the **waitFor**
// method also requires the handlers to be synchronous. You solve this by having
// async services, also called **action creators** or **API adapters**.
function addComment(comment) {
flux.dispatch('COMMENT_ADD', { comment: comment })
$http
.post('/comments', comment)
.then(function() {
flux.dispatch('COMMENT_ADD_SUCCESS', { comment: comment })
})
.catch(function(error) {
flux.dispatch('COMMENT_ADD_ERROR', { comment: comment, error: error })
})
}
})
The waitFor method allows you to let other stores handle the action before the current store acts upon it. You can also pass an array of stores. It was decided to run this method straight off the store, as it gives more sense and now the callback is bound to the store itself.
angular
.module('app', ['flux'])
.store('CommentsStore', function() {
return {
initialize: function() {
this.state = this.immutable({ comments: [] })
},
handlers: {
ADD_COMMENT: 'addComment',
},
addComment: function(comment) {
this.waitFor('NotificationStore', function() {
this.state.push('comments', comment)
})
},
getComments: function() {
return this.state.get('comments')
},
}
})
.store('NotificationStore', function() {
return {
initialize: function() {
this.state = this.immutable({ notifications: [] })
},
handlers: {
ADD_COMMENT: 'addNotification',
},
addNotification: function(comment) {
this.state.push('notifications', 'Something happened')
},
exports: {
getNotifications: function() {
return this.state.get('notifications')
},
},
}
})
When Angular Mock is loaded flux-angular will reset stores automatically.
describe('adding items', function() {
beforeEach(module('app'))
it('it should add strings dispatched to addItem', inject(function(
MyStore,
flux
) {
flux.dispatch('ADD_ITEM', 'foo')
expect(MyStore.getItems()).toEqual(['foo'])
}))
it('it should add number dispatched to addItem', inject(function(
MyStore,
flux
) {
flux.dispatch('ADD_ITEM', 1)
expect(MyStore.getItems()).toEqual([1])
}))
})
If you are doing integration tests using protractor you will want to disable
asynchronous event dispatching in Baobab since it relies on
setTimeout, which
protractor can't detect:
browser.addMockModule('protractorFixes', function() {
angular.module('protractorFixes', []).config(function(fluxProvider) {
fluxProvider.setImmutableDefaults({ asynchronous: false })
})
})
Any $scopes listening to stores are removed when the $scope is destroyed.
Immutability (which uses
Object.freeze) can be disabled in production.
This is a problem/feature that is generic to the flux architecture. It can be solved by having an action dispatch multiple events.
Yes. Angular has a beautiful API (except directives ;-) ) and I did not want flux-angular to feel like an alien syntax invasion, but rather it being a natural part of the Angular habitat. Angular 1.x is a stable codebase and I would be very surprised if this monkeypatch would be affected in later versions.
Consider using Visual Studio Code if you don't already have a favorite editor. The project includes a debug launch configuration and will recommend appropriate extensions for this project.
git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/gatsby.git
npm run bootstrap
npm test
npm test
flux-angular is licensed under the MIT license.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Christian Alfoni
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.