Flutterwave v3 NodeJS Library

How to use

npm install flutterwave-node-v3

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);

For staging, Use TEST API Keys and for production, use LIVE API KEYS. You can get your PUBLIC_KEY and SECRET_KEY from the Flutterwave dashboard.

Go here to get your API Keys.

Turn on Sandbox to get TEST API KEYS and Turn off Sandbox to get LIVE API KEYS

Flutterwave Services exposed by the library

1. CHARGE

Card

Nigerian bank accounts

UK bank accounts

ACH payment

Bank transfer

Ussd

Validate a charge

2. MOBILE MONEY

Mpesa

Uganda

Ghana

Zambia

Francophone Africa

Rwanda

3. TOKENIZED CHARGES

Charge with token

Update token details

Create bulk tokenized charge

Get a bulk tokenized charge status

Get bulk tokenized charge transactions

4. TRANSACTIONS

Get all transactions

Get transaction fee

Resend transaction webhook

Transaction refund

Verify transaction

View transaction timeline

4. TRANSFERS

Create a transfer

Create bulk transfer

Get transfer fee

Get all transfers

6. VIRTUAL CARDS

Create virtual card

Get all virtual cards

Get a virtual card

Fund a virtual card

Terminate a virtual card

Get virtual card transactions

Withdraw from a virtual card

Block virtual cards

Unblock virtual cards

7. VIRTUAL ACCOUNT NUMBERS

Create a virtual account number

Create bulk virtual account numbers

Resolve account details

Resolve bvn details

8. MISC

Get all wallet balances

Get balances per currency

Fetch a beneficiary

Get a virtual account number

Resolve account number

9. BENEFICIARIES

Create a beneficiary

List all beneficiaries

Get bulk virtual account details

Delete a beneficiary

10. BANKS

Get all banks

Get bank branches

11. SETTLEMENTS

Get all settlements

Get a settlement

12. SUBSCRIPTIONS

Get all subscriptions

Cancel a subscription

Activate a subscription

13. BILLS

Create a bill payment

Create bulk bills

Get status of a bill payment

Update bills order

Validate bill service

Get bill categories

Get bill payment agencies

Get amount to be paid for a product

Get bill payments

Get products under an agency

Create order using billing code and product id

14. PAYMENT PLANS

Create a payment plan

Get payment plans

Get a payment plan

Update a payment plan

Cancel a payment plan

15. SUBACCOUNTS

Create a subaccount

Fetch all subaccounts

Fetch a subaccount

Update a subaccount

Delete a subaccount

16. EBILLS

Place ebills order

Update ebills order

17. OTPS

Create Otp

Validate Otp

For more information on the services listed above, visit the Flutterwave website

Charge

card charge

This describes how to charge cards on flw.

NB: enckey is the encryption key on the dashboard

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const open = require ( 'open' ); const flw = new Flutterwave( "FLWPUBK-*************-X" , "FLWSECK-********************-X" ); const payload = { "card_number" : "5531886652142950" , "cvv" : "564" , "expiry_month" : "09" , "expiry_year" : "21" , "currency" : "NGN" , "amount" : "100" , "redirect_url" : "https://www.google.com" , "fullname" : "Olufemi Obafunmiso" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "0902620185" , "enckey" : "611d0eda25a3c931863d92c4" , "tx_ref" : "MC-32444ee--4eerye4euee3rerds4423e43e" } const chargeCard = async () => { try { const response = await flw.Charge.card(payload) console .log(response) if (response.meta.authorization.mode === 'pin' ) { let payload2 = payload payload2.authorization = { "mode" : "pin" , "fields" : [ "pin" ], "pin" : 3310 } const reCallCharge = await flw.Charge.card(payload2) const callValidate = await flw.Charge.validate({ "otp" : "12345" , "flw_ref" : reCallCharge.data.flw_ref }) console .log(callValidate) } if (response.meta.authorization.mode === 'redirect' ) { var url = response.meta.authorization.redirect open(url) } console .log(response) } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } chargeCard();

Charge Nigerian bank accounts

This describes how to charge Nigerian bank accounts using Flutterwave

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY); const charge_ng_acct = async () => { try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-1585dshdhdsdv5050e8" , "amount" : "100" , "account_bank" : "044" , "account_number" : "0690000037" , "currency" : "NGN" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "0902620185" , "fullname" : "Olufemi Obafunmiso" } const response = await flw.Charge.ng(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } charge_ng_acct();

Charge UK bank accounts

This describes how to charge UK bank accounts using Flutterwave

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY); const charge_uk_acct = async () => { try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-1585230ew9v5050e8" , "amount" : "100" , "account_bank" : "00000" , "account_number" : "0000000000" , "currency" : "GBP" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "0902620185" , "fullname" : "Olufemi Obafunmiso" } const response = await flw.Charge.uk(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } charge_uk_acct();

ACH Payement

This shows you how to accept South African ACH charges from your customers

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const ach_payment = async () => { try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-1585230ew9v5050e8" , "amount" : "100" , "type" : "ach_payment" , "currency" : "ZAR" , "country" : "SA" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "0902620185" , "fullname" : "Olufemi Obafunmiso" , "client_ip" : "154.123.220.1" , "redirect_url" : "http://olufemiobafunmiso.com/u/payment-completed" , "device_fingerprint" : "62wd23423rq324323qew1" , "meta" : { "flightID" : "123949494DC" } } const response = await flw.Charge.ach(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } ach_payment();

Bank Transfer

This describes to allow your customer to pay via a NIP (NIBBS Instant Payment) transfer.

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY); const bank_trf = async () => { try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-1585230950508" , "amount" : "1500" , "email" : "johnmadakin@gmail.com" , "phone_number" : "054709929220" , "currency" : "NGN" , "client_ip" : "154.123.220.1" , "device_fingerprint" : "62wd23423rq324323qew1" , "subaccounts" : [ { "id" : "RS_D87A9EE339AE28BFA2AE86041C6DE70E" } ], "duration" : 2 , "frequency" : 5 , "narration" : "All star college salary for May" , "is_permanent" : 1 , } const response = await flw.Charge.bank_transfer(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } bank_trf();

USSD

This describes how to collect payments via ussd

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY); const ussd = async () => { try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-15852309v5050e8" , "account_bank" : "058" , "amount" : "1500" , "currency" : "NGN" , "email" : "user@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "07033923458" , "fullname" : "Yemi Desola" } const response = await flw.Charge.ussd(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } ussd();

Charge via Voucher payment

This describes how to collect ZAR payments offline using Vouchers

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY); const charg_voucher = async () => { try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-15852309v5050e8" , "amount" : "100" , "type" : "voucher_payment" , "currency" : "ZAR" , "pin" : "19203804939000" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "0902620185" , "fullname" : "Olufemi Obafunmiso" } const response = await flw.Charge.voucher(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } charg_voucher();

MOBILE MONEY

Mpesa

This describes how to collect payments via Mpesa.

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY); const mpesa = async () =>{ try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-15852113s09v5050e8" , "amount" : "1500" , "currency" : "KES" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "054709929220" , "fullname" : "Olufemi Obafunmiso" } const response = await flw.MobileMoney.mpesa(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } mpesa();

Ghana mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via Ghana mobile money. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY); const Gh_mobilemoney = async () =>{ try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-158523s09v5050e8" , "amount" : "150" , "type" : "mobile_money_ghana" , "currency" : "GHS" , "voucher" : "143256743" , "network" : "MTN" , "email" : "user@gmail.com" , "phone_number" : "054709929220" , "fullname" : "John Madakin" , "client_ip" : "154.123.220.1" , "device_fingerprint" : "62wd23423rq324323qew1" , "meta" : { "flightID" : "213213AS" } } const response = await flw.MobileMoney.ghana(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } Gh_mobilemoney();

{ status : 'success' , message : 'Charge initiated' , meta : { authorization : { redirect : 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd' , mode : 'redirect' }

Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

Rwanda mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via Rwanda mobile money.

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const rw_mobile_money = async ()=>{ try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-158523s09v5050e8" , "order_id" : "USS_URG_893982923s2323" , "amount" : "1500" , "currency" : "RWF" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "054709929220" , "fullname" : "John Madakin" } const response = await flw.MobileMoney.rwanda(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } rw_mobile_money();

{ status : 'success' , message : 'Charge initiated' , meta : { authorization : { redirect : 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd' , mode : 'redirect' }

Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

Uganda mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via Uganda mobile money.

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const ug_mobile_money = async () =>{ try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-1585230950508" , "amount" : "1500" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "054709929220" , "currency" : "UGX" , "fullname" : "Olufemi Obafunmiso" , "redirect_url" : "https://rave-webhook.herokuapp.com/receivepayment" , "voucher" : "128373" , "network" : "MTN" } const response = await flw.MobileMoney.uganda(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } ug_mobile_money();

{ status : 'success' , message : 'Charge initiated' , meta : { authorization : { redirect : 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd' , mode : 'redirect' }

Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

Francophone mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via mobile money for Franc.

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const franc_mobile_money = async () =>{ try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-158523s09v5050e8" , "amount" : "1500" , "currency" : "XAF" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "054709929220" , "fullname" : "Olufemi Obafunmiso" } const response = await flw.MobileMoney.franco_phone(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } franc_mobile_money();

Zambia mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via Zambia mobile money.

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const zambia_mobile_money = async () =>{ try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "MC-15852113s09v5050e8" , "amount" : "1500" , "currency" : "ZMW" , "email" : "olufemi@flw.com" , "phone_number" : "054709929220" , "fullname" : "Olufemi Obafunmiso" , "order_id" : "URF_MMGH_1585323540079_5981535" } const response = await flw.MobileMoney.zambia(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } zambia_mobile_money();

{ status : 'success' , message : 'Charge initiated' , meta : { authorization : { redirect : 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd' , mode : 'redirect' }

Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

TOKENIZED CHARGES

Charge with token

This describes how to create a tokenized charge

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const charge_with_token = async ()=>{ try { const payload = { "token" : "flw-t1nf-cff007a7699efee339c9271b9be4f3d7-m03k" , "currency" : "NGN" , "country" : "NG" , "amount" : 200 , "email" : "user@gmail.com" , "first_name" : "temi" , "last_name" : "desola" , "narration" : "Sample tokenized charge" , "tx_ref" : "MCs" + Date .now(), "redirect_url" : "https://www.google.com" } const response = await flw.Tokenized.charge(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } charge_with_token();

This describes how to update details tied to a card token

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const update_token = async () => { try { const payload = { "token" : "flw-t1nf-cff007a7699efee339c9271b9be4f3d7-m03k" , "email" : "user@example.com" , "first_name" : "Kendrick" , "last_name" : "Graham" , "phone_number" : "09090909990" } const response = await flw.Tokenized.update_token(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } update_token();

Create bulk tokenized charge

This describes how to charge multiple payment tokens at once

const charge_bulk = async () => { try { const payload = { "title" : "Staff salary for June" , "retry_strategy" : { "retry_interval" : 120 , "retry_amount_variable" : 60 , "retry_attempt_variable" : 2 }, "bulk_data" : [ { "currency" : "NGN" , "token" : "flw-t1nf-6de8b97a7e1abb221decad7887afa45a-m03k" , "country" : "NG" , "amount" : 3500 , "email" : "user@example.com" , "first_name" : "Olufemi" , "last_name" : "Obafunmiso" , "ip" : "pstmn" , "tx_ref" : "akhlm-pstmn-blkchrg-xx6" }, { "currency" : "NGN" , "token" : "flw-t1nf-f9b3bf384cd30d6fca42b6df9d27bd2f-m03k" , "country" : "NG" , "amount" : 3000 , "email" : "user@example.com" , "first_name" : "Temi" , "last_name" : "Adesina" , "ip" : "pstmn" , "tx_ref" : "akhlm-pstmn-blkchrge-xx7" } ] } const response = await flw.Tokenized.bulk(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } charge_bulk();

Get a bulk tokenized charge status

This describes how to get the status of a bulk tokenized charge

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchBulk = async () => { try { const payload = { "bulk_id" : "174" const response = await flw.Tokenized.fetch_bulk(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchBulk();

Get bulk tokenized charge transactions

This describes how to get specific bulk tokenized charge transactions

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetch_charge_transactions = async () => { try { const payload = { "bulk_id" : "174" } const response = await flw.Tokenized.fetch_charge_transactions(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetch_charge_transactions();

TRANSACTIONS

Get all transactions

This describes how to fetch all transactions on your account

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetch_transactions = async () => { try { const payload = { "from" : "2020-01-01" , "to" : "2020-05-05" } const response = await flw.Transaction.fetch(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetch_transactions();

Get transaction fee

This describes how Get transaction fees

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const get_fee = async () => { try { const payload = { "amount" : "1000" , "currency" : "NGN" } const response = await flw.Transaction.fee(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } get_fee();

Resend transaction webhook

This describes how resend a failed transaction webhook to your server

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const resendHooks = async () => { try { const payload = { "tx_ref" : "rave-123wsvgfwefcwsfc456" } const response = await flw.Transaction.resend_hooks(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } resendHooks();

Transaction refund

This describes how to initiate a transaction refund

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const refund = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "5708" , "amount" : "10" } const response = await flw.Transaction.refund(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } refund();

Verify transaction

This describes how Verify transactions using the transaction reference tx_ref

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const verify = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "5708" const response = await flw.Transaction.verify(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } verify();

View transaction timeline

This describes how view Transaction Timeline

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const View_Transaction_Timeline = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "1296063" const response = await flw.Transaction.event(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } View_Transaction_Timeline();

TRANSFERS

Create a transfer

This describes how to initiate a transfer

For more info about the payload parameteres definition, check here

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const initTrans = async () => { try { const payload = { "account_bank" : "044" , "account_number" : "0690000040" , "amount" : 200 , "narration" : "ionnodo" , "currency" : "NGN" , "reference" : "transfer-" + Date .now(), "callback_url" : "https://webhook.site/b3e505b0-fe02-430e-a538-22bbbce8ce0d" , "debit_currency" : "NGN" } const response = await flw.Transfer.initiate(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } initTrans();

Create bulk transfer

This describes how to initiate a bulk transfer

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const initBulk = async () => { try { const payload = { "title" : "Staff salary" , "bulk_data" : [ { "bank_code" : "044" , "account_numberr" : "0690000032" , "amount" : 45000 , "currency" : "NGN" , "narration" : "akhlm blktrnsfr" , "reference" : "fhsfhsds" }, { "bank_code" : "044" , "account_number" : "0690000034" , "amount" : 5000 , "currency" : "NGN" , "narration" : "akhlm blktrnsfr" , "reference" : "akhlmfhsfhsds" } ] } const response = await flw.Transfer.bulk(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } initBulk();

Get transfer fee

This describes how to get applicable transfer fee

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const getFee = async () => { try { const payload = { "amount" : "5000" , "currency" : "NGN" } const response = await flw.Transfer.fee(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } getFee();

Get all transfers

This describes how to fetch all transfers on your account

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const getAllTrans = async () => { try { const payload = { "status" : "failed" } const response = await flw.Transfer.fetch(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } getAllTrans();

Get a transfer

This describes how to fetch a single transfer on your account

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const getATransfer = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "1570636" } const response = await flw.Transfer.get_a_transfer(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } getATransfer();

Wallet to Wallet Transfer

This will show you how to initiate a transfer from one Flutterwave wallet to another

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const walletToWallet = async () => { try { const payload = { "account_bank" : "flutterwave" , "merchant_id" : "2360844" , "amount" : 5500 , "narration" : "payment for x service provided" , "currency" : "NGN" , "reference" : "wallet-transfer" + Date .now(), "debit_currency" : "NGN" } const response = await flw.Transfer.wallet_to_wallet(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } walletToWallet();

VIRTUAL CARDS

Create virtual card

This describes how to create a new virtual card

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const createVcard = async () => { try { const payload = { "currency" : "NGN" , "amount" : 200 , "billing_name" : "Jermaine Graham" , "billing_address" : "2014 Forest Hills Drive" , "billing_city" : "Node" , "billing_state" : "Javascript" , "billing_postal_code" : "000009" , "billing_country" : "NG" , "callback_url" : "https://your-callback-url.com/" } const response = await flw. VirtualCard.create(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } createVcard();

Get all virtual cards

This describes how to Get all virtual cards

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchAllVcards = async () => { try { const response = await flw.VirtualCard.fetch_all() console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchAllVcards();

Get a virtual card

This describes how to fetch a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchVCard = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "c6d7f40b-f772-47b7-8136-81256d2f87a2" } const response = await flw. VirtualCard.fetch(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchVCard();

Fund a virtual card

This describes how to fund an existing virtual card

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fundCard = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "c6d7f40b-f772-47b7-8136-81256d2f87a2" , "amount" : 500 , "debit_currency" : "NGN" } const response = await flw.VirtualCard.fund(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fundCard();

Terminate a virtual card

This describes how to terminate a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const terminateCard = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "c6d7f40b-f772-47b7-8136-81256d2f87a2" } const response = await flw.VirtualCard.terminate(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } terminateCard();

Get virtual card transactions

This describes how to fetch transactions by date range on a single card

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const getTransactions = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958" , "from" : "2019-01-01" , "to" : "2020-05-24" , "index" : "0" , "size" : "5" } const response = await flw.VirtualCard.transactions(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } getTransactions();

Withdraw from a virtual card

This describes how to withdraw existing funds from a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const withdrawal = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958" , "amount" : 10 } const response = await flw.VirtualCard.withdraw_funds(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } withdrawal();

Block Virtual Cards

This describes how to block a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const blockCard = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958" , "status_action" : "block" } const response = await flw.VirtualCard.block(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } blockCard();

Unblock Virtual Cards

This describes how to unblock a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const unblockCard = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958" , "status_action" : "unblock" } const response = await flw.VirtualCard.block(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } unblockCard();

VIRTUAL ACCOUNT NUMBERS

Create a virtual account number

This describes how to create a virtual account number

Note: BVN is required for creating static account numbers in the Live Environment i.e if the value of is_permanent is True. Kindly visit our API section found here for more information.

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const createAcct = async () => { try { const payload = { "email" : "johnmadakin@allstar.com" , "is_permanent" : true , "bvn" : "12345678901" "tx_ref" : "jhn-mdkn-101923123463" } const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.create(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } createAcct();

Create bulk virtual account numbers

This describes how to create bulk virtual account numbers

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const createBulkAcct = async () => { try { const payload = { "accounts" : 3 , "email" : "sam@son.com" , "is_permanent" : true , "tx_ref" : "jhn-mndkn-012439283422" } const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.create_bulk(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } createBulkAcct();

Get bulk virtual account details

This describes how to fetch bulk virtual account numbers using batch id

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchBulk = async () => { try { const payload = { "batch_id" : "-RND_1311590351499953" , } const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.fetch_bulk(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchBulk();

Get a virtual account number

This describes how to fetch a virtual account number using order reference

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetch = async () => { try { const payload = { "order_ref" : "URF_1590350605901_4406935" , } const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.fetch(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetch();

MISC

Get all wallet balances

This describes how to get all wallet balances

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchBal = async () => { try { const response = await flw.Misc.bal() console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchBal();

Get balances per currency

This describes how to get balances for specific currencies

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchBal = async () => { try { const payload = { "currency" : "NGN" , } const response = await flw.Misc.bal_currency(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchBal();

Resolve account details

This describes how to resolve a bank account to get the account holder's details

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const resolveAcct = async () => { try { const payload = { "account_number" : "0690000032" , "account_bank" : "044" } const response = await flw.Misc.verify_Account(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } resolveAcct();

Resolve bvn details

This describes how to fetch bvn information

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const resolveBvn = async () => { try { const payload = { "bvn" : "123456789010" } const response = await flw.Misc.bvn(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } resolveBvn();

BENEFICIARIES

Create a beneficiary

This describes how to create a transfer beneficiary

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const createBeneficiary = async () => { try { const payload = { "account_number" : "0690000034" , "account_bank" : "044" } const response = await flw.Beneficiary.create(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } createBeneficiary();

List all beneficiaries

This describes how to get all beneficiaries

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchAllBeneficiary = async () => { try { const response = await flw.Beneficiary.fetch_all() console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchAllBeneficiary();

Fetch a beneficiary

This describes how to get a single transfer beneficiary details

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchBeneficiary = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "4150" } const response = await flw.Beneficiary.fetch(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchBeneficiary();

Delete a beneficiary

This describes how to delete a transfer beneficiary

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const delBeneficiary = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "4150" } const response = await flw.Beneficiary.delete(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } delBeneficiary();

BANKS

Get all banks

This describes how to get list of banks you can transfer to

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const getBanks = async () => { try { const payload = { "country" : "NG" } const response = await flw.Bank.country(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } getBanks();

Get bank branches

This describes how to get a list of bank branches

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const getBranches = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : 280 } const response = await flw.Bank.branches(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } getBranches();

SETTLEMENTS

Get all settlements

This describes how to fetch all settlements

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchSettlements = async () => { try { const response = await flw.Settlement.fetch_all() console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchSettlements();

Get a settlement

This describes how to fetch and search all your settlements

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchSettlement = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "2911" , "from" : "2019-01-01" , "to" : "2020-05-22" } const response = await flw.Settlement.fetch(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchSettlement();

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Get all subscriptions

This describes how to get all subscriptions

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchSubscription = async () => { try { const response = await flw.Subscription.fetch_all() console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchSubscription();

Cancel a subscription

This describes how to cancel a subscription

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const cancelSubscription = async () => { try { const payload={ "id" : "3477" } const response = await flw.Subscription.cancel(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } cancelSubscription();

Activate a subscription

This describes how to activate a subscription

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const activateSubscription = async () => { try { const payload={ "id" : "3477" } const response = await flw.Subscription.activate(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } activateSubscription();

BILLS

Create a bill payment

This describes how to create bill payments

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const createBill = async () => { try { const payload={ "country" : "NG" , "customer" : "+23490803840303" , "amount" : 100 , "recurrence" : "ONCE" , "type" : "AIRTIME" , "reference" : "930rwrwr0049404444" } const response = await flw.Bills.create_bill(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } createBill();

Create bulk bills

This describes how to create bulk bills payment

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const createBulkBill = async () => { try { const payload={ "bulk_reference" : "edf-1243de5223d2f32" , "callback_url" : "https://webhook.site/5f9a659a-11a2-4925-89cf-8a59ea6a019a" , "bulk_data" : [ { "country" : "NG" , "customer" : "+23490803840303" , "amount" : 500 , "recurrence" : "WEEKLY" , "type" : "AIRTIME" , "reference" : "9300wrwrw49200929" }, { "country" : "NG" , "customer" : "+23490803840304" , "amount" : 500 , "recurrence" : "WEEKLY" , "type" : "AIRTIME" , "reference" : "93003535rwr04912332" } ] } const response = await flw.Bills.create_bulk(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } createBulkBill();

Get status of a bill payment

This describes how to get the status of a bill purchase

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const getStatus = async () => { try { const payload={ "reference" : "9300049404444" , } const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_status(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } getStatus();

This describes how to update bills order

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const updateBills = async () => { try { const payload = { "order_id" : "be9c8abf-4611-46e9-85e7-5a2e8c5d7ab3" , "amount" : "3814.13" , "reference" : "FLWTTOT1000000019" } const response = await flw.Bills.update_bills(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } updateBills();

This describes how to validate services like DSTV smartcard no, Meter number etc.

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const validateBill = async () => { try { const payload = { "item_code" : "AT099" , "code" : "BIL099" , "customer" : "08038291822" } const response = await flw.Bills.validate(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } validateBill();

Get bill categories

This describes how to fetch all bill categories on your account

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const getBillsCategories = async () => { try { const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_bills_Cat() console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } getBillsCategories();

Get bill payment agencies

This describes how to get all government agencies you can pay into

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const paymentAgencies = async () => { try { const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_bills_agencies() console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } paymentAgencies();

Get amount to be paid for a product

This describes how to get amount to be paid for a product

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const amountToBePaid = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "BIL136" , "product_id" : "OT150" } const response = await flw.Bills.amt_to_be_paid(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } amountToBePaid();

Get bill payments

This describes how to get bill payments

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const getBillsPayment = async () => { try { const payload = { "from" : "2019-08-01" , "to" : "2020-08-27" , "page" : "1" , "reference" : "+233494850059" } const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_bills(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } getBillsPayment();

Get products under an agency

This describes how to get all products under a government agency.

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const productsUnderAgency = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "BIL136" } const response = await flw.Bills.products_under_agency(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } productsUnderAgency();

Create order using billing code and product id

This describes how to create an order using the biller code and the product Id

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const Createorder = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "BIL136" , "product_id" : "OT151" , "amount" : "3500.00" , "reference" : "FLWTTOT19efe000000029" , "customer" : { "name" : "emmanuel" , "email" : "emmanuel@x.com" , "phone_number" : "08060811638" }, "fields" : [{ "id" : "42107711:42107712" , "quantity" : "1" , "value" : "3500" }, { "id" : "42107710" , "quantity" : "1" , "value" : "t@x.com" } ] } const response = await flw.Bills.create_ord_billing(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } Createorder();

PAYMENT PLANS

Create payment plan

This describes how to create a payment plan

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const createPaymentPlan = async () => { try { const payload = { "amount" : 500 , "name" : "the olufemi obafunmiso plan 2" , "interval" : "monthly" , "duration" : 24 } const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.create(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } createPaymentPlan();

Get payment plan

This describes how to fetch all payment plans on your account

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchAllPlans = async () => { try { const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.get_all() console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchAllPlans();

Get a payment plan

This describes how to get a single payment plan

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchPlan = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "5443" } const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.get_plan(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchPlan();

This describes how to update an existing payment plan

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const updatePlan = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "5443" , "name" : "January neighbourhood contribution" , "status" : "active" } const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.update(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } updatePlan();

Cancel a payment plan

This describes how to cancel an existing payment plan

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const cancelPlan = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "5443" } const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.cancel(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } cancelPlan();

SUBACCOUNTS

Create a payment plan

This describes how to create a subaccount on Flutterwave

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const createSubaccount = async () => { try { const payload = { "account_bank" : "044" , "account_number" : "0690000037" , "business_name" : "Eternal Blue" , "business_email" : "petya@stux.net" , "business_contact" : "Anonymous" , "business_contact_mobile" : "090890382" , "business_mobile" : "09087930450" , "country" : "NG" , "meta" : [ { "meta_name" : "mem_adr" , "meta_value" : "0x16241F327213" } ], "split_type" : "percentage" , "split_value" : 0.5 } const response = await flw.Subaccount.create(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } createSubaccount();

Fetch all subaccounts

This describes how to get all subaccounts

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchAllSubaccounts = async () => { try { const response = await flw.Subaccount.fetch_all() console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchAllSubaccounts();

Fetch a subaccount

This describes how to fetch a subaccount using the sub-account's ID

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const fetchSubaccount = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "5716" } const response = await flw.Subaccount.fetch(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } fetchSubaccount();

This describes how to update a subaccount

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const updateSubaccount = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "3244" , "business_name" : "Xyx lol!" , "business_email" : "mad@o.enterprises" , "account_bank" : "044" , "account_number" : "0690000040" , "split_type" : "flat" , "split_value" : "200" } const response = await flw.Subaccount.update(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } updateSubaccount();

Delete a subaccount

This describes how to delete a subaccount

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const updateSubaccount = async () => { try { const payload = { "id" : "3244" } const response = await flw.Subaccount.delete(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } updateSubaccount();

EBILLS

Place ebills order

This describes how to create a new Ebills order

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const placeEbillsOrder = async () => { try { const payload = { "narration" : "mndkn blls" , "number_of_units" : 2 , "currency" : "NGN" , "amount" : 200 , "phone_number" : "09384747474" , "email" : "jake@rad.com" , "tx_ref" : "akhlm-pstmn-109470393" , "ip" : "127.9.0.7" , "custom_business_name" : "John Madakin" , "country" : "NG" } const response = await flw.Ebills.order(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } placeEbillsOrder();

This describes how to update order for ebills

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const updateEbillsOrder = async () => { try { const payload = { "reference" : "RVEBLS-843984E9B66E-23240" , "currency" : "NGN" , "amount" : 100 } const response = await flw.Ebills.update(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } updateEbillsOrder();

OTPS

Create Otp

This describes how to create an otp

const Flutterwave = require ( 'flutterwave-node-v3' ); const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY ); const createOTP = async () => { try { const payload = { "length" : 7 , "customer" : { "name" : "Kazan" , "email" : "kazan@mailinator.com" , "phone" : "2348131149273" }, "sender" : "log t" , "send" : true , "medium" : [ "email" , "whatsapp" ], "expiry" : 5 } const response = await flw.Otp.create(payload) console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } createOTP();

This describes how to validate an otp