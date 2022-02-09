npm install flutterwave-node-v3
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);
For staging, Use TEST API Keys and for production, use LIVE API KEYS. You can get your PUBLIC_KEY and SECRET_KEY from the Flutterwave dashboard.
Go here to get your API Keys.
Turn on Sandbox to get TEST API KEYS and Turn off Sandbox to get LIVE API KEYS
1. CHARGE
2. MOBILE MONEY
3. TOKENIZED CHARGES
4. TRANSACTIONS
4. TRANSFERS
6. VIRTUAL CARDS
7. VIRTUAL ACCOUNT NUMBERS
8. MISC
9. BENEFICIARIES
10. BANKS
11. SETTLEMENTS
12. SUBSCRIPTIONS
13. BILLS
14. PAYMENT PLANS
15. SUBACCOUNTS
16. EBILLS
17. OTPS
For more information on the services listed above, visit the Flutterwave website
card charge
This describes how to charge cards on flw.
NB:
enckey is the encryption key on the dashboard
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const open = require('open');
const flw = new Flutterwave("FLWPUBK-*************-X", "FLWSECK-********************-X");
const payload = {
"card_number": "5531886652142950",
"cvv": "564",
"expiry_month": "09",
"expiry_year": "21",
"currency": "NGN",
"amount": "100",
"redirect_url": "https://www.google.com",
"fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso",
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "0902620185",
"enckey": "611d0eda25a3c931863d92c4",
"tx_ref": "MC-32444ee--4eerye4euee3rerds4423e43e" // This is a unique reference, unique to the particular transaction being carried out. It is generated when it is not provided by the merchant for every transaction.
}
const chargeCard = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.Charge.card(payload)
console.log(response)
if (response.meta.authorization.mode === 'pin') {
let payload2 = payload
payload2.authorization = {
"mode": "pin",
"fields": [
"pin"
],
"pin": 3310
}
const reCallCharge = await flw.Charge.card(payload2)
const callValidate = await flw.Charge.validate({
"otp": "12345",
"flw_ref": reCallCharge.data.flw_ref
})
console.log(callValidate)
}
if (response.meta.authorization.mode === 'redirect') {
var url = response.meta.authorization.redirect
open(url)
}
console.log(response)
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
chargeCard();
Charge Nigerian bank accounts
This describes how to charge Nigerian bank accounts using Flutterwave
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);
const charge_ng_acct = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-1585dshdhdsdv5050e8", //This is a unique reference, unique to the particular transaction being carried out. It is generated when it is not provided by the merchant for every transaction.
"amount": "100", //This is the amount to be charged.
"account_bank": "044", //This is the Bank numeric code. You can get a list of supported banks and their respective codes Here: https://developer.flutterwave.com/v3.0/reference#get-all-banks
"account_number": "0690000037",
"currency": "NGN",
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "0902620185", //This is the phone number linked to the customer's mobile money account
"fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
}
const response = await flw.Charge.ng(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
charge_ng_acct();
Charge UK bank accounts
This describes how to charge UK bank accounts using Flutterwave
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);
const charge_uk_acct = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-1585230ew9v5050e8",
"amount": "100",
"account_bank": "00000", //This is the Bank numeric code e.g 058
"account_number": "0000000000",
"currency": "GBP",
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "0902620185",
"fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
}
const response = await flw.Charge.uk(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
charge_uk_acct();
ACH Payement
This shows you how to accept South African ACH charges from your customers
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const ach_payment = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-1585230ew9v5050e8",
"amount": "100",
"type": "ach_payment",
"currency": "ZAR",
"country": "SA",
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "0902620185",
"fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso",
"client_ip": "154.123.220.1",
"redirect_url": "http://olufemiobafunmiso.com/u/payment-completed",
"device_fingerprint": "62wd23423rq324323qew1",
"meta": {
"flightID": "123949494DC"
}
}
const response = await flw.Charge.ach(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
ach_payment();
Bank Transfer
This describes to allow your customer to pay via a NIP (NIBBS Instant Payment) transfer.
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);
const bank_trf = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-1585230950508",
"amount": "1500",
"email": "johnmadakin@gmail.com",
"phone_number": "054709929220",
"currency": "NGN",
"client_ip": "154.123.220.1",
"device_fingerprint": "62wd23423rq324323qew1",
"subaccounts": [
{
"id": "RS_D87A9EE339AE28BFA2AE86041C6DE70E"
}
],
"duration": 2,
"frequency": 5,
"narration": "All star college salary for May",
"is_permanent": 1,
}
const response = await flw.Charge.bank_transfer(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
bank_trf();
USSD
This describes how to collect payments via ussd
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);
const ussd = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-15852309v5050e8", //This is a unique reference, unique to the particular transaction being carried out. It is generated when it is not provided by the merchant for every transaction.
"account_bank": "058", //This is the Bank numeric code e.g 058
"amount": "1500",
"currency": "NGN",
"email": "user@flw.com",
"phone_number": "07033923458",
"fullname": "Yemi Desola"
}
const response = await flw.Charge.ussd(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
ussd();
Charge via Voucher payment
This describes how to collect ZAR payments offline using Vouchers
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);
const charg_voucher = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-15852309v5050e8",
"amount": "100",
"type": "voucher_payment",
"currency": "ZAR",
"pin": "19203804939000", //This is the voucher pin given to the user after redemption at the agent location. They would provide this to you as the voucher code.
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "0902620185",
"fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
}
const response = await flw.Charge.voucher(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
charg_voucher();
Mpesa
This describes how to collect payments via Mpesa.
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);
const mpesa = async () =>{
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-15852113s09v5050e8",
"amount": "1500",
"currency": "KES",
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "054709929220",
"fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
}
const response = await flw.MobileMoney.mpesa(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
mpesa();
Ghana mobile money
This describes how to collect payments via Ghana mobile money.
NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is
123456
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);
const Gh_mobilemoney = async () =>{
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-158523s09v5050e8",
"amount": "150",
"type": "mobile_money_ghana",
"currency": "GHS",
"voucher": "143256743",
"network": "MTN", //This is the customer's mobile money network provider (possible values: MTN, VODAFONE, TIGO)
"email": "user@gmail.com",
"phone_number": "054709929220",
"fullname": "John Madakin",
"client_ip": "154.123.220.1",
"device_fingerprint": "62wd23423rq324323qew1",
"meta": {
"flightID": "213213AS"
}
}
const response = await flw.MobileMoney.ghana(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
Gh_mobilemoney();
//Response
{
status: 'success',
message: 'Charge initiated',
meta: {
authorization: {
redirect: 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd',
mode: 'redirect'
}
Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response.
NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is
123456
Rwanda mobile money
This describes how to collect payments via Rwanda mobile money.
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const rw_mobile_money = async ()=>{
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-158523s09v5050e8", //This is a unique reference, unique to the particular transaction being carried out. It is generated when it is not provided by the merchant for every transaction.
"order_id": "USS_URG_893982923s2323", //Unique ref for the mobilemoney transaction to be provided by the merchant
"amount": "1500",
"currency": "RWF",
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "054709929220",
"fullname": "John Madakin"
}
const response = await flw.MobileMoney.rwanda(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
rw_mobile_money();
//Response
{
status: 'success',
message: 'Charge initiated',
meta: {
authorization: {
redirect: 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd',
mode: 'redirect'
}
Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response.
NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is
123456
Uganda mobile money
This describes how to collect payments via Uganda mobile money.
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const ug_mobile_money = async () =>{
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-1585230950508",
"amount": "1500",
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "054709929220",
"currency": "UGX",
"fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso",
"redirect_url": "https://rave-webhook.herokuapp.com/receivepayment",
"voucher": "128373", //This is the voucher code generated by the customer. It is meant to be passed in the initial charge request. (only for Vodafone cash)
"network": "MTN"
}
const response = await flw.MobileMoney.uganda(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
ug_mobile_money();
//Response
{
status: 'success',
message: 'Charge initiated',
meta: {
authorization: {
redirect: 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd',
mode: 'redirect'
}
Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response.
NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is
123456
Francophone mobile money
This describes how to collect payments via mobile money for Franc.
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const franc_mobile_money = async () =>{
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-158523s09v5050e8",
"amount": "1500",
"currency": "XAF",
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "054709929220",
"fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
}
const response = await flw.MobileMoney.franco_phone(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
franc_mobile_money();
Zambia mobile money
This describes how to collect payments via Zambia mobile money.
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const zambia_mobile_money = async () =>{
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "MC-15852113s09v5050e8",
"amount": "1500",
"currency": "ZMW",
"email": "olufemi@flw.com",
"phone_number": "054709929220",
"fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso",
"order_id": "URF_MMGH_1585323540079_5981535" //Unique identifier for the mobilemoney transaction to be provided by the merchant
}
const response = await flw.MobileMoney.zambia(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
zambia_mobile_money();
//Response
{
status: 'success',
message: 'Charge initiated',
meta: {
authorization: {
redirect: 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd',
mode: 'redirect'
}
Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response.
NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is
123456
Charge with token
This describes how to create a tokenized charge
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const charge_with_token = async()=>{
try {
const payload = {
"token": "flw-t1nf-cff007a7699efee339c9271b9be4f3d7-m03k", //This is the card token returned from the transaction verification endpoint as data.card.token
"currency": "NGN",
"country": "NG",
"amount": 200,
"email": "user@gmail.com",
"first_name": "temi",
"last_name": "desola",
"narration": "Sample tokenized charge",
"tx_ref": "MCs"+Date.now(),
"redirect_url":"https://www.google.com"
}
const response = await flw.Tokenized.charge(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
charge_with_token();
Update token details
This describes how to update details tied to a card token
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const update_token = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"token": "flw-t1nf-cff007a7699efee339c9271b9be4f3d7-m03k",
"email": "user@example.com",
"first_name": "Kendrick",
"last_name": "Graham",
"phone_number": "09090909990"
}
const response = await flw.Tokenized.update_token(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
update_token();
Create bulk tokenized charge
This describes how to charge multiple payment tokens at once
const charge_bulk = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"title": "Staff salary for June",
"retry_strategy": {
"retry_interval": 120, //This is the number of mins it should take for the retry to happen
"retry_amount_variable": 60, //This is the amount that would be retried after the specified number of attempts in percentage
"retry_attempt_variable": 2 //This is the number of times the retry should happen
},
"bulk_data": [
{
"currency": "NGN",
"token": "flw-t1nf-6de8b97a7e1abb221decad7887afa45a-m03k", //This is the card token returned from the transaction verification endpoint as data.card.token
"country": "NG",
"amount": 3500,
"email": "user@example.com",
"first_name": "Olufemi",
"last_name": "Obafunmiso",
"ip": "pstmn",
"tx_ref": "akhlm-pstmn-blkchrg-xx6"
},
{
"currency": "NGN",
"token": "flw-t1nf-f9b3bf384cd30d6fca42b6df9d27bd2f-m03k",
"country": "NG",
"amount": 3000,
"email": "user@example.com",
"first_name": "Temi",
"last_name": "Adesina",
"ip": "pstmn",
"tx_ref": "akhlm-pstmn-blkchrge-xx7"
}
]
}
const response = await flw.Tokenized.bulk(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
charge_bulk();
Get a bulk tokenized charge status
This describes how to get the status of a bulk tokenized charge
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchBulk = async () => {
try {
const payload = {"bulk_id":"174" //This is the id returned in the bulk charge response}
const response = await flw.Tokenized.fetch_bulk(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchBulk();
Get bulk tokenized charge transactions
This describes how to get specific bulk tokenized charge transactions
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetch_charge_transactions = async () => {
try {
const payload = {"bulk_id":"174"}
const response = await flw.Tokenized.fetch_charge_transactions(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetch_charge_transactions();
Get all transactions
This describes how to fetch all transactions on your account
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetch_transactions = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"from": "2020-01-01",
"to": "2020-05-05"
}
const response = await flw.Transaction.fetch(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetch_transactions();
Get transaction fee
This describes how Get transaction fees
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const get_fee = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"amount": "1000",
"currency": "NGN"
}
const response = await flw.Transaction.fee(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
get_fee();
Resend transaction webhook
This describes how resend a failed transaction webhook to your server
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const resendHooks = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"tx_ref": "rave-123wsvgfwefcwsfc456"
}
const response = await flw.Transaction.resend_hooks(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
resendHooks();
Transaction refund
This describes how to initiate a transaction refund
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const refund = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id": "5708", //This is the transaction unique identifier. It is returned in the initiate transaction call as data.id
"amount":"10"
}
const response = await flw.Transaction.refund(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
refund();
Verify transaction
This describes how Verify transactions using the transaction reference tx_ref
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const verify = async () => {
try {
const payload = {"id": "5708" //This is the transaction unique identifier. It is returned in the initiate transaction call as data.id}
const response = await flw.Transaction.verify(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
verify();
View transaction timeline
This describes how view Transaction Timeline
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const View_Transaction_Timeline = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id": "1296063" //This is the unique transaction ID. It is returned in the verify transaction call as data.id}
const response = await flw.Transaction.event(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
View_Transaction_Timeline();
Create a transfer
This describes how to initiate a transfer
For more info about the payload parameteres definition, check here
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const initTrans = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"account_bank": "044", //This is the recipient bank code. Get list here :https://developer.flutterwave.com/v3.0/reference#get-all-banks
"account_number": "0690000040",
"amount": 200,
"narration": "ionnodo",
"currency": "NGN",
"reference": "transfer-"+Date.now(), //This is a merchant's unique reference for the transfer, it can be used to query for the status of the transfer
"callback_url": "https://webhook.site/b3e505b0-fe02-430e-a538-22bbbce8ce0d",
"debit_currency": "NGN"
}
const response = await flw.Transfer.initiate(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
initTrans();
Create bulk transfer
This describes how to initiate a bulk transfer
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const initBulk = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"title": "Staff salary",
"bulk_data": [
{
"bank_code": "044",
"account_numberr": "0690000032",
"amount": 45000,
"currency": "NGN",
"narration": "akhlm blktrnsfr",
"reference": "fhsfhsds"
},
{
"bank_code": "044",
"account_number": "0690000034",
"amount": 5000,
"currency": "NGN",
"narration": "akhlm blktrnsfr",
"reference": "akhlmfhsfhsds"
}
]
}
const response = await flw.Transfer.bulk(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
initBulk();
Get transfer fee
This describes how to get applicable transfer fee
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const getFee = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"amount":"5000",
"currency":"NGN"
}
const response = await flw.Transfer.fee(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
getFee();
Get all transfers
This describes how to fetch all transfers on your account
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const getAllTrans = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"status":"failed"
}
const response = await flw.Transfer.fetch(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
getAllTrans();
Get a transfer
This describes how to fetch a single transfer on your account
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const getATransfer = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"1570636" // This is the numeric ID of the transfer you want to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a transfer as data.id
}
const response = await flw.Transfer.get_a_transfer(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
getATransfer();
Wallet to Wallet Transfer
This will show you how to initiate a transfer from one Flutterwave wallet to another
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const walletToWallet = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"account_bank": "flutterwave", // This should always be set to flutterwave
"merchant_id": "2360844", //This is the recipient merchant ID
"amount": 5500, //This is the amount to transfer to the recipient
"narration": "payment for x service provided",
"currency": "NGN", //This can be NGN, GHS, KES, UGX, TZS, USD
"reference": "wallet-transfer"+Date.now(), //This is a merchant's unique reference for the transfer, it can be used to query for the status of the transfer
"debit_currency": "NGN" //You can pass this when you want to debit a currency balance and send money in another currency.
}
const response = await flw.Transfer.wallet_to_wallet(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
walletToWallet();
Create virtual card
This describes how to create a new virtual card
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const createVcard = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"currency": "NGN",
"amount": 200,
"billing_name": "Jermaine Graham",
"billing_address": "2014 Forest Hills Drive",
"billing_city": "Node",
"billing_state": "Javascript",
"billing_postal_code": "000009",
"billing_country": "NG",
"callback_url": "https://your-callback-url.com/"
}
const response = await flw.
VirtualCard.create(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
createVcard();
Get all virtual cards
This describes how to Get all virtual cards
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchAllVcards = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.VirtualCard.fetch_all()
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchAllVcards();
Get a virtual card
This describes how to fetch a virtual card
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchVCard = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"c6d7f40b-f772-47b7-8136-81256d2f87a2" //This is the unique id of the particular card you want to fetch its details. You can get this id from the call to create a virtual card or list virtual cards as data.id
}
const response = await flw.
VirtualCard.fetch(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchVCard();
Fund a virtual card
This describes how to fund an existing virtual card
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fundCard = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"c6d7f40b-f772-47b7-8136-81256d2f87a2", //This is the unique id of the particular card you want to fund. You can get this id from the call to create a virtual card as data.id
"amount":500,
"debit_currency":"NGN"
}
const response = await flw.VirtualCard.fund(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fundCard();
Terminate a virtual card
This describes how to terminate a virtual card
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const terminateCard = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"c6d7f40b-f772-47b7-8136-81256d2f87a2"
}
const response = await flw.VirtualCard.terminate(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
terminateCard();
Get virtual card transactions
This describes how to fetch transactions by date range on a single card
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const getTransactions = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958",
"from":"2019-01-01",
"to":"2020-05-24",
"index":"0", //Pass "0" if you want to start from the beginning
"size":"5" //Specify how many transactions you want to retrieve in a single call
}
const response = await flw.VirtualCard.transactions(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
getTransactions();
Withdraw from a virtual card
This describes how to withdraw existing funds from a virtual card
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const withdrawal = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958",
"amount":10
}
const response = await flw.VirtualCard.withdraw_funds(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
withdrawal();
Block Virtual Cards
This describes how to block a virtual card
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const blockCard = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958",
"status_action":"block"
}
const response = await flw.VirtualCard.block(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
blockCard();
Unblock Virtual Cards
This describes how to unblock a virtual card
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const unblockCard = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958",
"status_action":"unblock"
}
const response = await flw.VirtualCard.block(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
unblockCard();
Create a virtual account number
This describes how to create a virtual account number
Note: BVN is required for creating static account numbers in the Live Environment i.e if the value of is_permanent is True. Kindly visit our API section found here for more information.
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const createAcct = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"email": "johnmadakin@allstar.com",
"is_permanent": true,
"bvn":"12345678901"
"tx_ref": "jhn-mdkn-101923123463"
}
const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.create(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
createAcct();
Create bulk virtual account numbers
This describes how to create bulk virtual account numbers
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const createBulkAcct = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"accounts": 3, //This is the number of virtual account numbers you want to generate
"email": "sam@son.com",
"is_permanent": true,
"tx_ref": "jhn-mndkn-012439283422"
}
const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.create_bulk(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
createBulkAcct();
Get bulk virtual account details
This describes how to fetch bulk virtual account numbers using batch id
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchBulk = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"batch_id": "-RND_1311590351499953", // This is the batch ID returned in the bulk virtual account numbers creation
}
const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.fetch_bulk(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchBulk();
Get a virtual account number
This describes how to fetch a virtual account number using order reference
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetch = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"order_ref": "URF_1590350605901_4406935", // This is the order reference returned in the virtual account number creation
}
const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.fetch(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetch();
Get all wallet balances
This describes how to get all wallet balances
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchBal = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.Misc.bal()
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchBal();
Get balances per currency
This describes how to get balances for specific currencies
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchBal = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"currency": "NGN",
}
const response = await flw.Misc.bal_currency(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchBal();
Resolve account details
This describes how to resolve a bank account to get the account holder's details
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const resolveAcct = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"account_number": "0690000032",
"account_bank": "044"
}
const response = await flw.Misc.verify_Account(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
resolveAcct();
Resolve bvn details
This describes how to fetch bvn information
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const resolveBvn = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"bvn": "123456789010"
}
const response = await flw.Misc.bvn(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
resolveBvn();
Create a beneficiary
This describes how to create a transfer beneficiary
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const createBeneficiary = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"account_number": "0690000034",
"account_bank":"044" // This is the beneficiary’s bank code, you can use the List of Banks to retrieve a bank code.
}
const response = await flw.Beneficiary.create(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
createBeneficiary();
List all beneficiaries
This describes how to get all beneficiaries
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchAllBeneficiary = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.Beneficiary.fetch_all()
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchAllBeneficiary();
Fetch a beneficiary
This describes how to get a single transfer beneficiary details
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchBeneficiary = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"4150" //This is the unique identifier for the beneficiary you intend to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a beneficiary as data.id
}
const response = await flw.Beneficiary.fetch(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchBeneficiary();
Delete a beneficiary
This describes how to delete a transfer beneficiary
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const delBeneficiary = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"4150" //This is the unique identifier for the beneficiary you intend to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a beneficiary as data.id
}
const response = await flw.Beneficiary.delete(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
delBeneficiary();
Get all banks
This describes how to get list of banks you can transfer to
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const getBanks = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"country":"NG" //Pass either NG, GH, KE, UG, ZA or TZ to get list of banks in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa or Tanzania respectively
}
const response = await flw.Bank.country(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
getBanks();
Get bank branches
This describes how to get a list of bank branches
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const getBranches = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":280 //Unique bank ID, it is returned in the call to fetch banks GET /banks/:country
}
const response = await flw.Bank.branches(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
getBranches();
Get all settlements
This describes how to fetch all settlements
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchSettlements = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.Settlement.fetch_all()
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchSettlements();
Get a settlement
This describes how to fetch and search all your settlements
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchSettlement = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"2911" ,//This is a unique identifier for the particular settlement you want to fetch.
"from":"2019-01-01",
"to":"2020-05-22"
}
const response = await flw.Settlement.fetch(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchSettlement();
Get all subscriptions
This describes how to get all subscriptions
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchSubscription = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.Subscription.fetch_all()
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchSubscription();
Cancel a subscription
This describes how to cancel a subscription
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const cancelSubscription = async () => {
try {
const payload={
"id":"3477" //This is the unique id of the subscription you want to cancel. It is returned in the Get a subscription call as data.id
}
const response = await flw.Subscription.cancel(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
cancelSubscription();
Activate a subscription
This describes how to activate a subscription
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const activateSubscription = async () => {
try {
const payload={
"id":"3477" //This is the unique id of the subscription you want to cancel. It is returned in the Get a subscription call as data.id
}
const response = await flw.Subscription.activate(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
activateSubscription();
Create a bill payment
This describes how to create bill payments
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const createBill = async () => {
try {
const payload={
"country": "NG",
"customer": "+23490803840303",
"amount": 100,
"recurrence": "ONCE",
"type": "AIRTIME",
"reference": "930rwrwr0049404444"
}
const response = await flw.Bills.create_bill(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
createBill();
Create bulk bills
This describes how to create bulk bills payment
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const createBulkBill = async () => {
try {
const payload={
"bulk_reference": "edf-1243de5223d2f32",
"callback_url": "https://webhook.site/5f9a659a-11a2-4925-89cf-8a59ea6a019a",
"bulk_data": [
{
"country": "NG",
"customer": "+23490803840303",
"amount": 500,
"recurrence": "WEEKLY",
"type": "AIRTIME",
"reference": "9300wrwrw49200929"
},
{
"country": "NG",
"customer": "+23490803840304",
"amount": 500,
"recurrence": "WEEKLY",
"type": "AIRTIME",
"reference": "93003535rwr04912332"
}
]
}
const response = await flw.Bills.create_bulk(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
createBulkBill();
Get status of a bill payment
This describes how to get the status of a bill purchase
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const getStatus = async () => {
try {
const payload={
"reference": "9300049404444",
}
const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_status(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
getStatus();
Update bills order
This describes how to update bills order
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const updateBills = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"order_id": "be9c8abf-4611-46e9-85e7-5a2e8c5d7ab3",
"amount": "3814.13",
"reference": "FLWTTOT1000000019"
}
const response = await flw.Bills.update_bills(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
updateBills();
Validate bill service
This describes how to validate services like DSTV smartcard no, Meter number etc.
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const validateBill = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"item_code": "AT099",
"code": "BIL099",
"customer": "08038291822"
}
const response = await flw.Bills.validate(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
validateBill();
Get bill categories
This describes how to fetch all bill categories on your account
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const getBillsCategories = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_bills_Cat()
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
getBillsCategories();
Get bill payment agencies
This describes how to get all government agencies you can pay into
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const paymentAgencies = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_bills_agencies()
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
paymentAgencies();
Get amount to be paid for a product
This describes how to get amount to be paid for a product
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const amountToBePaid = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id": "BIL136", //This is the biller's code
"product_id": "OT150" //This is the item_code for the particular product
}
const response = await flw.Bills.amt_to_be_paid(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
amountToBePaid();
Get bill payments
This describes how to get bill payments
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const getBillsPayment = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"from": "2019-08-01", //This is the start date it can be in any of this formats: YYYY-MM-DDTHH:MM:SSZ or YYYY-MM-DD
"to": "2020-08-27",
"page":"1", //This is the page you want to start from
"reference":"+233494850059" //
}
const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_bills(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
getBillsPayment();
Get products under an agency
This describes how to get all products under a government agency.
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const productsUnderAgency = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id": "BIL136" //This is the biller's code
}
const response = await flw.Bills.products_under_agency(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
productsUnderAgency();
Create order using billing code and product id
This describes how to create an order using the biller code and the product Id
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const Createorder = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id": "BIL136", //This is the biller's code
"product_id": "OT151",
"amount": "3500.00",
"reference": "FLWTTOT19efe000000029",
"customer": {
"name": "emmanuel",
"email": "emmanuel@x.com",
"phone_number": "08060811638"
},
"fields": [{
"id": "42107711:42107712",
"quantity": "1",
"value": "3500"
},
{
"id": "42107710",
"quantity": "1",
"value": "t@x.com"
}
]
}
const response = await flw.Bills.create_ord_billing(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
Createorder();
Create payment plan
This describes how to create a payment plan
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const createPaymentPlan = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"amount": 500,
"name": "the olufemi obafunmiso plan 2", //This is the name of the payment, it will appear on the subscription reminder emails
"interval": "monthly", //This will determine the frequency of the charges for this plan. Could be monthly, weekly, etc.
"duration": 24 //This is the frequency, it is numeric, e.g. if set to 5 and intervals is set to monthly you would be charged 5 months, and then the subscription stops
}
const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.create(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
createPaymentPlan();
Get payment plan
This describes how to fetch all payment plans on your account
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchAllPlans = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.get_all()
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchAllPlans();
Get a payment plan
This describes how to get a single payment plan
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchPlan = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"5443" //This is the unique ìdof the payment plan you want to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a payment plan asdata.id`
}
const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.get_plan(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchPlan();
Update a payment plan
This describes how to update an existing payment plan
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const updatePlan = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"5443", //This is the unique ìdof the payment plan you want to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a payment plan asdata.id`
"name": "January neighbourhood contribution",
"status": "active"
}
const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.update(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
updatePlan();
Cancel a payment plan
This describes how to cancel an existing payment plan
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const cancelPlan = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"5443" //This is the unique ìd` of the payment plan you want to cancel
}
const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.cancel(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
cancelPlan();
Create a payment plan
This describes how to create a subaccount on Flutterwave
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const createSubaccount = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"account_bank": "044",
"account_number": "0690000037",
"business_name": "Eternal Blue",
"business_email": "petya@stux.net",
"business_contact": "Anonymous",
"business_contact_mobile": "090890382",
"business_mobile": "09087930450",
"country": "NG",
"meta": [
{
"meta_name": "mem_adr",
"meta_value": "0x16241F327213"
}
],
"split_type": "percentage",
"split_value": 0.5
}
const response = await flw.Subaccount.create(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
createSubaccount();
Fetch all subaccounts
This describes how to get all subaccounts
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchAllSubaccounts = async () => {
try {
const response = await flw.Subaccount.fetch_all()
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchAllSubaccounts();
Fetch a subaccount
This describes how to fetch a subaccount using the sub-account's ID
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const fetchSubaccount = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id":"5716"
}
const response = await flw.Subaccount.fetch(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
fetchSubaccount();
Update a subaccount
This describes how to update a subaccount
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const updateSubaccount = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id": "3244", //This is the unique id of the subaccount you want to update. It is returned in the call to create a subaccount as data.id
"business_name": "Xyx lol!",
"business_email": "mad@o.enterprises",
"account_bank": "044",
"account_number": "0690000040",
"split_type": "flat",
"split_value": "200"
}
const response = await flw.Subaccount.update(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
updateSubaccount();
Delete a subaccount
This describes how to delete a subaccount
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const updateSubaccount = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"id": "3244" //This is the unique id of the subaccount you want to update. It is returned in the call to create a subaccount as data.id
}
const response = await flw.Subaccount.delete(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
updateSubaccount();
Place ebills order
This describes how to create a new Ebills order
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const placeEbillsOrder = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"narration": "mndkn blls",
"number_of_units": 2,
"currency": "NGN",
"amount": 200,
"phone_number": "09384747474",
"email": "jake@rad.com",
"tx_ref": "akhlm-pstmn-109470393",
"ip": "127.9.0.7",
"custom_business_name": "John Madakin",
"country": "NG"
}
const response = await flw.Ebills.order(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
placeEbillsOrder();
Update ebills order
This describes how to update order for ebills
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const updateEbillsOrder = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"reference": "RVEBLS-843984E9B66E-23240", //This is the reference returned in the create order endpoint as flw_ref.
"currency": "NGN",
"amount": 100
}
const response = await flw.Ebills.update(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
updateEbillsOrder();
Create Otp
This describes how to create an otp
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const createOTP = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"length": 7,
"customer": { "name": "Kazan", "email": "kazan@mailinator.com", "phone": "2348131149273" },
"sender": "log t",
"send": true,
"medium": ["email", "whatsapp"],
"expiry": 5
}
const response = await flw.Otp.create(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
createOTP();
Validate Otp
This describes how to validate an otp
const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY );
const validateOTP = async () => {
try {
const payload = {
"reference": "CF-BARTER-20190420022611377491",
"otp": "481208"
}
const response = await flw.Otp.validate(payload)
console.log(response);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
validateOTP();