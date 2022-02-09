openbase logo
Readme

Flutterwave v3 NodeJS Library

Node.js Package npm npm NPM

How to use

npm install flutterwave-node-v3

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);

For staging, Use TEST API Keys and for production, use LIVE API KEYS. You can get your PUBLIC_KEY and SECRET_KEY from the Flutterwave dashboard.

Go here to get your API Keys.

Turn on Sandbox to get TEST API KEYS and Turn off Sandbox to get LIVE API KEYS

Flutterwave Services exposed by the library

1. CHARGE

  • Card
  • Nigerian bank accounts
  • UK bank accounts
  • ACH payment
  • Bank transfer
  • Ussd
  • Validate a charge

2. MOBILE MONEY

  • Mpesa
  • Uganda
  • Ghana
  • Zambia
  • Francophone Africa
  • Rwanda

3. TOKENIZED CHARGES

  • Charge with token
  • Update token details
  • Create bulk tokenized charge
  • Get a bulk tokenized charge status
  • Get bulk tokenized charge transactions

4. TRANSACTIONS

  • Get all transactions
  • Get transaction fee
  • Resend transaction webhook
  • Transaction refund
  • Verify transaction
  • View transaction timeline

4. TRANSFERS

  • Create a transfer
  • Create bulk transfer
  • Get transfer fee
  • Get all transfers

6. VIRTUAL CARDS

  • Create virtual card
  • Get all virtual cards
  • Get a virtual card
  • Fund a virtual card
  • Terminate a virtual card
  • Get virtual card transactions
  • Withdraw from a virtual card
  • Block virtual cards
  • Unblock virtual cards

7. VIRTUAL ACCOUNT NUMBERS

  • Create a virtual account number
  • Create bulk virtual account numbers
  • Resolve account details
  • Resolve bvn details

8. MISC

  • Get all wallet balances
  • Get balances per currency
  • Fetch a beneficiary
  • Get a virtual account number
  • Resolve account number

9. BENEFICIARIES

  • Create a beneficiary
  • List all beneficiaries
  • Get bulk virtual account details
  • Delete a beneficiary

10. BANKS

  • Get all banks
  • Get bank branches

11. SETTLEMENTS

  • Get all settlements
  • Get a settlement

12. SUBSCRIPTIONS

  • Get all subscriptions
  • Cancel a subscription
  • Activate a subscription

13. BILLS

  • Create a bill payment
  • Create bulk bills
  • Get status of a bill payment
  • Update bills order
  • Validate bill service
  • Get bill categories
  • Get bill payment agencies
  • Get amount to be paid for a product
  • Get bill payments
  • Get products under an agency
  • Create order using billing code and product id

14. PAYMENT PLANS

  • Create a payment plan
  • Get payment plans
  • Get a payment plan
  • Update a payment plan
  • Cancel a payment plan

15. SUBACCOUNTS

  • Create a subaccount
  • Fetch all subaccounts
  • Fetch a subaccount
  • Update a subaccount
  • Delete a subaccount

16. EBILLS

  • Place ebills order
  • Update ebills order

17. OTPS

  • Create Otp
  • Validate Otp

For more information on the services listed above, visit the Flutterwave website

Charge

card charge

This describes how to charge cards on flw.

NB: enckey is the encryption key on the dashboard

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');
const open = require('open');

const flw = new Flutterwave("FLWPUBK-*************-X", "FLWSECK-********************-X");
const payload = {
    "card_number": "5531886652142950",
    "cvv": "564",
    "expiry_month": "09",
    "expiry_year": "21",
    "currency": "NGN",
    "amount": "100",
    "redirect_url": "https://www.google.com",
    "fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso",
    "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
    "phone_number": "0902620185",
    "enckey": "611d0eda25a3c931863d92c4",
    "tx_ref": "MC-32444ee--4eerye4euee3rerds4423e43e" // This is a unique reference, unique to the particular transaction being carried out. It is generated when it is not provided by the merchant for every transaction.

}


const chargeCard = async () => {
    try {
        const response = await flw.Charge.card(payload)
        console.log(response)
        if (response.meta.authorization.mode === 'pin') {
            let payload2 = payload
            payload2.authorization = {
                "mode": "pin",
                "fields": [
                    "pin"
                ],
                "pin": 3310
            }
            const reCallCharge = await flw.Charge.card(payload2)

            const callValidate = await flw.Charge.validate({
                "otp": "12345",
                "flw_ref": reCallCharge.data.flw_ref
            })
            console.log(callValidate)

        }
        if (response.meta.authorization.mode === 'redirect') {

            var url = response.meta.authorization.redirect
            open(url)
        }

        console.log(response)


    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }
}

chargeCard();

Charge Nigerian bank accounts

This describes how to charge Nigerian bank accounts using Flutterwave


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);



const charge_ng_acct = async () => {
    
    try {

        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "MC-1585dshdhdsdv5050e8", //This is a unique reference, unique to the particular transaction being carried out. It is generated when it is not provided by the merchant for every transaction.
            "amount": "100", //This is the amount to be charged.
            "account_bank": "044", //This is the Bank numeric code. You can get a list of supported banks and their respective codes Here: https://developer.flutterwave.com/v3.0/reference#get-all-banks
            "account_number": "0690000037",
            "currency": "NGN",
            "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
            "phone_number": "0902620185", //This is the phone number linked to the customer's mobile money account
            "fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
        }

        const response = await flw.Charge.ng(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


charge_ng_acct();

Charge UK bank accounts

This describes how to charge UK bank accounts using Flutterwave


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);




const charge_uk_acct = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "MC-1585230ew9v5050e8",
            "amount": "100",
            "account_bank": "00000", //This is the Bank numeric code e.g 058
            "account_number": "0000000000",
            "currency": "GBP",
            "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
            "phone_number": "0902620185",
            "fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
        }

        const response = await flw.Charge.uk(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


charge_uk_acct();

ACH Payement

This shows you how to accept South African ACH charges from your customers

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const ach_payment = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
        "tx_ref": "MC-1585230ew9v5050e8",
        "amount": "100",
        "type": "ach_payment",
        "currency": "ZAR",
        "country": "SA",
        "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
        "phone_number": "0902620185",
        "fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso",
        "client_ip": "154.123.220.1",
        "redirect_url": "http://olufemiobafunmiso.com/u/payment-completed",
        "device_fingerprint": "62wd23423rq324323qew1",
        "meta": {
            "flightID": "123949494DC"
        }
}

        const response = await flw.Charge.ach(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


ach_payment();

Bank Transfer

This describes to allow your customer to pay via a NIP (NIBBS Instant Payment) transfer.

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);



const  bank_trf = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "MC-1585230950508",
            "amount": "1500",
            "email": "johnmadakin@gmail.com",
            "phone_number": "054709929220",
            "currency": "NGN",
            "client_ip": "154.123.220.1",
            "device_fingerprint": "62wd23423rq324323qew1",
            "subaccounts": [
                {
                    "id": "RS_D87A9EE339AE28BFA2AE86041C6DE70E"
                }
            ],
            "duration": 2,
            "frequency": 5,
            "narration": "All star college salary for May",
            "is_permanent": 1,
        }

        const response = await flw.Charge.bank_transfer(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


bank_trf();

USSD

This describes how to collect payments via ussd

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);




const ussd = async () => {


        try {

                const payload = {
                    "tx_ref": "MC-15852309v5050e8", //This is a unique reference, unique to the particular transaction being carried out. It is generated when it is not provided by the merchant for every transaction.
                    "account_bank": "058", //This is the Bank numeric code e.g 058
                    "amount": "1500",
                    "currency": "NGN",
                    "email": "user@flw.com",
                    "phone_number": "07033923458",
                    "fullname": "Yemi Desola"
                }

                const response = await flw.Charge.ussd(payload)
                console.log(response);
        } catch (error) {
                console.log(error)
        }

}


ussd();

Charge via Voucher payment

This describes how to collect ZAR payments offline using Vouchers

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);


const charg_voucher = async () => {


        try {

                const payload = {
                    "tx_ref": "MC-15852309v5050e8",
                    "amount": "100",
                    "type": "voucher_payment",
                    "currency": "ZAR",
                    "pin": "19203804939000", //This is the voucher pin given to the user after redemption at the agent location. They would provide this to you as the voucher code.
                    "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
                    "phone_number": "0902620185",
                    "fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
                }
                const response = await flw.Charge.voucher(payload)
                console.log(response);
        } catch (error) {
                console.log(error)
        }

}


charg_voucher();

MOBILE MONEY

Mpesa

This describes how to collect payments via Mpesa.

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);



const mpesa =  async () =>{
 
    try {

        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "MC-15852113s09v5050e8",
            "amount": "1500",
            "currency": "KES",
            "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
            "phone_number": "054709929220",
            "fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
    }

       const response =  await flw.MobileMoney.mpesa(payload)
       console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }                            
   
}
 
 
mpesa();

Ghana mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via Ghana mobile money. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY);



const Gh_mobilemoney =  async () =>{
 
    try {

        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "MC-158523s09v5050e8",
            "amount": "150",
            "type": "mobile_money_ghana",
            "currency": "GHS",
            "voucher": "143256743",
            "network": "MTN", //This is the customer's mobile money network provider (possible values: MTN, VODAFONE, TIGO)
            "email": "user@gmail.com",
            "phone_number": "054709929220",
            "fullname": "John Madakin",
            "client_ip": "154.123.220.1",
            "device_fingerprint": "62wd23423rq324323qew1",
            "meta": {
                "flightID": "213213AS"
            }
    }

       const response =  await flw.MobileMoney.ghana(payload)
       console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }                            
   
}
 
 
Gh_mobilemoney();



//Response
{
  status: 'success',
  message: 'Charge initiated',
  meta: {
    authorization: {
      redirect: 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd',
      mode: 'redirect'
    }

Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

Rwanda mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via Rwanda mobile money.

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );




const rw_mobile_money =  async ()=>{
 
    try {

        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "MC-158523s09v5050e8", //This is a unique reference, unique to the particular transaction being carried out. It is generated when it is not provided by the merchant for every transaction.
            "order_id": "USS_URG_893982923s2323", //Unique ref for the mobilemoney transaction to be provided by the merchant
            "amount": "1500",
            "currency": "RWF",
            "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
            "phone_number": "054709929220",
            "fullname": "John Madakin"
        }

       const response =  await flw.MobileMoney.rwanda(payload)
       console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }                            
   
}
 
 
rw_mobile_money();

//Response
{
  status: 'success',
  message: 'Charge initiated',
  meta: {
    authorization: {
      redirect: 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd',
      mode: 'redirect'
    }

Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

Uganda mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via Uganda mobile money.

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const ug_mobile_money =  async () =>{
 
    try {

        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "MC-1585230950508",
            "amount": "1500",
            "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
            "phone_number": "054709929220",
            "currency": "UGX",
            "fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso",
            "redirect_url": "https://rave-webhook.herokuapp.com/receivepayment",
            "voucher": "128373", //This is the voucher code generated by the customer. It is meant to be passed in the initial charge request. (only for Vodafone cash)
            "network": "MTN"
        }

       const response =  await flw.MobileMoney.uganda(payload)
       console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }                            
   
}
 
 
ug_mobile_money();

//Response
{
  status: 'success',
  message: 'Charge initiated',
  meta: {
    authorization: {
      redirect: 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd',
      mode: 'redirect'
    }

Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

Francophone mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via mobile money for Franc.

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const franc_mobile_money =  async () =>{
 
    try {

        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "MC-158523s09v5050e8",
            "amount": "1500",
            "currency": "XAF",
            "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
            "phone_number": "054709929220",
            "fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso"
        }
       const response =  await flw.MobileMoney.franco_phone(payload)
       console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }                            
   
}
 
 
franc_mobile_money();

Zambia mobile money

This describes how to collect payments via Zambia mobile money.

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const zambia_mobile_money =  async () =>{
 
    try {

        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "MC-15852113s09v5050e8",
            "amount": "1500",
            "currency": "ZMW",
            "email": "olufemi@flw.com",
            "phone_number": "054709929220",
            "fullname": "Olufemi Obafunmiso",
            "order_id": "URF_MMGH_1585323540079_5981535" //Unique identifier for the mobilemoney transaction to be provided by the merchant
        }
       const response =  await flw.MobileMoney.zambia(payload)
       console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }                            
   
}
 
 
zambia_mobile_money();

//Response
{
  status: 'success',
  message: 'Charge initiated',
  meta: {
    authorization: {
      redirect: 'https://checkout.flutterwave.com/captcha/verify/1287327:4880b0705d15b949b84e056d7cf8b1dd',
      mode: 'redirect'
    }

Redirect customer to the redirect link returned in the charge initiation response. NB: OTP on staging (TEST MODE) is 123456

TOKENIZED CHARGES

Charge with token

This describes how to create a tokenized charge


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const charge_with_token =  async()=>{
 
    try {

        const payload = {
            "token": "flw-t1nf-cff007a7699efee339c9271b9be4f3d7-m03k", //This is the card token returned from the transaction verification endpoint as data.card.token
            "currency": "NGN",
            "country": "NG",
            "amount": 200,
            "email": "user@gmail.com",
            "first_name": "temi",
            "last_name": "desola",
            "narration": "Sample tokenized charge",
            "tx_ref": "MCs"+Date.now(),
            "redirect_url":"https://www.google.com"
        }
       const response =  await flw.Tokenized.charge(payload)
       console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }                            
   
}
 
 
charge_with_token();

Update token details

This describes how to update details tied to a card token


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const update_token = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "token": "flw-t1nf-cff007a7699efee339c9271b9be4f3d7-m03k",
            "email": "user@example.com",
            "first_name": "Kendrick",
            "last_name": "Graham",
            "phone_number": "09090909990"
        }
        const response = await flw.Tokenized.update_token(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


update_token();

Create bulk tokenized charge

This describes how to charge multiple payment tokens at once


const charge_bulk = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "title": "Staff salary for June",
            "retry_strategy": {
                "retry_interval": 120, //This is the number of mins it should take for the retry to happen
                "retry_amount_variable": 60, //This is the amount that would be retried after the specified number of attempts in percentage
                "retry_attempt_variable": 2 //This is the number of times the retry should happen
            },
            "bulk_data": [
                {
                    "currency": "NGN",
                    "token": "flw-t1nf-6de8b97a7e1abb221decad7887afa45a-m03k", //This is the card token returned from the transaction verification endpoint as data.card.token
                    "country": "NG",
                    "amount": 3500,
                    "email": "user@example.com",
                    "first_name": "Olufemi",
                    "last_name": "Obafunmiso",
                    "ip": "pstmn",
                    "tx_ref": "akhlm-pstmn-blkchrg-xx6"
                },
                {
                    "currency": "NGN",
                    "token": "flw-t1nf-f9b3bf384cd30d6fca42b6df9d27bd2f-m03k",
                    "country": "NG",
                    "amount": 3000,
                    "email": "user@example.com",
                    "first_name": "Temi",
                    "last_name": "Adesina",
                    "ip": "pstmn",
                    "tx_ref": "akhlm-pstmn-blkchrge-xx7"
                }
            ]
        }
        const response = await flw.Tokenized.bulk(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


charge_bulk();

Get a bulk tokenized charge status

This describes how to get the status of a bulk tokenized charge


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const fetchBulk = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {"bulk_id":"174" //This is the id returned in the bulk charge response}
        const response = await flw.Tokenized.fetch_bulk(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchBulk();

Get bulk tokenized charge transactions

This describes how to get specific bulk tokenized charge transactions


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const fetch_charge_transactions = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {"bulk_id":"174"}
        const response = await flw.Tokenized.fetch_charge_transactions(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetch_charge_transactions();

TRANSACTIONS

Get all transactions

This describes how to fetch all transactions on your account


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const fetch_transactions = async () => {

    try {


        const payload = {
            "from": "2020-01-01",
            "to": "2020-05-05"
        }
        const response = await flw.Transaction.fetch(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetch_transactions();

Get transaction fee

This describes how Get transaction fees


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const get_fee = async () => {

    try {


        const payload = {
            "amount": "1000",
            "currency": "NGN"
        }
        const response = await flw.Transaction.fee(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


get_fee();

Resend transaction webhook

This describes how resend a failed transaction webhook to your server


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const resendHooks = async () => {

    try {


        const payload = {
            "tx_ref": "rave-123wsvgfwefcwsfc456"
        }
        const response = await flw.Transaction.resend_hooks(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


resendHooks();

Transaction refund

This describes how to initiate a transaction refund


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const refund = async () => {

    try {


        const payload = {
            "id": "5708", //This is the transaction unique identifier. It is returned in the initiate transaction call as data.id
            "amount":"10"
        }
        const response = await flw.Transaction.refund(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


refund();

Verify transaction

This describes how Verify transactions using the transaction reference tx_ref


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const verify = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {"id": "5708" //This is the transaction unique identifier. It is returned in the initiate transaction call as data.id}
        const response = await flw.Transaction.verify(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


verify();

View transaction timeline

This describes how view Transaction Timeline


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const View_Transaction_Timeline = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id": "1296063" //This is the unique transaction ID. It is returned in the verify transaction call as data.id}
        const response = await flw.Transaction.event(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


View_Transaction_Timeline();

TRANSFERS

Create a transfer

This describes how to initiate a transfer

For more info about the payload parameteres definition, check here

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const initTrans = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "account_bank": "044", //This is the recipient bank code. Get list here :https://developer.flutterwave.com/v3.0/reference#get-all-banks
            "account_number": "0690000040",
            "amount": 200,
            "narration": "ionnodo",
            "currency": "NGN",
            "reference": "transfer-"+Date.now(), //This is a merchant's unique reference for the transfer, it can be used to query for the status of the transfer
            "callback_url": "https://webhook.site/b3e505b0-fe02-430e-a538-22bbbce8ce0d",
            "debit_currency": "NGN"
        }

        const response = await flw.Transfer.initiate(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


initTrans();

Create bulk transfer

This describes how to initiate a bulk transfer

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const initBulk = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "title": "Staff salary",
            "bulk_data": [
                {
                    "bank_code": "044",
                    "account_numberr": "0690000032",
                    "amount": 45000,
                    "currency": "NGN",
                    "narration": "akhlm blktrnsfr",
                    "reference": "fhsfhsds"
                },
                {
                    "bank_code": "044",
                    "account_number": "0690000034",
                    "amount": 5000,
                    "currency": "NGN",
                    "narration": "akhlm blktrnsfr",
                    "reference": "akhlmfhsfhsds"
                }
            ]
        }

        const response = await flw.Transfer.bulk(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


initBulk();

Get transfer fee

This describes how to get applicable transfer fee

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const getFee = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "amount":"5000",
            "currency":"NGN"
        }

        const response = await flw.Transfer.fee(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


getFee();

Get all transfers

This describes how to fetch all transfers on your account

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const getAllTrans = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "status":"failed"
        }

        const response = await flw.Transfer.fetch(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


getAllTrans();

Get a transfer

This describes how to fetch a single transfer on your account

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const getATransfer = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"1570636" // This is the numeric ID of the transfer you want to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a transfer as data.id
        }

        const response = await flw.Transfer.get_a_transfer(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


getATransfer();

Wallet to Wallet Transfer

This will show you how to initiate a transfer from one Flutterwave wallet to another

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const walletToWallet = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "account_bank": "flutterwave", // This should always be set to flutterwave
            "merchant_id": "2360844", //This is the recipient merchant ID
            "amount": 5500, //This is the amount to transfer to the recipient
            "narration": "payment for x service provided",
            "currency": "NGN", //This can be NGN, GHS, KES, UGX, TZS, USD
            "reference": "wallet-transfer"+Date.now(), //This is a merchant's unique reference for the transfer, it can be used to query for the status of the transfer
            "debit_currency": "NGN" //You can pass this when you want to debit a currency balance and send money in another currency.
        }

        const response = await flw.Transfer.wallet_to_wallet(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


walletToWallet();

VIRTUAL CARDS

Create virtual card

This describes how to create a new virtual card

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );




const createVcard = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "currency": "NGN",
            "amount": 200,
            "billing_name": "Jermaine Graham",
            "billing_address": "2014 Forest Hills Drive",
            "billing_city": "Node",
            "billing_state": "Javascript",
            "billing_postal_code": "000009",
            "billing_country": "NG",
            "callback_url": "https://your-callback-url.com/"
        }
        const response = await flw.

VirtualCard.create(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


createVcard();

Get all virtual cards

This describes how to Get all virtual cards

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const fetchAllVcards = async () => {

    try {
        const response = await flw.VirtualCard.fetch_all()
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchAllVcards();

Get a virtual card

This describes how to fetch a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );




const fetchVCard = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"c6d7f40b-f772-47b7-8136-81256d2f87a2" //This is the unique id of the particular card you want to fetch its details. You can get this id from the call to create a virtual card or list virtual cards as data.id
        }
        const response = await flw.

VirtualCard.fetch(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchVCard();

Fund a virtual card

This describes how to fund an existing virtual card

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fundCard = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"c6d7f40b-f772-47b7-8136-81256d2f87a2", //This is the unique id of the particular card you want to fund. You can get this id from the call to create a virtual card as data.id
            "amount":500,
            "debit_currency":"NGN"
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualCard.fund(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fundCard();

Terminate a virtual card

This describes how to terminate a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const terminateCard = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"c6d7f40b-f772-47b7-8136-81256d2f87a2"
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualCard.terminate(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


terminateCard();

Get virtual card transactions

This describes how to fetch transactions by date range on a single card

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const getTransactions = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958",
            "from":"2019-01-01",
            "to":"2020-05-24",
            "index":"0", //Pass "0" if you want to start from the beginning
            "size":"5"  //Specify how many transactions you want to retrieve in a single call
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualCard.transactions(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


getTransactions();

Withdraw from a virtual card

This describes how to withdraw existing funds from a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const withdrawal = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958",
            "amount":10
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualCard.withdraw_funds(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


withdrawal();

Block Virtual Cards

This describes how to block a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const blockCard = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958",
            "status_action":"block"
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualCard.block(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


blockCard();

Unblock Virtual Cards

This describes how to unblock a virtual card

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const unblockCard = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"92b5d258-e85f-4ca6-835d-e0c6fa20d958",
            "status_action":"unblock"
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualCard.block(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


unblockCard();

VIRTUAL ACCOUNT NUMBERS

Create a virtual account number

This describes how to create a virtual account number

Note: BVN is required for creating static account numbers in the Live Environment i.e if the value of is_permanent is True. Kindly visit our API section found here for more information.

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const createAcct = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "email": "johnmadakin@allstar.com",
            "is_permanent": true,
            "bvn":"12345678901"
            "tx_ref": "jhn-mdkn-101923123463"
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.create(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


createAcct();

Create bulk virtual account numbers

This describes how to create bulk virtual account numbers

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const createBulkAcct = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "accounts": 3, //This is the number of virtual account numbers you want to generate
            "email": "sam@son.com",
            "is_permanent": true,
            "tx_ref": "jhn-mndkn-012439283422"
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.create_bulk(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


createBulkAcct();

Get bulk virtual account details

This describes how to fetch bulk virtual account numbers using batch id

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetchBulk = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "batch_id": "-RND_1311590351499953", // This is the batch ID returned in the bulk virtual account numbers creation
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.fetch_bulk(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchBulk();

Get a virtual account number

This describes how to fetch a virtual account number using order reference

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetch = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "order_ref": "URF_1590350605901_4406935", // This is the order reference returned in the virtual account number creation
        }
        const response = await flw.VirtualAcct.fetch(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetch();

MISC

Get all wallet balances

This describes how to get all wallet balances

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetchBal = async () => {

    try {
        
        const response = await flw.Misc.bal()
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchBal();

Get balances per currency

This describes how to get balances for specific currencies


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetchBal = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "currency": "NGN",
        }
        const response = await flw.Misc.bal_currency(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchBal();

Resolve account details

This describes how to resolve a bank account to get the account holder's details


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const resolveAcct = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "account_number": "0690000032",
            "account_bank": "044"
        }
        const response = await flw.Misc.verify_Account(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


resolveAcct();

Resolve bvn details

This describes how to fetch bvn information

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const resolveBvn = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "bvn": "123456789010"
        }
        const response = await flw.Misc.bvn(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


resolveBvn();

BENEFICIARIES

Create a beneficiary

This describes how to create a transfer beneficiary

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const createBeneficiary = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "account_number": "0690000034",
            "account_bank":"044" // This is the beneficiary’s bank code, you can use the List of Banks to retrieve a bank code.
            
        }
        const response = await flw.Beneficiary.create(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


createBeneficiary();

List all beneficiaries

This describes how to get all beneficiaries

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetchAllBeneficiary = async () => {

    try {
       
        const response = await flw.Beneficiary.fetch_all()
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchAllBeneficiary();

Fetch a beneficiary

This describes how to get a single transfer beneficiary details

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const fetchBeneficiary = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            
            "id":"4150" //This is the unique identifier for the beneficiary you intend to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a beneficiary as data.id
            
        }
        const response = await flw.Beneficiary.fetch(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchBeneficiary();

Delete a beneficiary

This describes how to delete a transfer beneficiary

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const delBeneficiary = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            
            "id":"4150" //This is the unique identifier for the beneficiary you intend to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a beneficiary as data.id
            
        }
        const response = await flw.Beneficiary.delete(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


delBeneficiary();

BANKS

Get all banks

This describes how to get list of banks you can transfer to

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const getBanks = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            
            "country":"NG" //Pass either NG, GH, KE, UG, ZA or TZ to get list of banks in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa or Tanzania respectively
            
        }
        const response = await flw.Bank.country(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


getBanks();

Get bank branches

This describes how to get a list of bank branches

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const getBranches = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            
            "id":280 //Unique bank ID, it is returned in the call to fetch banks GET /banks/:country
            
        }
        const response = await flw.Bank.branches(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


getBranches();

SETTLEMENTS

Get all settlements

This describes how to fetch all settlements

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetchSettlements = async () => {

    try {
       
        const response = await flw.Settlement.fetch_all()
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchSettlements();

Get a settlement

This describes how to fetch and search all your settlements

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetchSettlement = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            
            "id":"2911" ,//This is a unique identifier for the particular settlement you want to fetch.
            "from":"2019-01-01",
            "to":"2020-05-22"
        }
        const response = await flw.Settlement.fetch(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchSettlement();

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Get all subscriptions

This describes how to get all subscriptions

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetchSubscription = async () => {

    try {
        
        const response = await flw.Subscription.fetch_all()
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchSubscription();

Cancel a subscription

This describes how to cancel a subscription

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const cancelSubscription = async () => {

    try {
        const payload={
            "id":"3477" //This is the unique id of the subscription you want to cancel. It is returned in the Get a subscription call as data.id
        }
        
        const response = await flw.Subscription.cancel(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


cancelSubscription();

Activate a subscription

This describes how to activate a subscription

const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const activateSubscription = async () => {

    try {
        const payload={
            "id":"3477" //This is the unique id of the subscription you want to cancel. It is returned in the Get a subscription call as data.id
        }
        
        const response = await flw.Subscription.activate(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


activateSubscription();

BILLS

Create a bill payment

This describes how to create bill payments


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const createBill = async () => {

    try {
        const payload={
            "country": "NG",
            "customer": "+23490803840303",
            "amount": 100,
            "recurrence": "ONCE",
            "type": "AIRTIME",
            "reference": "930rwrwr0049404444"
         }
        
        const response = await flw.Bills.create_bill(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


createBill();

Create bulk bills

This describes how to create bulk bills payment


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const createBulkBill = async () => {

    try {
        const payload={
            "bulk_reference": "edf-1243de5223d2f32",
            "callback_url": "https://webhook.site/5f9a659a-11a2-4925-89cf-8a59ea6a019a",
            "bulk_data": [
               {
                  "country": "NG",
                  "customer": "+23490803840303",
                  "amount": 500,
                  "recurrence": "WEEKLY",
                  "type": "AIRTIME",
                  "reference": "9300wrwrw49200929"
                },
                {
                  "country": "NG",
                  "customer": "+23490803840304",
                  "amount": 500,
                  "recurrence": "WEEKLY",
                  "type": "AIRTIME",
                  "reference": "93003535rwr04912332"
                }
            ]
          }
        
        const response = await flw.Bills.create_bulk(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


createBulkBill();

Get status of a bill payment

This describes how to get the status of a bill purchase


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const getStatus = async () => {

    try {
        const payload={
            "reference": "9300049404444",
        }
        
        const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_status(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


getStatus();

Update bills order

This describes how to update bills order


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const updateBills = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "order_id": "be9c8abf-4611-46e9-85e7-5a2e8c5d7ab3",
            "amount": "3814.13",
            "reference": "FLWTTOT1000000019"
        }

        const response = await flw.Bills.update_bills(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


updateBills();

Validate bill service

This describes how to validate services like DSTV smartcard no, Meter number etc.


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const validateBill = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "item_code": "AT099",
            "code": "BIL099",
            "customer": "08038291822"
        }

        const response = await flw.Bills.validate(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


validateBill();

Get bill categories

This describes how to fetch all bill categories on your account


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const getBillsCategories = async () => {

    try {
    
        const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_bills_Cat()
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


getBillsCategories();

Get bill payment agencies

This describes how to get all government agencies you can pay into


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const paymentAgencies = async () => {

    try {
    
        const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_bills_agencies()
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


paymentAgencies();

Get amount to be paid for a product

This describes how to get amount to be paid for a product


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const amountToBePaid = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "id": "BIL136", //This is the biller's code
            "product_id": "OT150" //This is the item_code for the particular product
        }

        const response = await flw.Bills.amt_to_be_paid(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


amountToBePaid();

Get bill payments

This describes how to get bill payments


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const getBillsPayment = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "from": "2019-08-01", //This is the start date it can be in any of this formats: YYYY-MM-DDTHH:MM:SSZ or YYYY-MM-DD
            "to": "2020-08-27",
            "page":"1", //This is the page you want to start from
            "reference":"+233494850059" //

        }

        const response = await flw.Bills.fetch_bills(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


getBillsPayment();

Get products under an agency

This describes how to get all products under a government agency.


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const productsUnderAgency = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "id": "BIL136" //This is the biller's code
        }

        const response = await flw.Bills.products_under_agency(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


productsUnderAgency();

Create order using billing code and product id

This describes how to create an order using the biller code and the product Id


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const Createorder = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "id": "BIL136", //This is the biller's code
            "product_id": "OT151",
            "amount": "3500.00",
            "reference": "FLWTTOT19efe000000029",
            "customer": {
                "name": "emmanuel",
                "email": "emmanuel@x.com",
                "phone_number": "08060811638"
            },
            "fields": [{
                    "id": "42107711:42107712",
                    "quantity": "1",
                    "value": "3500"
                },
                {
                    "id": "42107710",
                    "quantity": "1",
                    "value": "t@x.com"
                }
            ]
        }

        const response = await flw.Bills.create_ord_billing(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


Createorder();

PAYMENT PLANS

Create payment plan

This describes how to create a payment plan


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const createPaymentPlan = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "amount": 500,
            "name": "the olufemi obafunmiso plan 2", //This is the name of the payment, it will appear on the subscription reminder emails
            "interval": "monthly", //This will determine the frequency of the charges for this plan. Could be monthly, weekly, etc.
            "duration": 24 //This is the frequency, it is numeric, e.g. if set to 5 and intervals is set to monthly you would be charged 5 months, and then the subscription stops
            
        }

        const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.create(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


createPaymentPlan();

Get payment plan

This describes how to fetch all payment plans on your account


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetchAllPlans = async () => {

    try {

        const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.get_all()
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchAllPlans();

Get a payment plan

This describes how to get a single payment plan


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const fetchPlan = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"5443" //This is the unique ìdof the payment plan you want to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a payment plan asdata.id`
        }

        const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.get_plan(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchPlan();

Update a payment plan

This describes how to update an existing payment plan


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const updatePlan = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"5443", //This is the unique ìdof the payment plan you want to fetch. It is returned in the call to create a payment plan asdata.id`
            "name": "January neighbourhood contribution",
            "status": "active"
        }

        const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.update(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


updatePlan();

Cancel a payment plan

This describes how to cancel an existing payment plan


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const cancelPlan = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "id":"5443" //This is the unique ìd` of the payment plan you want to cancel
            
        }

        const response = await flw.PaymentPlan.cancel(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


cancelPlan();

SUBACCOUNTS

Create a payment plan

This describes how to create a subaccount on Flutterwave


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const createSubaccount = async () => {

    try {
        const payload = {
            "account_bank": "044",
            "account_number": "0690000037",
            "business_name": "Eternal Blue",
            "business_email": "petya@stux.net",
            "business_contact": "Anonymous",
            "business_contact_mobile": "090890382",
            "business_mobile": "09087930450",
            "country": "NG",
            "meta": [
                {
                    "meta_name": "mem_adr",
                    "meta_value": "0x16241F327213"
                }
            ],
            "split_type": "percentage",
            "split_value": 0.5
        }

        const response = await flw.Subaccount.create(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


createSubaccount();

Fetch all subaccounts

This describes how to get all subaccounts


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );



const fetchAllSubaccounts = async () => {

    try {
        

        const response = await flw.Subaccount.fetch_all()
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchAllSubaccounts();

Fetch a subaccount

This describes how to fetch a subaccount using the sub-account's ID


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const fetchSubaccount = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "id":"5716"
        }
        

        const response = await flw.Subaccount.fetch(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


fetchSubaccount();

Update a subaccount

This describes how to update a subaccount


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const updateSubaccount = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "id": "3244", //This is the unique id of the subaccount you want to update. It is returned in the call to create a subaccount as data.id
            "business_name": "Xyx lol!",
            "business_email": "mad@o.enterprises",
            "account_bank": "044",
            "account_number": "0690000040",
            "split_type": "flat",
            "split_value": "200"
        }


        const response = await flw.Subaccount.update(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


updateSubaccount();

Delete a subaccount

This describes how to delete a subaccount


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const updateSubaccount = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "id": "3244" //This is the unique id of the subaccount you want to update. It is returned in the call to create a subaccount as data.id
        }


        const response = await flw.Subaccount.delete(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


updateSubaccount();

EBILLS

Place ebills order

This describes how to create a new Ebills order


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const placeEbillsOrder = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "narration": "mndkn blls",
            "number_of_units": 2,
            "currency": "NGN",
            "amount": 200,
            "phone_number": "09384747474",
            "email": "jake@rad.com",
            "tx_ref": "akhlm-pstmn-109470393",
            "ip": "127.9.0.7",
            "custom_business_name": "John Madakin",
            "country": "NG"
        }

        const response = await flw.Ebills.order(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


placeEbillsOrder();

Update ebills order

This describes how to update order for ebills


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const updateEbillsOrder = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "reference": "RVEBLS-843984E9B66E-23240", //This is the reference returned in the create order endpoint as flw_ref.
            "currency": "NGN",
            "amount": 100
        }

        const response = await flw.Ebills.update(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


updateEbillsOrder();

OTPS

Create Otp

This describes how to create an otp


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );

const createOTP = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "length": 7,
            "customer": { "name": "Kazan", "email": "kazan@mailinator.com", "phone": "2348131149273" },
            "sender": "log t",
            "send": true,
            "medium": ["email", "whatsapp"],
            "expiry": 5
        }

        const response = await flw.Otp.create(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


createOTP();

Validate Otp

This describes how to validate an otp


const Flutterwave = require('flutterwave-node-v3');

const flw = new Flutterwave(PUBLIC_KEY, SECRET_KEY  );


const validateOTP = async () => {

    try {

        const payload = {
            "reference": "CF-BARTER-20190420022611377491",
            "otp": "481208"
        }

        const response = await flw.Otp.validate(payload)
        console.log(response);
    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error)
    }

}


validateOTP();

