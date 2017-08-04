openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fs

flummox-storefix

by Andrew Clark
4.0.0-alpha2 (see all)

Minimal, isomorphic Flux.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Flummox

build status Test Coverage npm downloads npm version

Idiomatic, modular, testable, isomorphic Flux. No singletons required.

$ npm install --save flummox

Versions

Stable (3.x)

Current stable Flummox's version with latest React.js support is 3.6.x. If you're happy enough with what you have right now then you can safely stay with this version. It will be maintained but we don't think that new features will be added.

Non-stable (4.x)

Eventually 4.x should be the last major release but it never happened. If you want the latest features then use Redux instead. It's really great.

We know that churn can be frustrating but we feel it would be irresponsible for us to continue recommending Flummox when Redux exists which is a significant improvement over classical Flux.

Check out redux-actions and redux-promise, which implement much of the convenience of Flummox as Redux extensions.

Join the #flummox channel of the Reactiflux Slack community.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/acdlite/flummox

The documentation is hosted at acdlite.github.io/flummox. It is a pre-rendered, isomorphic app built with Flummox and React. Checkout the source.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial