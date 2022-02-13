This was forked from version 1.1.7 of substack's node-resolve in order to incorporate a fix for issue #106 and some test cases.
Implements the node
require.resolve()
algorithm
such that you can
require.resolve() on behalf of a file asynchronously and
synchronously
asynchronously resolve:
var resolve = require('resolve');
resolve('tap', { basedir: __dirname }, function (err, res) {
if (err) console.error(err)
else console.log(res)
});
$ node example/async.js
/home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main.js
synchronously resolve:
var resolve = require('resolve');
var res = resolve.sync('tap', { basedir: __dirname });
console.log(res);
$ node example/sync.js
/home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main.js
var resolve = require('resolve')
Asynchronously resolve the module path string
id into
cb(err, res [, pkg]), where
pkg (if defined) is the data from
package.json.
options are:
opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from
opts.package -
package.json data applicable to the module being loaded
opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order
opts.readFile - how to read files asynchronously
opts.isFile - function to asynchronously test whether a file exists
opts.packageFilter - transform the parsed package.json contents before looking at the "main" field
opts.pathFilter(pkg, path, relativePath) - transform a path within a package
opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this)
opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default:
"node_modules"
default
opts values:
{
paths: [],
basedir: __dirname,
extensions: [ '.js' ],
readFile: fs.readFile,
isFile: function (file, cb) {
fs.stat(file, function (err, stat) {
if (err && err.code === 'ENOENT') cb(null, false)
else if (err) cb(err)
else cb(null, stat.isFile())
});
},
moduleDirectory: 'node_modules'
}
Synchronously resolve the module path string
id, returning the result and
throwing an error when
id can't be resolved.
options are:
opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from
opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order
opts.readFile - how to read files synchronously
opts.isFile - function to synchronously test whether a file exists
opts.packageFilter(pkg, pkgfile) - transform the parsed package.json
contents before looking at the "main" field
opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this)
opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default:
"node_modules"
default
opts values:
{
paths: [],
basedir: __dirname,
extensions: [ '.js' ],
readFileSync: fs.readFileSync,
isFile: function (file) {
try { return fs.statSync(file).isFile() }
catch (e) { return false }
},
moduleDirectory: 'node_modules'
}
Return whether a package is in core.
With npm do:
npm install resolve
MIT