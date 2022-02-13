resolve - Fluid Community Edition

This was forked from version 1.1.7 of substack's node-resolve in order to incorporate a fix for issue #106 and some test cases.

Implements the node require.resolve() algorithm such that you can require.resolve() on behalf of a file asynchronously and synchronously

example

asynchronously resolve:

var resolve = require ( 'resolve' ); resolve( 'tap' , { basedir : __dirname }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) console .error(err) else console .log(res) });

$ node example/async .js /home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main .js

synchronously resolve:

var resolve = require ( 'resolve' ); var res = resolve.sync( 'tap' , { basedir : __dirname }); console .log(res);

$ node example/sync .js /home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main .js

methods

var resolve = require ( 'resolve' )

Asynchronously resolve the module path string id into cb(err, res [, pkg]) , where pkg (if defined) is the data from package.json .

options are:

opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from

opts.package - package.json data applicable to the module being loaded

opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order

opts.readFile - how to read files asynchronously

opts.isFile - function to asynchronously test whether a file exists

opts.packageFilter - transform the parsed package.json contents before looking at the "main" field

opts.pathFilter(pkg, path, relativePath) - transform a path within a package pkg - package data path - the path being resolved relativePath - the path relative from the package.json location returns - a relative path that will be joined from the package.json location

opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this)

opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default: "node_modules"

default opts values:

{ paths : [], basedir : __dirname, extensions : [ '.js' ], readFile : fs.readFile, isFile : function ( file, cb ) { fs.stat(file, function ( err, stat ) { if (err && err.code === 'ENOENT' ) cb( null , false ) else if (err) cb(err) else cb( null , stat.isFile()) }); }, moduleDirectory : 'node_modules' }

Synchronously resolve the module path string id , returning the result and throwing an error when id can't be resolved.

options are:

opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from

opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order

opts.readFile - how to read files synchronously

opts.isFile - function to synchronously test whether a file exists

opts.packageFilter(pkg, pkgfile) - transform the parsed package.json

contents before looking at the "main" field

opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this)

opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default: "node_modules"

default opts values:

{ paths : [], basedir : __dirname, extensions : [ '.js' ], readFileSync : fs.readFileSync, isFile : function ( file ) { try { return fs.statSync(file).isFile() } catch (e) { return false } }, moduleDirectory : 'node_modules' }

Return whether a package is in core.

install

With npm do:

npm install resolve

license

MIT