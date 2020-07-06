openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

746

GitHub Stars

493

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Fluid Player

Latest version npm

Version 3 released

A new major version of Fluid Player has been released on May 20, 2020. Existing version 2 users are recommended to upgrade. See quick setup guide.

Overview

Fluid Player is a free HTML5 video player. It is lightweight, easy to integrate and has advanced VAST capabilities. The idea behind VAST, as well as the full VAST specification, can be found here: VAST 4.0.

Documentation

The integration and configuration of Fluid Player is fully outlined in Fluid Player Documentation

License

Fluid Player is licensed under the MIT License. View the License File.

Changelog

A full list of changes and updates can be found in the project CHANGELOG.

