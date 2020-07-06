A new major version of Fluid Player has been released on May 20, 2020. Existing version 2 users are recommended to upgrade. See quick setup guide.
Fluid Player is a free HTML5 video player. It is lightweight, easy to integrate and has advanced VAST capabilities. The idea behind VAST, as well as the full VAST specification, can be found here: VAST 4.0.
The integration and configuration of Fluid Player is fully outlined in Fluid Player Documentation
Fluid Player is licensed under the MIT License. View the License File.
A full list of changes and updates can be found in the project CHANGELOG.