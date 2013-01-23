Fluid.js is a simple, fluent, API that automatically manages callbacks of asynchronous code.
Without fluid :-
fs.readFile("./input1.txt", function(err, input1Buffer) {
if (err) {console.log(err)} else {
fs.readFile("./input2.txt", function(err, input2Buffer) {
if (err) {console.log(err)} else {
var content = input1Buffer.toString() + input2Buffer.toString();
fs.writeFile("./output.txt", content, function(err) {
if (err) {console.log(err)} else {
//do something
}
});
}
});
}
});
With fluid :-
$f(fs).readFile("./input1.txt").readFile("./input2.txt")
.writeFile("./output1.txt", $f("this.readFile[0].toString() + this.readFile[1].toString()"))
.go(function(err, values) {
if (err) {console.log(err)} else {
//do something
}
});
Any error handling is managed in the "go" callback and all callback return values are available for usage.
NOTE: Fluid.js currently only supports methods that take a callback as the last argument:-
function(options, callback) -> callback(err, result)
function(arg1, arg2, ..., callback) -> callback(err, result)
etc...
var $f = require("fluid");
var myFirstObj = {
doSomething : function(options, callback) {
//do something
callback(err, result);
},
doSomethingElse : function(options, callback) {
//do something else
callback(err, result);
}
};
var mySecondObj = {
doSomethingMore : function(options, callback) {
//do something more
callback(err, result);
}
};
Note: series is the default flow control mode, so it can be ommitted
$f(myFirstObj).doSomething(/* args */).doSomethingElse(/* args */)
.with(mySecondObj).doSomethingMore(/* args */)
.go(function(err, results) {
// results is now an array of return values from each method callback
});
$f().series()
.with(myFirstObj)
.doSomething(/* args */)
.doSomethingElse(/* args */)
.with(mySecondObj)
.doSomethingMore(/* args */)
.go(function(err, results) {
// results is now an array of return values from each method callback
});
$f()
.series()
.with(myFirstObj)
.doSomething(/* args */)
.doSomethingElse(/* args */)
.parallel()
.with(mySecondObj)
.doSomethingMore(/* args */)
.doSomethingMorer(/* args */)
.doSomethingMorerer(/* args */)
.go(function(err, results) {
// results is now an array of return values from each method callback
});
To install with node package manager:
npm install fluid
To test with node package manager:
npm test
Releases are available for download from GitHub.
Creates a new fluent interface (fluid context), optionally wrapping an initial user specifed application context.
Note, if desired, the initial context can be left blank and applied later using the with command.
Arguments
Example
$f(fs).readFile("./test.txt")
/* .etc.etc... */
.go(function(err, res) { /* finished */ }
---------------------------------------### with(context)
Switches the current application context to the one specified.
Note, The context can be switch as many times as required. Useful when working with multiple libraries.
Arguments
Example
$f(myObj).doSomething(/* args */)
.with(myObj2).doSomethingElse(/* args */)
/* .etc.etc... */
.go(function(err, res) { /* finished */ });
Creates a new group of method calls that will be executed in series. Multiple groups with different flow control types can be used together, and will themselves be executed in series when the go command is called.
Note, This is the default execution mode when a new fluid context has been created.
Arguments
Example
$f(myObj).series()
.doSomething(/* args */)
.doSomethingElse(/* args */)
/* .etc.etc... */
.go(function(err, res) { /* finished */ });
Creates a new group of method calls that will be executed in parallel. Multiple groups with different flow control types can be used together, and will themselves be executed in series when the go command is called.
Note, see the Async module for more information on the difference between series and parallel flow controls.
Arguments
Example
$f(myObj).parallel()
.doSomething(/* args */)
.doSomethingElse(/* args */)
/* .etc.etc... */
.go(function(err, res) { /* finished */ });
Provides a way to explicitly name callback values on the result. Also allows decorating errors with extra detail.
Arguments
Example
$f(fs)
.info({name : "test1"}).readFile("./test1.txt")
.info({name : "test2"}).readFile("./test2.txt")
.go(function(err, result) {
/*
result:-
{
test1 : [<Buffer>],
test2 : [<Buffer>]
}
*/
});
You can also use the short hand:-
$f(fs)
({name : "test1"}).readFile("./test1.txt")
({name : "test2"}).readFile("./test2.txt")
.go(function(err, result) {});
Note, there is no '.' before the '('. The fluid context itself wraps the info function.
Creates a new custom task that is added to the existing group. The custom task must invoke the callback provided when finished processing.
Arguments
Example
$f(fs)
.readFile("./test1.txt")
.readFile("./test2.txt")
.custom(function(callback) {
callback(null, this.readFile[0].toString() + this.readFile[1].toString());
})
.writeFile("./output.txt", $f("this.custom[0]"))
.go(function(err, result) {});
If the context being wrapped is a function itself, it can be invoked using the self method.
Example
var myFunc = function(arg, callback) {
callback(null, arg + 1);
}
$f(myFunc)
.self(1)
.self(2)
.go(function(err, result) {});
Executes all queued function calls against their registered application contexts, then invokes the specified callback when completed, or any of the methods error.
If multiple flow control groups have been created, each group will be executed in series.
Arguments
Example
// assuming an object exists called myObj
$f(myObj).series()
.doSomething(/* args */)
.doSomething(/* args */)
.doSomethingElse(/* args */)
.parallel()
.doSomethingMore(/* args */)
.go(function(err, result) {
if (err) { /* error */ } else {
/*
result :-
{
"doSomething" : [
{ /* return value from first doSomething */ }
{ /* return value from second doSomething */ }
],
"doSomethingElse" : [{ /* return value from doSomethingElse */ }],
"doSomethingMore" : [{ /* return value from doSomethingMore */ }]
}
*/
}
});
The fluid context will wrap all function properties of an object.
NOTE: Fluid.js currently only supports methods that take a callback as the last argument:-
function(options, callback) -> callback(err, result)
function(arg1, arg2, ..., callback) -> callback(err, result)
etc...
Example
var myCalculator = {
addTen : function(val, callback) {
callback(null, val + 10 );
},
multiplyByTen : function(val, callback) {
callback(null, val * 10);
}
};
$f(myCalculator)
.addTen(1)
.addTen(2)
.multiplyByTen(2)
.go(function(err, result) {
/*
result :-
{
"addTen" : [11, 12],
"multiplyByTen" : [20]
}
*/
});
You can even use the result of previous callbacks in the arguments to other functions. See late bound arguments.
$f(myCalculator)
.addTen(1)
.multiplyByTen($f("this.addTen[0]"))
.go(function(err, result) {
/*
result :-
{
"addTen" : [11],
"multiplyByTen" : [110]
}
*/
});
Late bound arguments are useful when you need the result of a previous function as an argument to another.
Arguments
Example
$f(myCalculator)
.addTen(1)
.multiplyByTen($f("this.addTen[0]"))
.go(function(err, result) {
/*
result :-
{
"addTen" : [11],
"multiplyByTen" : [110]
}
*/
});
Note, Fluid treats all string passed to it as late bound argument expressions.
