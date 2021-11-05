Fluent Reports

You can now sponsor us on Github: https://github.com/sponsors/NathanaelA

Website and demos

See: https://www.fluentreports.com for more information.

Fluent Reports - Data Driven PDF Reporting Engine for Node.js and Browsers

Try out the reporting engine in your own browser at https://www.fluentreports.com/demo.html

Install

npm install fluentreports

Documentation

Please read the commands.md file for an overview of all the commands. The files in the docs/ folder are generated from the source code via jsdocs, so they might be more up to date.

Please read the examples readme file for a list of examples.

Please read the tutorial.md file for the tutorials.

New: JSON based reports

New: Report Generator

Testing Harness to verify reports look the same after any updates

Completely Data Driven. You pass in the data; you tell it easily how to print the data, and it generates the PDF report.

Data agnostic, can be arrays, and/or objects; whatever you prefer.

Headers, Footers, Title Headers, Summary Footers - Both built-in and totally customizable

Grouping, nested grouping, and yes even more nested groupings...

Auto-Summing (and other automatic totals like max/min/count)

Sane defaults, and the ability to easily override not only the defaults but pretty much every aspect of the report generation.

Images, Gradients, Text, Fonts, Lines, and many other PDF features supported.

Data can come from anywhere, and the report engine even support Pageable data loading and related(or sub-query) data loading.

Sub-Reports, Sub-Sub-Reports, etc...

Bands (Tables/Grids) & Suppressed Bands (w/ column wrapping or column clipping)

Free Flow Text

Ability to override each part of the report for total customization of your report

Fluent API

Ability to put data over images; gradients, etc.

Quickly generate complex reports with minimal lines of code.

Colorization, Font & other changes of text per cell in Bands

Synchronous and Asynchronous support. If your report doesn't need to do anything Async, you can just code it without any callbacks.

Group Headers can be (re)printed on every new page, always, and only once.

Page Numbers and total number of pages

Text rotation

Cancelling of report

See the simple & stupid examples for a overview on how to generate a somewhat complex report. In these reports I tried to throw in a chunk of the features to try and give you and idea how powerful the engine is and how to use certain features.

Examples

Currently, we ship multiple examples.

Simple Sample Report

This following report is using the a few of the simplest report methods. We can show you how quickly you can create a simple report.

You have the ability to EASILY FULLY override any and all of the Headers, Footers, and Detail bands (and much more).

Really Simple Report:

const data = [{ name : 'Elijah' , age : 18 }, { name : 'Abraham' , age : 22 }, { name : 'Gavin' , age : 28 }]; const rpt = new Report( "Report.pdf" ) .pageHeader( [ "Employee Ages" ] ) .data( data ) .detail( [[ 'name' , 200 ],[ 'age' , 50 ]]) .render();

One other sample report using a list type output:

const data = [ { item : 'Bread' , count : 5 , unit : 'loaf' }, { item : 'Egg' , count : 3 , unit : 'dozen' }, { item : 'Sugar' , count : 32 , unit : 'gram' }, { item : 'Carrot' , count : 2 , unit : 'kilo' }, { item : 'Apple' , count : 3 , unit : 'kilo' }, { item : 'Peanut Butter' , count : 1 , unit : 'jar' } ]; const rpt = new Report( "grocery1.pdf" ) .data( data ) .pageHeader( [ "My Grocery List" ] ) .detail( "{{count}} {{unit}} of {{item}}" ) .render();

GUI & Browser Implementations

