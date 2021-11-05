You can now sponsor us on Github: https://github.com/sponsors/NathanaelA
See: https://www.fluentreports.com for more information.
Fluent Reports - Data Driven PDF Reporting Engine for Node.js and Browsers
Try out the reporting engine in your own browser at https://www.fluentreports.com/demo.html
npm install fluentreports
Please read the commands.md file for an overview of all the commands. The files in the
docs/ folder are generated from the source code via jsdocs, so they might be more up to date.
Please read the examples readme file for a list of examples.
Please read the tutorial.md file for the tutorials.
See the simple & stupid examples for a overview on how to generate a somewhat complex report. In these reports I tried to throw in a chunk of the features to try and give you and idea how powerful the engine is and how to use certain features.
Currently, we ship multiple examples.
This following report is using the a few of the simplest report methods. We can show you how quickly you can create a simple report.
You have the ability to EASILY FULLY override any and all of the Headers, Footers, and Detail bands (and much more).
Really Simple Report:
// Our Simple Data in Object format:
const data = [{name: 'Elijah', age: 18}, {name: 'Abraham', age: 22}, {name: 'Gavin', age: 28}];
// Create a Report
const rpt = new Report("Report.pdf")
.pageHeader( ["Employee Ages"] ) // Add a simple (optional) page Header...
.data( data ) // Add some Data (This is required)
.detail( [['name', 200],['age', 50]]) // Layout the report in a Grid of 200px & 50px
.render(); // Render the Report (required if you want output...)
One other sample report using a list type output:
const data = [
{item: 'Bread', count: 5, unit: 'loaf'},
{item: 'Egg', count: 3, unit: 'dozen'},
{item: 'Sugar', count: 32, unit: 'gram'},
{item: 'Carrot', count: 2, unit: 'kilo'},
{item: 'Apple', count: 3, unit: 'kilo'},
{item: 'Peanut Butter', count: 1, unit: 'jar'}
];
const rpt = new Report("grocery1.pdf")
.data( data ) // Add our Data
.pageHeader( ["My Grocery List"] ) // Add a simple header
.detail("{{count}} {{unit}} of {{item}}") // Put how we want to print out the data line.
.render(); // Render the Report (required if you want output...)
See the generator documentation