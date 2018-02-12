Create polished résumés and CVs in multiple formats from your command line or shell. Author in clean Markdown and JSON, export to Word, HTML, PDF, LaTeX, plain text, and other arbitrary formats. Fight the power, save trees. Compatible with FRESH and JRS resumes.
FluentCV is a dev-friendly, local-only Swiss Army knife for resumes and CVs. It is the corporate-friendly fork of HackMyResume—same tool, different name. Use it to:
FluentCV is built with Node.js and runs on recent versions of OS X, Linux, or Windows. View the FAQ.
Install the latest stable version of FluentCV with NPM:
[sudo] npm install fluentcv -g
FluentCV tries not to impose a specific PDF engine requirement on the user, but will instead work with whatever PDF engines you have installed.
Currently, HackMyResume's PDF generation requires one of Phantom.js, wkhtmltopdf, or WeasyPrint to be installed on your system and the corresponding binary to be accessible on your PATH. This is an optional requirement for users who care about PDF formats. If you don't care about PDF formats, skip this step.
FluentCV supports both FRESH and JSON Resume-style résumé themes.
To install a JSON Resume theme, just
cd to the folder where you want to store
your themes and run one of:
# Install with NPM
npm install jsonresume-theme-[theme-name]
# Install with GitHub
git clone https://github.com/[user-or-org]/[repo-name]
Then when you're ready to generate your resume, just reference the location of the theme folder as you installed it:
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/resume.all -t node_modules/jsonresume-theme-classy
Note: You can use install themes anywhere on your file system. You don't need a package.json or other NPM/Node infrastructure.
To use FluentCV you'll need to create a valid resume in either FRESH or JSON Resume format. Then you can start using the command line tool. There are five basic commands you should be aware of:
build generates resumes in HTML, Word, Markdown, PDF, and other formats. Use it when you need to submit, upload, print, or email resumes in specific formats.
```bash
# fluentcv BUILD <INPUTS...> TO <OUTPUTS...> [-t THEME]
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/resume.all
fluentcv BUILD r1.json r2.json TO out/rez.html out/rez.md foo/rez.all
```
new creates a new resume in FRESH or JSON Resume format.
# fluentcv NEW <OUTPUTS...> [-f <FORMAT>]
fluentcv NEW resume.json
fluentcv NEW resume.json -f fresh
fluentcv NEW r1.json r2.json -f jrs
analyze inspects your resume for keywords, duration, and other metrics.
# fluentcv ANALYZE <INPUTS...>
fluentcv ANALYZE resume.json
fluentcv ANALYZE r1.json r2.json
convert converts your source resume between FRESH and JSON Resume formats. Use it to convert between the two formats to take advantage of tools and services.
```bash
# fluentcv CONVERT <INPUTS...> TO <OUTPUTS...>
fluentcv CONVERT resume.json TO resume-jrs.json
fluentcv CONVERT 1.json 2.json 3.json TO out/1.json out/2.json out/3.json
```
validate validates the specified resume against either the FRESH or JSON Resume schema. Use it to make sure your resume data is sufficient and complete.
```bash
# fluentcv VALIDATE <INPUTS...>
fluentcv VALIDATE resume.json
fluentcv VALIDATE r1.json r2.json r3.json
```
peek echoes your resume or any field, property, or object path on your resume to standard output.
```bash
# fluentcv PEEK <INPUTS...> [OBJECT-PATH]
fluentcv PEEK rez.json # Echo the whole resume
fluentcv PEEK rez.json info.brief # Echo the "info.brief" field
fluentcv PEEK rez.json employment.history[1] # Echo the 1st job
fluentcv PEEK rez.json rez2.json info.brief # Compare value
```
FluentCV supports these output formats:
|Output Format
|Ext
|Notes
|HTML
|.html
|A standard HTML 5 + CSS resume format that can be viewed in a browser, deployed to a website, etc.
|Markdown
|.md
|A structured Markdown document that can be used as-is or used to generate HTML.
|LaTeX
|.tex
|A structured LaTeX document (or collection of documents) that can be processed with pdflatex, xelatex, and similar tools.
|MS Word
|.doc
|A Microsoft Word office document (XML-driven; WordProcessingML).
|Adobe Acrobat (PDF)
|A binary PDF document driven by an HTML theme (through wkhtmltopdf).
|plain text
|.txt
|A formatted plain text document appropriate for emails or copy-paste.
|JSON
|.json
|A JSON representation of the resume.
|YAML
|.yml
|A YAML representation of the resume.
|RTF
|.rtf
|Forthcoming.
|Textile
|.textile
|Forthcoming.
|image
|.png, .bmp
|Forthcoming.
Assuming you've got a JSON-formatted resume handy, generating resumes in different formats and combinations is easy. Just run:
fluentcv BUILD <INPUTS> <OUTPUTS> [-t theme].
Where
<INPUTS> is one or more .json resume files, separated by spaces;
<OUTPUTS> is one or more destination resumes, and
<THEME> is the desired
theme (default to Modern). For example:
# Generate all resume formats (HTML, PDF, DOC, TXT, YML, etc.)
fluentcv BUILD resume.json -o out/resume.all -t modern
# Generate a specific resume format
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/resume.html
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/resume.pdf
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/resume.md
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/resume.doc
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/resume.json
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/resume.txt
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/resume.yml
# Specify 2 inputs and 3 outputs
fluentcv BUILD in1.json in2.json TO out.html out.doc out.pdf
You should see something to the effect of:
*** FluentCV v1.4.2 ***
Reading JSON resume: foo/resume.json
Applying MODERN Theme (7 formats)
Generating HTML resume: out/resume.html
Generating TXT resume: out/resume.txt
Generating DOC resume: out/resume.doc
Generating PDF resume: out/resume.pdf
Generating JSON resume: out/resume.json
Generating MARKDOWN resume: out/resume.md
Generating YAML resume: out/resume.yml
FluentCV can work with any FRESH or JSON Resume theme (the latter must be
installed first). To specify a theme when generating your resume, use the
-t
or
--theme parameter:
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/rez.all -t [theme]
The
[theme] parameter can be the name of a predefined theme OR the path to any
FRESH or JSON Resume theme folder:
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out/rez.all -t modern
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO OUT.rez.all -t ../some-folder/my-custom-theme/
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO OUT.rez.all -t node_modules/jsonresume-theme-classy
FRESH themes are currently pre-installed with FluentCV. JSON Resume themes can be installed prior to use:
# Install a JSON Resume theme into a local node_modules subfolder:
npm install jsonresume-theme-[name]
# Use it with FluentCV
fluentcv build resume.json -t node_modules/jsonresume-theme-[name]
As of v1.6.0, available predefined FRESH themes are
positive,
modern,
compact,
minimist, and
hello-world. For a list of JSON Resume themes,
check the NPM Registry.
You can merge multiple resumes together by specifying them in order from most generic to most specific:
# Merge specific.json onto base.json and generate all formats
fluentcv BUILD base.json specific.json TO resume.all
This can be useful for overriding a base (generic) resume with information from a specific (targeted) resume. For example, you might override your generic catch-all "software developer" resume with specific details from your targeted "game developer" resume, or combine two partial resumes into a "complete" resume. Merging follows conventional extend()-style behavior and there's no arbitrary limit to how many resumes you can merge:
fluentcv BUILD in1.json in2.json in3.json in4.json TO out.html out.doc
Reading JSON resume: in1.json
Reading JSON resume: in2.json
Reading JSON resume: in3.json
Reading JSON resume: in4.json
Merging in4.json onto in3.json onto in2.json onto in1.json
Generating HTML resume: out.html
Generating WORD resume: out.doc
You can specify multiple output targets and FluentCV will build them:
# Generate out1.doc, out1.pdf, and foo.txt from me.json.
fluentcv BUILD me.json TO out1.doc out1.pdf foo.txt
The special
.all extension tells FluentCV to generate all supported output
formats for the given resume. For example, this...
# Generate all resume formats (HTML, PDF, DOC, TXT, etc.)
fluentcv BUILD me.json TO out/resume.all
..tells FluentCV to read
me.json and generate
out/resume.md,
out/resume.doc,
out/resume.html,
out/resume.txt,
out/resume.pdf, and
out/resume.json.
Users who don't care about PDFs can turn off PDF generation across all themes
and formats with the
--pdf none switch.
FluentCV takes a unique approach to PDF generation. Instead of enforcing a specific PDF engine on users, FluentCV will attempt to work with whatever PDF engine you have installed through the engine's command-line interface (CLI). Currently that means any of...
..with support for other engines planned in the future. But for now, one or more of these engines must be installed and accessible on your PATH in order to generate PDF resumes with FluentCV. That means you should be able to invoke either of these tools directly from your shell or terminal without error:
wkhtmltopdf input.html output.pdf
phantomjs script.js input.html output.pdf
weasyprint input.html output.pdf
Assuming you've installed one or both of these engines on your system, you can
tell FluentCV which flavor of PDF generation to use via the
-p for short):
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out.all --pdf phantom
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out.all --pdf wkhtmltopdf
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out.all --pdf weasyprint
fluentcv BUILD resume.json TO out.all --pdf none
FluentCV can analyze your resume for keywords, employment gaps, and other metrics. Run:
fluentcv ANALYZE <my-resume>.json
Depending on the FluentCV version, you should see output similar to:
*** FluentCV v1.7.1 ***
Reading resume: resume.json
Analyzing FRESH resume: resume.json
SECTIONS (10):
employment: 12
education: 2
service: 1
skills: 8
writing: 1
recognition: 0
social: 4
interests: 2
references: 1
languages: 2
COVERAGE (61.1%):
Total Days: 6034
Employed: 3688
Gaps: 8 [31, 1065, 273, 153, 671, 61, 61, 31]
Overlaps: 1 [243]
KEYWORDS (61):
Node.js: 6 mentions
JavaScript: 9 mentions
SQL Server: 3 mentions
Visual Studio: 6 mentions
Web API: 1 mentions
N-tier / 3-tier: 1 mentions
HTML 5: 1 mentions
JavaScript: 6 mentions
CSS: 2 mentions
Sass / LESS / SCSS: 1 mentions
LAMP: 3 mentions
WISC: 1 mentions
HTTP: 21 mentions
JSON: 1 mentions
XML: 2 mentions
REST: 1 mentions
WebSockets: 2 mentions
Backbone.js: 3 mentions
Angular.js: 1 mentions
Node.js: 4 mentions
NPM: 1 mentions
Bower: 1 mentions
Grunt: 2 mentions
Gulp: 1 mentions
jQuery: 2 mentions
Bootstrap: 3 mentions
Underscore.js: 1 mentions
PhantomJS: 1 mentions
CoffeeScript: 1 mentions
Python: 11 mentions
Perl: 4 mentions
PHP: 7 mentions
MySQL: 12 mentions
PostgreSQL: 4 mentions
NoSQL: 2 mentions
Apache: 2 mentions
AWS: 2 mentions
EC2: 2 mentions
RDS: 3 mentions
S3: 1 mentions
Azure: 1 mentions
Rackspace: 1 mentions
C++: 23 mentions
C++ 11: 1 mentions
Boost: 1 mentions
Xcode: 2 mentions
gcc: 1 mentions
OO&AD: 1 mentions
.NET: 20 mentions
Unity 5: 2 mentions
Mono: 3 mentions
MonoDevelop: 1 mentions
Xamarin: 1 mentions
TOTAL: 180 mentions
FluentCV can also validate your resumes against either the FRESH /
FRESCA or JSON Resume formats. To validate one or more existing
resumes, use the
validate command:
# Validate myresume.json against either the FRESH or JSON Resume schema.
fluentcv VALIDATE resumeA.json resumeB.json
FluentCV will validate each specified resume in turn:
*** FluentCV v1.7.1 ***
Validating JSON resume: resumeA.json (INVALID)
Validating JSON resume: resumeB.json (VALID)
FluentCV can convert between the FRESH and JSON Resume formats. Just run:
fluentcv CONVERT <INPUTS> <OUTPUTS>
where is one or more resumes in FRESH or JSON Resume format, and is a corresponding list of output file names. FluentCV will autodetect the format (FRESH or JRS) of each input resume and convert it to the other format (JRS or FRESH).
You can pass options into FluentCV via an external options or ".fluentrc"
file with the
--options or
-o switch:
fluentcv BUILD resume.json -o path/to/options.json
The options file can contain any documented FluentCV option, including
theme,
silent,
debug,
css, and other settings.
{
"theme": "compact",
"sectionTitles": {
"employment": "Work"
},
"wkhtmltopdf": {
"margin-top": "20mm"
}
}
If an option is specified on both the command line and in an external options file, the command-line option wins.
# path/to/options.json specifes the POSITIVE theme
# -t parameter specifies the COMPACT theme
# The -t parameter wins.
fluentcv BUILD resume.json -o path/to/options.json -t compact
> Reading resume: resume.json
> Applying COMPACT theme (7 formats)
FluentCV applies js-beautify-style HTML prettification by default to
HTML-formatted resumes. To disable prettification, the
--no-prettify or
-n
flag can be used:
fluentcv BUILD resume.json out.all --no-prettify
Use
-s or
--silent to run in silent mode:
fluentcv BUILD resume.json -o someFile.all -s
fluentcv BUILD resume.json -o someFile.all --silent
Use
-d or
--debug to force FluentCV to emit a call stack when errors occur.
In the future, this option will emit detailed error logging.
fluentcv build resume.json -d
fluentcv analyze resume.json --debug
Use the
--no-escape option to disable encoding in Handlebars themes. Note:
this option has no effect for non-Handlebars themes.
fluentcv build resume.json --no-escape
Have a gig, education stint, membership, or other relevant history that you'd
like to hide from most (e.g. public) resumes but sometimes show on others? Tag it with
"private": true to omit it from outbound generated resumes by default.
"employment": {
"history": [
{
"employer": "Acme Real Estate"
},
{
"employer": "Area 51 Alien Research Laboratory",
"private": true
},
{
"employer": "H&R Block"
}
]
}
Then, when you want a copy of your resume that includes the private gig / stint
/ etc., tell FluentCV that it's OK to emit private fields. The way you do
that is with the
--private switch.
fluentcv build resume.json private-resume.all --private
You can attach your own custom Handlebars helpers to a FRESH theme with the
helpers key of your theme's
theme.json file.
{
"title": "my-cool-theme",
// ...
"helpers": [
"../path/to/helpers/*.js",
"some-other-helper.js"
]
}
HackMyResume will attempt to load each path or glob and register any specified files with Handlebars.registerHelper, making them available to your theme.
FluentCV is a community-driven free and open source project under the MIT License. Contributions are encouraged and we respond to all PRs and issues in time. See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.
MIT. Go crazy. See LICENSE.md for details.