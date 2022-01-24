A validation library written in TypeScript which uses a fluent API and lambda expressions to build validation rules. It is inspired by the FluentValidation library for .NET written by Jeremy Skinner.
Instead of implementing an awful lot of validation logic within this project again this library makes use of the mature string validation library validator.js and delegates invocations to it where it makes sense.
In this respect, special thanks go to these two projects.
The fluent-ts-validator library is licensed under MIT. For past, current, and maybe upcoming changes take a look at the Change Log.
npm i fluent-ts-validator --save
or:
yarn add fluent-ts-validator
Creating a validator for your needs is simply done by extending the
AbstractValidator<T>
class for a specific type and defining a set of validation rules within the constructor of that
class. Then create an instance of that validator and invoke the
validate() or
validateAsync()
method with an object you want to validate.
import {Superhero} from "../models/superhero";
import {AbstractValidator, Severity} from "fluent-ts-validator";
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfString(hero => hero.name)
.isAlphanumeric().hasMinLength(3)
.withFailureMessage("C'mon! At least some pronounceable name.");
this.validateIf(hero => hero.superpowers)
.isNotEmpty()
.unless(hero => hero.immortal)
.withFailureCode("FAKE-001")
.withSeverity(Severity.WARNING);
this.validateIfEachString(hero => hero.superpowers.map(power => power.description))
.hasLengthBetween(5, 50)
.when(hero => hero.superpowers != null);
}
}
const hero: Superhero = ...;
const validator = new SuperheroValidator();
const result = validator.validate(hero);
const validationSucceeded = result.isValid();
const validationFailed = result.isInvalid();
const failures = result.getFailures();
const messages = result.getFailureMessages();
Pro Tip: Your custom
Validator classes love to be transpiled to ES6 (at least). Otherwise,
they might throw things like
TypeError: Class constructor AbstractValidator cannot be invoked without 'new' at you. Not nice! So make sure to set the compiler options in your
tsconfig.json
accordingly:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es6",
"module": "commonjs",
...
}
}
Validation rules are built in a fluent API style. Entry points are always the
type-based
validateIf or
validateIfEach kind of methods. These variants are available:
validateIf: for common validation rules (independent of datatype)
validateIfAny: for type-based validation rules
validateIfNumber: for number-based validation rules
validateIfDate: for Date-based validation rules
validateIfString: for String-based validation rules
validateIfIterable: for Iterable-based validation rules
validateIfEach: same as
validateIf but for
Iterables
validateIfEachAny: same as
validateIfAny but for
Iterables
validateIfEachNumber: same as
validateIfNumber but for
Iterables
validateIfEachDate: same as
validateIfDate but for
Iterables
validateIfEachString: same as
validateIfString but for
Iterables
All of these methods expect a lambda expression as parameter which maps the input to specific
validatable properties of that instance. Depending on the type of the validatable properties
different validation rules are available. The lambda expressions in the
validateIfEach-methods
map to an instance that complies to the
Iterable protocol. Obviously, all elements in an
Array,
Set, or whatever kind of
Iterable will then be validated.
For example:
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfString(hero => hero.name).isAlphanumeric();
this.validateIfNumber(hero => hero.epicFightsWon).isGreaterThanOrEqual(3);
this.validateIfDate(hero => hero.lastSighting).isAfter(THEdate);
}
}
Above,
AbstractValidator is typed with the
Superhero class. So
the lamdba expressions expect instances of superheros. The type of the attribute to validate
determines which
validateIf method to use. So, checks on a superhero's name require the
validateIfString() method, whether ensuring a superhero has won a certain amount of epic
fights cries out for the
validateIfNumber() method. In addition, the type of the attribute to
validate also determines which kind of validation rules are available. While
isAlphanumeric()
makes sense for a
string it does not so much for a
Date object. Using
isAfter(anotherDate) is
plausible for a date but not for a number, etc.
Only the types of validation rules that make sense for the attributes you are about to validate will be available. And that is an epic win for auto completion. A detailed overview of all available validation options can be found in the Validation Rules section below.
Okay, to create your own validator start by subclassing the
AbstractValidator<T> and specify the type
T of objects you want to validate with it.
Within the constructor of your validator define the relevant validation steps:
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfString(hero => hero.name) // specify which property of which type needs validation
.isAlphanumeric().hasMinLength(3) // validation rules to apply to the property
.whenNotNull() // validation conditions that might prevent validation
.withFailureCode("NAME-01"); // configure parts of the failure object you receive upon failed validation
}
}
The building blocks of a validation step are:
validateIf...()-method which takes a lamba expression as parameter
Validation conditions and failure configurations can only be added after validation rules have been specified.
Validation rules can also be concatenated.
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfString(hero => hero.name)
.isAlphanumeric().isUppercase().hasMinLength(3).isNotIn(arrayOfBadGuys);
}
}
Sometimes, the necessity of validating a property depends on certain conditions.
Conditional rules allow you to specify under which circumstances a validation should be executed. That's the reason why you can append
whenDefined(),
whenNotNull(),
whenNotEmpty() – or more general –
when() or
unless() methods to your
validation rules. The three former ones come without method parameters. They internally make use of the lambda expression specified in the corresponding
validateIf() method. However,
when() and
unless() expect a lambda expression as parameter that evaluates to a boolean
value. When the lambda expression in a
when() results in
true, the validation is
executed. With
unless() it is the other way round. The validation does not take place when
the corresponding lambda expression evaluates to
true.
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfString(hero => hero.name).isIn(hallOfFame)
.when(hero => hero.epicFightsWon > 100);
this.validateIf(hero => hero.superpowers).isNotEmpty()
.unless(hero => hero.immortal);
this.validateIfDate(hero => hero.lastSighting).isAfter(THEdate)
.whenNotNull();
}
}
whenDefined(): validation is performed when
propertyUnderValidation is not
undefined
whenNotNull(): validation is performed when
propertyUnderValidation is neither
undefined, nor
null
whenNotEmpty(): validation is performed when
propertyUnderValidation is neither
undefined, nor
null, nor an empty
string
""; this method is only available if the type of
propertyUnderValidation is a
string
when(expression: (input: T) => boolean): validation is performed when expression evaluates to
true
unless(expression: (input: T) => boolean): validation is performed when expression evaluates to
false
In case more than one condition is defined for a validation step, they are logically ANDed to determine if the validation has to be performed. That is, as soon as one condition fails, the corresponding validation rules are skipped.
For example, the following
SuperheroValidator only validates if a superhero's name is in some sort of Hall of Fame
when the hero has won more than 100 epic fights AND the hero's name is not empty:
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfString(hero => hero.name).isIn(hallOfFame)
.when(hero => hero.epicFightsWon > 100)
.whenNotEmpty();
}
}
Eventually, the appearance of validation failures can be configured on a per-property basis. In
case an invalid object is passed to the
validate() or
validateAsync() method, you might be
interested in details about the failure, possibly react to it, or pass some failure-specific
information along. For details about the various methods see Validation Result & Validation Failures.
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfNumber(hero => hero.epicFightsWon).isNotEqualTo(0)
.withSeverity(Severity.INFO)
.withFailureCode("F_0")
.withFailureMessage("Don't give up!")
.onFailure(failure => console.log(failure));
}
}
On the one hand this library provides validation rules that are specific to a property's type (String, Number, Date, and Iterable Validation Rules). On the other hand there are rules that can be applied irrespectively of a property's type (Common and Type Validation Rules).
Common validation rules are applicable to properties of all types.
isDefined(): Checks if a property is defined.
isUndefined(): Checks if a property is undefined.
isNull(): Checks if a property is null.
isNotNull(): Checks if a property is not null.
isEmpty(): Checks if a property is empty.
collections (
- Empty in this context means either an empty `string`, `null`, or `undefined`. Or in case of
Array,
Set,
Map) that they do not contain any element (
length === 0,
size === 0)
isNotEmpty(): Checks if a property is not empty.
null nor
undefined and not an empty
string. If the property in
question is a collection (
Array,
Set,
Map) this method checks if the collection contains elements.
isEqualTo(comparison: TProperty): Checks if a property is equal to (
===) the
comparison
parameter.
isNotEqualTo(comparison: TProperty): Checks if a property is not equal to (
!==) the
comparison parameter.
isIn(obj: Iterable<TProperty> | object): In case an iterable is provided, checks if a property is equal to an element of the
iterable (
===). For non-iterables, checks if a member's value is equal to the property under validation.
isNotIn(obj: Iterable<TProperty> | object): In case an iterable is provided, checks if a property is not equal to an element
of the iterable (
!==). For non-iterables, checks if no member's value is equal to the property under validation.
The largest group of validation rules targets properties of type
string. Most of these rules
delegate the actual validation to the internal validator.js library.
contains(seed: string): Checks if a string contains a substring or
seed.
hasLength(length: number): Checks if a string has exactly the length
length.
hasLengthBetween(min: number, max: number): Checks if a string falls in a the
min -
max
range.
hasMinLength(min: number): Checks if a string has at least
min length.
hasMaxLength(max: number): Checks if a string has at most
max length.
isAlpha(locale?: AlphaLocale): Checks if a string contains letters (a-zA-Z) only.
AlphaLocale = "ar" | "ar-AE" | "ar-BH" | "ar-DZ" | "ar-EG" | "ar-IQ" | "ar-JO" | "ar-KW" | "ar-LB" | "ar-LY" | "ar-MA" | "ar-QA" | "ar-QM" | "ar-SA" | "ar-SD" | "ar-SY" | "ar-TN" | "ar-YE" | "cs-CZ" | "de-DE" | "en-AU" | "en-GB" | "en-HK" | "en-IN" | "en-NZ" | "en-US" | "en-ZA" | "en-ZM" | "es-ES" | "fr-FR" | "hu-HU" | "nb-NO" | "nl-NL" | "nn-NO" | "pl-PL" | "pt-BR" | "pt-PT" | "ru-RU" | "sr-RS" | "sr-RS@latin" | "tr-TR"; if not set, defaults
to
en-US.
isAlphanumeric(locale?: AlphanumericLocale): Checks if a string is alphanumeric.
AlphanumericLocale = "ar" | "ar-AE" | "ar-BH" | "ar-DZ" | "ar-EG" | "ar-IQ" | "ar-JO" | "ar-KW" | "ar-LB" | "ar-LY" | "ar-MA" | "ar-QA" | "ar-QM" | "ar-SA" | "ar-SD" | "ar-SY" | "ar-TN" | "ar-YE" | "cs-CZ" | "de-DE" | "en-AU" | "en-GB" | "en-HK" | "en-IN" | "en-NZ" | "en-US" | "en-ZA" | "en-ZM" | "es-ES" | "fr-FR" | "fr-BE" | "hu-HU" | "nl-BE" | "nb-NO" | "nl-NL" | "nn-NO" | "pl-PL" | "pt-BR" | "pt-PT" | "ru-RU" | "sr-RS" | "sr-RS@latin" | "tr-TR"; defaults to
en-US
isAscii(): Checks if a string contains ASCII chars only.
isBase64(): Checks if a string is Base64 encoded.
isBooleanString(): Checks if a string is a boolean.
isCurrency(options?: CurrencyOptions): Checks if a string is a valid currency amount.
CurrencyOptions: { symbol: '$', require_symbol: false, allow_space_after_symbol: false, symbol_after_digits: false, allow_negatives: true, parens_for_negatives: false, negative_sign_before_digits: false, negative_sign_after_digits: false, allow_negative_sign_placeholder: false, thousands_separator: ',', decimal_separator: '.', allow_space_after_digits: false }
isDecimalString(): Checks if a string represents a decimal number, such as 0.1, .3, 1.1, 1
.00003, 4.0, etc.
isEmail(options?: EmailOptions): Checks if a string is an email.
EmailOptions: { allow_display_name: false, require_display_name: false, allow_utf8_local_part: true, require_tld: true }.
allow_display_name is set to
true, the validator will also match
Display Name <email-address>. If
require_display_name is set to true, the validator will reject strings without the format
Display Name <email-address>. If
allow_utf8_local_part is set to
false, the validator will not allow any non-English UTF8 character in email address' local part. If
require_tld is set to
false, e-mail addresses without having TLD in their domain will also be matched.
isFqdn(options?: FqdnOptions): Checks if a string is a fully qualified domain name (e.g.
domain.com).
- the optional parameter is an option that defaults to `FqdnOptions: { require_tld: true, allow_underscores: false, allow_trailing_dot: false }`.
isHexadecimal(): Checks if a string is a hexadecimal number.
isIso8601(): Checks if a string is a valid ISO 8601 date.
isJson(): Check if a string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse).
isLatLong(): Checks if a string represents valid latitude-longitude coordinates.
isLowercase(): Checks if a string is all lowercase.
isMobilePhoneNo(locale: MobilePhoneLocale): Checks if a string is a mobile phone number.
locale is one of
MobilePhoneLocale = "ar-DZ" | "ar-SA" | "ar-SY" | "cs-CZ" | "da-DK" | "de-DE" | "el-GR" | "en-AU" | "en-CA" | "en-GB" | "en-HK" | "en-IN" | "en-KE" | "en-NZ" | "en-RW" | "en-TZ" | "en-UG" | "en-US" | "en-ZA" | "en-ZM" | "es-ES" | "fa-IR" | "fi-FI" | "fr-FR" | "hu-HU" | "id-ID" | "it-IT" | "ja-JP" | "lt-LT" | "ms-MY" | "nb-NO" | "nn-NO" | "pl-PL" | "pt-PT" | "ru-RU" | "sr-RS" | "tr-TR" | "vi-VN" | "zh-CN" | "zh-TW";
isNumericString(): Checks if a string contains only numbers.
isPostalCode(locale: PostalCodeLocale): Checks if a string is a postal code.
locale is one of
PostalCodeLocale = "AT" | "AU" | "BE" | "CA" | "CH" | "CZ" | "DE" | "DK" | "DZ" | "ES" | "FI" | "FR" | "GB" | "GR" | "IL" | "IN" | "IS" | "IT" | "JP" | "KE" | "LI" | "MX" | "NL" | "NO" | "PL" | "PT" | "RO" | "RU" | "SA" | "SE" | "TW" | "US" | "ZA" | "ZM"; OR
"any". If
"any" is used, the underlying validator.js library will check if any of the locales match.
isUppercase(): Checks if a string is all uppercase.
isUrl(options?: UrlOptions): Checks if a string is a URL.
UrlOptions: { protocols: ['http','https','ftp'], require_tld: true, require_protocol: false, require_host: true, require_valid_protocol: true, allow_underscores: false, host_whitelist: false, host_blacklist: false, allow_trailing_dot: false, allow_protocol_relative_urls: false }
isUuid(version?: UuidVersion): Checks if a string is a UUID.
version is one value of
UuidVersion = "3" | "4" | "5" | "all";
all
matches(pattern: RegExp, modifiers?: string): Checks if a string matches a pattern.
modifiers are the same as a
RegExp constructor would accept (e.g.
"i" for
ignore case, or
"g" for global match, etc.)
Validation rules for properties of type
number.
isPositive(): Checks if a number is positive (
> 0).
isNegative(): Checks if a number is negative (
< 0).
isGreaterThan(threshold: number): Checks if a number is greater than
threshold (
>).
isGreaterThanOrEqual(threshold: number): Checks if a number is greater than or equal to
threshold (
>=).
isLessThan(threshold: number): Checks if a number is less than
threshold (
<).
isLessThanOrEqual(threshold: number): Checks if a number is less than or equal to
threshold
(
<=).
Validation rules for properties of type
Date.
isBefore(date: Date): Checks if a date is before
date.
isSameAs(date: Date): Checks if a date is the same as
date.
isAfter(date: Date): Checks if a date is after
date.
isSameOrBefore(date: Date): Checks if a date is the same as or before
date.
isSameOrAfter(date: Date): Checks if a date is the same as or after
date.
isBetween(date1: Date, date2: Date, lowerBoundary?: "(" | "[", upperBoundary?: ")" | "]"):
Checks if a date is between
date1 and
date2.
- uses the same boundary characters as [moment.js](https://momentjs.com/docs/#/query/is-between/)
- `[` and `]` indicate inclusion of a date
- `(` and `)` indicates exclusion of a date
- defaults to exclusion of lower and upper boundary if not specified
Validation rules to check for certain types.
isArray(): Checks if a property is of type
Array.
isBoolean(): Checks if a property is a real
boolean.
isDate(): Checks if a property is of type
Date.
isNumber(): Checks if a property is a real
number.
isString(): Checks if a property is a real
string.
Validation rules for iterable properties.
isEmpty(): Checks if an
Iterable does not have an element.
isNotEmpty(): Checks if an
Iterable has at least one element.
hasNumberOfElements(elementCount: number): Checks if an
Iterable has exact
elementCount elements.
hasMinNumberOfElements(min: number): Checks if an
Iterable has at least
min elements.
hasMaxNumberOfElements(max: number): Checks if an
Iterable has at most
max elements.
hasNumberOfElementsBetween(min: number, max: number): Checks if an
Iterable has at least
min and at most
max elements.
contains(element: TProperty): Checks if an
Iterable contains the specified
element.
doesNotContain(element: TProperty): Checks if an
Iterable does not contain the specified
element.
Sometimes it is useful to reuse one of your validators within a different validator. This is
where the
fulfills method comes in handy:
export class SuperpowerValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superpower> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIf(superpower => superpower.type).isNotEmpty();
}
}
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfEach(hero => hero.superpowers).fulfills(new SuperpowerValidator());
}
}
The
fulfills method is actually overloaded which allows us to use it for our own validation
expressions as well. In case the provided validation rules just don't fit your needs, be a
Superhero and formulate your own validation expression:
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIf(hero => hero.name).fulfills(name => {
return !(name.includes('SUPER') || name.includes('BAT'));
});
}
}
Each validator created with this library returns a
ValidationResult object at the end of the
validation process. It contains some information regarding the validation process you are probably very interested in.
Its methods are:
isValid(): boolean
true if no
ValidationFailure exists,
false otherwise.
isInvalid(): boolean
true if at least one
ValidationFailure exists,
false otherwise.
getFailures(): ValidationFailure[]
ValidationFailures for the invalid properties. If no
failures exist, meaning the result is valid, an empty array is returned.
getFailureMessages(): string[]
getFailureCodes(): string[]
So, what is a
ValidationFailure? It is an object with the following properties (all of them
being readonly):
target: any: the object as a whole that was validated
propertyName: string: the name of the property that is considered invalid
attemptedValue: any: the actual value of the property that is considered invalid
code: string: a failure code, if set; otherwise
undefined
message: string: a failure message; if not explicitly set, it defaults to '
<propertyName> is
invalid'
severity: string: the severity of the failure; defaults to
ERROR
The following methods can be used to influence the appearance of a
ValidationFailure:
withFailureCode(code: string): sets a failure code
withFailureMessage(message: string): sets a failure message
withSeverity(severity: Severity): sets the severity
Severity is an
enum with the possible values
ERROR,
WARNING, or
INFO
ERROR if not set
withPropertyName(name: string): sets a name for the property under validation
To make the relationship between a
Validator and a
ValidationFailure clear, take a look at the
following
SuperheroValidator and
Superhero instance:
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfNumber(superhero => superhero.epicFightsWon).isNotEqualTo(0)
.withSeverity(Severity.INFO)
.withFailureCode("F_0")
.withFailureMessage("Don't give up!");
}
}
const superhero = new Superhero();
superhero.name = "SUPER DUDE";
superhero.epicFightsWon = 0;
const validator = new SuperheroValidator();
const result = validator.validate(superhero);
The
ValidationResult will contain a
ValidationFailure object in its array that looks like this:
ValidationFailure {
target: Superhero { name: 'SUPER DUDE', epicFightsWon: 0 },
propertyName: 'epicFightsWon',
attemptedValue: 0,
code: 'F_0',
message: 'Don\'t give up!',
severity: 'INFO'
}
That makes it obvious which object failed validation due to which property and value.
A validation can also be performed asynchronously. Besides the
validate method every validator
provides a
validateAsync method which returns a
Promise for a
ValidationResult.
const promise: Promise<ValidationResult> = validator.validateAsync(superhero);
promise.then(result => console.log(result.isValid()));
In case you want to respond to failures immediately callbacks can be used. Just use the
onFailure() method when building your validation rule. It accepts a callback-method as parameter
with the following signature:
(failure: ValidationFailure) => void
export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> {
constructor() {
super();
this.validateIfString(superhero => superhero.name).isEqualTo("The DUDE")
.onFailure(failure => console.log("We have found his Dudeness!"));
}
}