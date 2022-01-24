A validation library written in TypeScript which uses a fluent API and lambda expressions to build validation rules. It is inspired by the FluentValidation library for .NET written by Jeremy Skinner.

Instead of implementing an awful lot of validation logic within this project again this library makes use of the mature string validation library validator.js and delegates invocations to it where it makes sense.

In this respect, special thanks go to these two projects.

The fluent-ts-validator library is licensed under MIT. For past, current, and maybe upcoming changes take a look at the Change Log.

Installation

npm i fluent-ts-validator --save

or:

yarn add fluent-ts-validator

Content

Usage

Creating a validator for your needs is simply done by extending the AbstractValidator<T> class for a specific type and defining a set of validation rules within the constructor of that class. Then create an instance of that validator and invoke the validate() or validateAsync() method with an object you want to validate.

Basic Validation Example

import {Superhero} from "../models/superhero" ; import {AbstractValidator, Severity} from "fluent-ts-validator" ; export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIfString( hero => hero.name) .isAlphanumeric().hasMinLength( 3 ) .withFailureMessage( "C'mon! At least some pronounceable name." ); this .validateIf( hero => hero.superpowers) .isNotEmpty() .unless( hero => hero.immortal) .withFailureCode( "FAKE-001" ) .withSeverity(Severity.WARNING); this .validateIfEachString( hero => hero.superpowers.map( power => power.description)) .hasLengthBetween( 5 , 50 ) .when( hero => hero.superpowers != null ); } } const hero: Superhero = ...; const validator = new SuperheroValidator(); const result = validator.validate(hero); const validationSucceeded = result.isValid(); const validationFailed = result.isInvalid(); const failures = result.getFailures(); const messages = result.getFailureMessages();

Pro Tip: Your custom Validator classes love to be transpiled to ES6 (at least). Otherwise, they might throw things like TypeError: Class constructor AbstractValidator cannot be invoked without 'new' at you. Not nice! So make sure to set the compiler options in your tsconfig.json accordingly:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "es6" , "module" : "commonjs" , ... } }

Rule Building

Validation rules are built in a fluent API style. Entry points are always the type-based validateIf or validateIfEach kind of methods. These variants are available:

validateIf : for common validation rules (independent of datatype)

: for common validation rules (independent of datatype) validateIfAny : for type-based validation rules

: for type-based validation rules validateIfNumber : for number-based validation rules

: for number-based validation rules validateIfDate : for Date-based validation rules

: for Date-based validation rules validateIfString : for String-based validation rules

: for String-based validation rules validateIfIterable : for Iterable-based validation rules

: for Iterable-based validation rules validateIfEach : same as validateIf but for Iterables

: same as but for validateIfEachAny : same as validateIfAny but for Iterables

: same as but for validateIfEachNumber : same as validateIfNumber but for Iterables

: same as but for validateIfEachDate : same as validateIfDate but for Iterables

: same as but for validateIfEachString : same as validateIfString but for Iterables

All of these methods expect a lambda expression as parameter which maps the input to specific validatable properties of that instance. Depending on the type of the validatable properties different validation rules are available. The lambda expressions in the validateIfEach -methods map to an instance that complies to the Iterable protocol. Obviously, all elements in an Array , Set , or whatever kind of Iterable will then be validated.

For example:

export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIfString( hero => hero.name).isAlphanumeric(); this .validateIfNumber( hero => hero.epicFightsWon).isGreaterThanOrEqual( 3 ); this .validateIfDate( hero => hero.lastSighting).isAfter(THEdate); } }

Above, AbstractValidator is typed with the Superhero class. So the lamdba expressions expect instances of superheros. The type of the attribute to validate determines which validateIf method to use. So, checks on a superhero's name require the validateIfString() method, whether ensuring a superhero has won a certain amount of epic fights cries out for the validateIfNumber() method. In addition, the type of the attribute to validate also determines which kind of validation rules are available. While isAlphanumeric() makes sense for a string it does not so much for a Date object. Using isAfter(anotherDate) is plausible for a date but not for a number, etc.

Only the types of validation rules that make sense for the attributes you are about to validate will be available. And that is an epic win for auto completion. A detailed overview of all available validation options can be found in the Validation Rules section below.

Building Blocks

Okay, to create your own validator start by subclassing the AbstractValidator<T> and specify the type T of objects you want to validate with it. Within the constructor of your validator define the relevant validation steps:

export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIfString( hero => hero.name) .isAlphanumeric().hasMinLength( 3 ) .whenNotNull() .withFailureCode( "NAME-01" ); } }

The building blocks of a validation step are:

validateIf...() -method which takes a lamba expression as parameter the lambda expression obviously maps from an object to a property. The property is eventually the thing you want to validate.

-method which takes a lamba expression as parameter one or more validation rules (which depend on the type of the property)

optional validation conditions (to define under which circumstances the validation should be performed or omitted)

optional failure configurations (e.g. failure messages or codes you want to receive in case validation fails)

Validation conditions and failure configurations can only be added after validation rules have been specified.

Rule Concatenation

Validation rules can also be concatenated.

export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIfString( hero => hero.name) .isAlphanumeric().isUppercase().hasMinLength( 3 ).isNotIn(arrayOfBadGuys); } }

Conditional Validation

Sometimes, the necessity of validating a property depends on certain conditions. Conditional rules allow you to specify under which circumstances a validation should be executed. That's the reason why you can append whenDefined() , whenNotNull() , whenNotEmpty() – or more general – when() or unless() methods to your validation rules. The three former ones come without method parameters. They internally make use of the lambda expression specified in the corresponding validateIf() method. However, when() and unless() expect a lambda expression as parameter that evaluates to a boolean value. When the lambda expression in a when() results in true , the validation is executed. With unless() it is the other way round. The validation does not take place when the corresponding lambda expression evaluates to true .

export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIfString( hero => hero.name).isIn(hallOfFame) .when( hero => hero.epicFightsWon > 100 ); this .validateIf( hero => hero.superpowers).isNotEmpty() .unless( hero => hero.immortal); this .validateIfDate( hero => hero.lastSighting).isAfter(THEdate) .whenNotNull(); } }

whenDefined() : validation is performed when propertyUnderValidation is not undefined

: validation is performed when is not whenNotNull() : validation is performed when propertyUnderValidation is neither undefined , nor null

: validation is performed when is neither , nor whenNotEmpty() : validation is performed when propertyUnderValidation is neither undefined , nor null , nor an empty string "" ; this method is only available if the type of propertyUnderValidation is a string

: validation is performed when is neither , nor , nor an empty ; this method is only available if the type of is a when(expression: (input: T) => boolean) : validation is performed when expression evaluates to true

: validation is performed when expression evaluates to unless(expression: (input: T) => boolean) : validation is performed when expression evaluates to false

Applying multiple conditions at once

In case more than one condition is defined for a validation step, they are logically ANDed to determine if the validation has to be performed. That is, as soon as one condition fails, the corresponding validation rules are skipped.

For example, the following SuperheroValidator only validates if a superhero's name is in some sort of Hall of Fame when the hero has won more than 100 epic fights AND the hero's name is not empty:

export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIfString( hero => hero.name).isIn(hallOfFame) .when( hero => hero.epicFightsWon > 100 ) .whenNotEmpty(); } }

Validation Failure Configuration

Eventually, the appearance of validation failures can be configured on a per-property basis. In case an invalid object is passed to the validate() or validateAsync() method, you might be interested in details about the failure, possibly react to it, or pass some failure-specific information along. For details about the various methods see Validation Result & Validation Failures.

export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIfNumber( hero => hero.epicFightsWon).isNotEqualTo( 0 ) .withSeverity(Severity.INFO) .withFailureCode( "F_0" ) .withFailureMessage( "Don't give up!" ) .onFailure( failure => console .log(failure)); } }

Validation Rules

On the one hand this library provides validation rules that are specific to a property's type (String, Number, Date, and Iterable Validation Rules). On the other hand there are rules that can be applied irrespectively of a property's type (Common and Type Validation Rules).

Common Validation Rules

Common validation rules are applicable to properties of all types.

Methods

isDefined() : Checks if a property is defined.

: Checks if a property is defined. isUndefined() : Checks if a property is undefined.

: Checks if a property is undefined. isNull() : Checks if a property is null.

: Checks if a property is null. isNotNull() : Checks if a property is not null.

: Checks if a property is not null. isEmpty() : Checks if a property is empty. - Empty in this context means either an empty `string` , `null` , or `undefined` . Or in case of collections ( Array , Set , Map ) that they do not contain any element ( length === 0 , size === 0 )

: Checks if a property is empty. collections ( , , ) that they do not contain any element ( , ) isNotEmpty() : Checks if a property is not empty. That is, neither null nor undefined and not an empty string . If the property in question is a collection ( Array , Set , Map ) this method checks if the collection contains elements.

: Checks if a property is not empty. isEqualTo(comparison: TProperty) : Checks if a property is equal to ( === ) the comparison parameter.

: Checks if a property is equal to ( ) the parameter. isNotEqualTo(comparison: TProperty) : Checks if a property is not equal to ( !== ) the comparison parameter.

: Checks if a property is not equal to ( ) the parameter. isIn(obj: Iterable<TProperty> | object) : In case an iterable is provided, checks if a property is equal to an element of the iterable ( === ). For non-iterables, checks if a member's value is equal to the property under validation.

: In case an iterable is provided, checks if a property is equal to an element of the iterable ( ). For non-iterables, checks if a member's value is equal to the property under validation. isNotIn(obj: Iterable<TProperty> | object) : In case an iterable is provided, checks if a property is not equal to an element of the iterable ( !== ). For non-iterables, checks if no member's value is equal to the property under validation.

String Validation Rules

The largest group of validation rules targets properties of type string . Most of these rules delegate the actual validation to the internal validator.js library.

Methods

contains(seed: string) : Checks if a string contains a substring or seed .

: Checks if a string contains a substring or . hasLength(length: number) : Checks if a string has exactly the length length .

: Checks if a string has exactly the length . hasLengthBetween(min: number, max: number) : Checks if a string falls in a the min - max range.

: Checks if a string falls in a the - range. hasMinLength(min: number) : Checks if a string has at least min length.

: Checks if a string has at least length. hasMaxLength(max: number) : Checks if a string has at most max length.

: Checks if a string has at most length. isAlpha(locale?: AlphaLocale) : Checks if a string contains letters (a-zA-Z) only. an optional locale can be set, which is one of AlphaLocale = "ar" | "ar-AE" | "ar-BH" | "ar-DZ" | "ar-EG" | "ar-IQ" | "ar-JO" | "ar-KW" | "ar-LB" | "ar-LY" | "ar-MA" | "ar-QA" | "ar-QM" | "ar-SA" | "ar-SD" | "ar-SY" | "ar-TN" | "ar-YE" | "cs-CZ" | "de-DE" | "en-AU" | "en-GB" | "en-HK" | "en-IN" | "en-NZ" | "en-US" | "en-ZA" | "en-ZM" | "es-ES" | "fr-FR" | "hu-HU" | "nb-NO" | "nl-NL" | "nn-NO" | "pl-PL" | "pt-BR" | "pt-PT" | "ru-RU" | "sr-RS" | "sr-RS@latin" | "tr-TR"; if not set, defaults to en-US .

: Checks if a string contains letters (a-zA-Z) only. isAlphanumeric(locale?: AlphanumericLocale) : Checks if a string is alphanumeric. an optional locale can be set. It accepts a locale of AlphanumericLocale = "ar" | "ar-AE" | "ar-BH" | "ar-DZ" | "ar-EG" | "ar-IQ" | "ar-JO" | "ar-KW" | "ar-LB" | "ar-LY" | "ar-MA" | "ar-QA" | "ar-QM" | "ar-SA" | "ar-SD" | "ar-SY" | "ar-TN" | "ar-YE" | "cs-CZ" | "de-DE" | "en-AU" | "en-GB" | "en-HK" | "en-IN" | "en-NZ" | "en-US" | "en-ZA" | "en-ZM" | "es-ES" | "fr-FR" | "fr-BE" | "hu-HU" | "nl-BE" | "nb-NO" | "nl-NL" | "nn-NO" | "pl-PL" | "pt-BR" | "pt-PT" | "ru-RU" | "sr-RS" | "sr-RS@latin" | "tr-TR"; defaults to en-US

: Checks if a string is alphanumeric. isAscii() : Checks if a string contains ASCII chars only.

: Checks if a string contains ASCII chars only. isBase64() : Checks if a string is Base64 encoded.

: Checks if a string is Base64 encoded. isBooleanString() : Checks if a string is a boolean.

: Checks if a string is a boolean. isCurrency(options?: CurrencyOptions) : Checks if a string is a valid currency amount. the optional parameter defaults to CurrencyOptions: { symbol: '$', require_symbol: false, allow_space_after_symbol: false, symbol_after_digits: false, allow_negatives: true, parens_for_negatives: false, negative_sign_before_digits: false, negative_sign_after_digits: false, allow_negative_sign_placeholder: false, thousands_separator: ',', decimal_separator: '.', allow_space_after_digits: false }

: Checks if a string is a valid currency amount. isDecimalString() : Checks if a string represents a decimal number, such as 0.1, .3, 1.1, 1 .00003, 4.0, etc.

: Checks if a string represents a decimal number, such as 0.1, .3, 1.1, 1 .00003, 4.0, etc. isEmail(options?: EmailOptions) : Checks if a string is an email. the optional parameter defaults to EmailOptions: { allow_display_name: false, require_display_name: false, allow_utf8_local_part: true, require_tld: true } . if allow_display_name is set to true , the validator will also match Display Name <email-address> . If require_display_name is set to true, the validator will reject strings without the format Display Name <email-address> . If allow_utf8_local_part is set to false , the validator will not allow any non-English UTF8 character in email address' local part. If require_tld is set to false , e-mail addresses without having TLD in their domain will also be matched.

: Checks if a string is an email. isFqdn(options?: FqdnOptions) : Checks if a string is a fully qualified domain name (e.g. domain.com). - the optional parameter is an option that defaults to `FqdnOptions: { require_tld: true , allow_underscores: false , allow_trailing_dot: false }`.

: Checks if a string is a fully qualified domain name (e.g. domain.com). isHexadecimal() : Checks if a string is a hexadecimal number.

: Checks if a string is a hexadecimal number. isIso8601() : Checks if a string is a valid ISO 8601 date.

: Checks if a string is a valid ISO 8601 date. isJson() : Check if a string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse).

: Check if a string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse). isLatLong() : Checks if a string represents valid latitude-longitude coordinates.

: Checks if a string represents valid latitude-longitude coordinates. isLowercase() : Checks if a string is all lowercase.

: Checks if a string is all lowercase. isMobilePhoneNo(locale: MobilePhoneLocale) : Checks if a string is a mobile phone number. the locale is one of MobilePhoneLocale = "ar-DZ" | "ar-SA" | "ar-SY" | "cs-CZ" | "da-DK" | "de-DE" | "el-GR" | "en-AU" | "en-CA" | "en-GB" | "en-HK" | "en-IN" | "en-KE" | "en-NZ" | "en-RW" | "en-TZ" | "en-UG" | "en-US" | "en-ZA" | "en-ZM" | "es-ES" | "fa-IR" | "fi-FI" | "fr-FR" | "hu-HU" | "id-ID" | "it-IT" | "ja-JP" | "lt-LT" | "ms-MY" | "nb-NO" | "nn-NO" | "pl-PL" | "pt-PT" | "ru-RU" | "sr-RS" | "tr-TR" | "vi-VN" | "zh-CN" | "zh-TW";

: Checks if a string is a mobile phone number. isNumericString() : Checks if a string contains only numbers.

: Checks if a string contains only numbers. isPostalCode(locale: PostalCodeLocale) : Checks if a string is a postal code. the locale is one of PostalCodeLocale = "AT" | "AU" | "BE" | "CA" | "CH" | "CZ" | "DE" | "DK" | "DZ" | "ES" | "FI" | "FR" | "GB" | "GR" | "IL" | "IN" | "IS" | "IT" | "JP" | "KE" | "LI" | "MX" | "NL" | "NO" | "PL" | "PT" | "RO" | "RU" | "SA" | "SE" | "TW" | "US" | "ZA" | "ZM"; OR "any" . If "any" is used, the underlying validator.js library will check if any of the locales match.

: Checks if a string is a postal code. isUppercase() : Checks if a string is all uppercase.

: Checks if a string is all uppercase. isUrl(options?: UrlOptions) : Checks if a string is a URL. the optional parameter defaults to UrlOptions: { protocols: ['http','https','ftp'], require_tld: true, require_protocol: false, require_host: true, require_valid_protocol: true, allow_underscores: false, host_whitelist: false, host_blacklist: false, allow_trailing_dot: false, allow_protocol_relative_urls: false }

: Checks if a string is a URL. isUuid(version?: UuidVersion) : Checks if a string is a UUID. Optional version is one value of UuidVersion = "3" | "4" | "5" | "all"; defaults to all

: Checks if a string is a UUID. matches(pattern: RegExp, modifiers?: string) : Checks if a string matches a pattern. optional modifiers are the same as a RegExp constructor would accept (e.g. "i" for ignore case, or "g" for global match, etc.)

: Checks if a string matches a pattern.

Number Validation Rules

Validation rules for properties of type number .

Methods

isPositive() : Checks if a number is positive ( > 0 ).

: Checks if a number is positive ( ). isNegative() : Checks if a number is negative ( < 0 ).

: Checks if a number is negative ( ). isGreaterThan(threshold: number) : Checks if a number is greater than threshold ( > ).

: Checks if a number is greater than ( ). isGreaterThanOrEqual(threshold: number) : Checks if a number is greater than or equal to threshold ( >= ).

: Checks if a number is greater than or equal to ( ). isLessThan(threshold: number) : Checks if a number is less than threshold ( < ).

: Checks if a number is less than ( ). isLessThanOrEqual(threshold: number) : Checks if a number is less than or equal to threshold ( <= ).

Validation rules for properties of type Date .

Methods

isBefore(date: Date) : Checks if a date is before date .

: Checks if a date is before . isSameAs(date: Date) : Checks if a date is the same as date .

: Checks if a date is the same as . isAfter(date: Date) : Checks if a date is after date .

: Checks if a date is after . isSameOrBefore(date: Date) : Checks if a date is the same as or before date .

: Checks if a date is the same as or before . isSameOrAfter(date: Date) : Checks if a date is the same as or after date .

: Checks if a date is the same as or after . isBetween(date1: Date, date2: Date, lowerBoundary?: "(" | "[", upperBoundary?: ")" | "]") : Checks if a date is between date1 and date2 . - uses the same boundary characters as [moment.js]( https: / /momentjs.com/docs /#/query /is-between/ ) - `[` and `]` indicate inclusion of a date - `(` and `)` indicates exclusion of a date - defaults to exclusion of lower and upper boundary if not specified

Type Validation Rules

Validation rules to check for certain types.

Methods

isArray() : Checks if a property is of type Array .

: Checks if a property is of type . isBoolean() : Checks if a property is a real boolean .

: Checks if a property is a real . isDate() : Checks if a property is of type Date .

: Checks if a property is of type . isNumber() : Checks if a property is a real number .

: Checks if a property is a real . isString() : Checks if a property is a real string .

Iterable Validation Rules

Validation rules for iterable properties.

Methods

isEmpty() : Checks if an Iterable does not have an element.

: Checks if an does not have an element. isNotEmpty() : Checks if an Iterable has at least one element.

: Checks if an has at least one element. hasNumberOfElements(elementCount: number) : Checks if an Iterable has exact elementCount elements.

: Checks if an has exact elements. hasMinNumberOfElements(min: number) : Checks if an Iterable has at least min elements.

: Checks if an has at least elements. hasMaxNumberOfElements(max: number) : Checks if an Iterable has at most max elements.

: Checks if an has at most elements. hasNumberOfElementsBetween(min: number, max: number) : Checks if an Iterable has at least min and at most max elements.

: Checks if an has at least and at most elements. contains(element: TProperty) : Checks if an Iterable contains the specified element .

: Checks if an contains the specified . doesNotContain(element: TProperty) : Checks if an Iterable does not contain the specified element .

Custom Validation Rules

Sometimes it is useful to reuse one of your validators within a different validator. This is where the fulfills method comes in handy:

export class SuperpowerValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superpower> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIf( superpower => superpower.type).isNotEmpty(); } } export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIfEach( hero => hero.superpowers).fulfills( new SuperpowerValidator()); } }

The fulfills method is actually overloaded which allows us to use it for our own validation expressions as well. In case the provided validation rules just don't fit your needs, be a Superhero and formulate your own validation expression:

export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIf( hero => hero.name).fulfills( name => { return !(name.includes( 'SUPER' ) || name.includes( 'BAT' )); }); } }

Validation Result & Validation Failures

Each validator created with this library returns a ValidationResult object at the end of the validation process. It contains some information regarding the validation process you are probably very interested in. Its methods are:

isValid(): boolean returns true if no ValidationFailure exists, false otherwise.

isInvalid(): boolean returns true if at least one ValidationFailure exists, false otherwise.

getFailures(): ValidationFailure[] returns an array containing ValidationFailures for the invalid properties. If no failures exist, meaning the result is valid, an empty array is returned.

getFailureMessages(): string[] collects all the non-empty failure messages of all validation failures and returns them in one array; if no validation failures exist, an empty array is returned

getFailureCodes(): string[] collects all the non-empty failure codes of all validation failures and returns them in one array; if no validation failures exist, an empty array is returned



So, what is a ValidationFailure ? It is an object with the following properties (all of them being readonly):

target: any : the object as a whole that was validated

: the object as a whole that was validated propertyName: string : the name of the property that is considered invalid

: the name of the property that is considered invalid attemptedValue: any : the actual value of the property that is considered invalid

: the actual value of the property that is considered invalid code: string : a failure code, if set; otherwise undefined

: a failure code, if set; otherwise message: string : a failure message; if not explicitly set, it defaults to ' <propertyName> is invalid'

: a failure message; if not explicitly set, it defaults to ' is invalid' severity: string : the severity of the failure; defaults to ERROR

The following methods can be used to influence the appearance of a ValidationFailure :

withFailureCode(code: string) : sets a failure code

: sets a failure code withFailureMessage(message: string) : sets a failure message

: sets a failure message withSeverity(severity: Severity) : sets the severity Severity is an enum with the possible values ERROR , WARNING , or INFO defaults to ERROR if not set

: sets the severity withPropertyName(name: string) : sets a name for the property under validation although fluent-ts-validator tries its best to automatically detect the name of the properties under validation it might sometimes be useful to set the name explicitly. For example, in case an uglifier scrambles the code and throws original property names out of the window.

: sets a name for the property under validation

To make the relationship between a Validator and a ValidationFailure clear, take a look at the following SuperheroValidator and Superhero instance:

export class SuperheroValidator extends AbstractValidator<Superhero> { constructor ( ) { super (); this .validateIfNumber( superhero => superhero.epicFightsWon).isNotEqualTo( 0 ) .withSeverity(Severity.INFO) .withFailureCode( "F_0" ) .withFailureMessage( "Don't give up!" ); } } const superhero = new Superhero(); superhero.name = "SUPER DUDE" ; superhero.epicFightsWon = 0 ; const validator = new SuperheroValidator(); const result = validator.validate(superhero);

The ValidationResult will contain a ValidationFailure object in its array that looks like this:

ValidationFailure { target: Superhero { name: 'SUPER DUDE' , epicFightsWon: 0 }, propertyName: 'epicFightsWon' , attemptedValue: 0 , code: 'F_0' , message: 'Don\'t give up!' , severity: 'INFO' }

That makes it obvious which object failed validation due to which property and value.

Asynchronous Validation

A validation can also be performed asynchronously. Besides the validate method every validator provides a validateAsync method which returns a Promise for a ValidationResult .

const promise: Promise <ValidationResult> = validator.validateAsync(superhero); promise.then( result => console .log(result.isValid()));

Callbacks

In case you want to respond to failures immediately callbacks can be used. Just use the onFailure() method when building your validation rule. It accepts a callback-method as parameter with the following signature: (failure: ValidationFailure) => void