Stylized templates for your résumé and/or CV, compatible with FRESH/FRESCA and (through conversion) JSON Resume formats.

FRESH themes are multiformat, Markdown-aware, standards-friendly templates for résumés, CVs, and other employment artifacts.

Markdown-friendly . FRESH themes support Markdown and/or HTML formatting across multiple formats. That means if you bold something in your resume you will see that style reflected not just in the HTML version, but in the MS Word version, and the PDF too.

Multiple output formats including HTML, MS Word, Markdown, LaTeX, plain text, and more.

Engine-agnostic . FRESH themes can be built with Handlebars, Underscore, and in the future, other template engines such as Liquid.

DRY . FRESH themes rely on partials and theme inheritance in order to minimize the amount of duplication and boilerplate you have to wade through to design and/or build a modern, multiformat resume.

Open and unaffiliated. Like the FRESH/FRESCA schema they're based on, FRESH themes have no commercial or corporate backing, basis, or bias.

Use

The quickest way to get started with FRESH themes is to install HackMyResume. Installing this repo (fresh-themes) is not required except for development purposes. Create a FRESH or JRS résumé. Run hackmyresume build <your-resume.json> to <final-resume>.all -t <theme-name> to generate all formats for a particular theme. For example: ```bash hackmyresume BUILD resume.json TO out /resume. all -t positive ```

Predefined FRESH Themes

This repository provides canonical versions of a handful of FRESH themes used in and installed with HackMyResume. Other FRESH themes may be available on GitHub and NPM.

positive: A visually dense/compact theme.

modern: A middle of the road theme with a modern look 'n feel.

compact: A visually dense/compact theme.

awesome: A technical resume theme based on Awesome-CV.

basis: A starter theme used as a basis for other themes.

New themes forthcoming.

All FRESH themes in this repo are MIT licensed. You're free to change, modify, update, or improve them at will.

How It Works

FRESH themes are powered by the same templates you're familiar with from Jekyll, Handlebars, MS Word, or your server-side web language of choice. You create a FRESH theme the same way you would any other template: by intermixing markup (HTML, XML, plain text, whatever) with special tags or placeholders:

< h3 > {{ job.title }} </ h3 > < p > {{ job.summary }} </ p >

Run it through a tool like HackMyResume, and you get finished markup suitable for display or saving as a document:

< h3 > Ninja </ h3 > < p > Performed covert ops in feudal Japan. </ p >

The only difference between a FRESH theme and your Jekyll blog or MS Word template is the syntax. If you can do {{ r.name }} or {% highlight html %} in a template file you can work with FRESH themes.

For an annotated example of building a FRESH theme for multiple formats including HTML, MS Word, and PDF, check out the Modern theme's HTML and DOC templates.

Structure

FRESH themes are structured to allow for flexible generation of documents in multiple formats. Each theme lives in a separate folder and consists of:

A JSON description file.

One or more template files in Handlebars or Underscore format.

Any necessary support files (CSS, LaTeX partials, etc.).

A dedicated README.

Within its containing folder, a theme can have an arbitrary structure provided you either a) follow a standard naming convention or b) specify your theme files in your theme's JSON file.

Contribute

Contributions are encouraged.

Fork, branch, and clone this repository. Add or edit a theme or make other changes. Submit a PR. Ideally, target the dev branch with your PR.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.