Reveal Effect library (Fluent Design System)

Apply reveal effect to border and background of elements.

Demo

Install

Run the command

npm i fluent-reveal-effect @latest

NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/fluent-reveal-effect

Usage

Import the library

import { FluentRevealEffect } from "fluent-reveal-effect"

Basic CSS

.btn { font-family : -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI" , Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; padding : 1rem 2rem ; background-color : #333 ; color : #fff ; border : 0 ; transition : all 200ms ease; } .btn-border { display : inline-block; margin : 5px ; } .btn-border .btn { display : block; margin : 2px ; }

Apply background effect

HTML mockup

< button class = "btn" > Button 1 </ button >

JavaScript

FluentRevealEffect.applyEffect( ".btn" , { lightColor : "rgba(255,255,255,0.1)" , gradientSize : 150 })

Enable Ripple click effect

FluentRevealEffect.applyEffect( ".btn" , { clickEffect : true })

Apply border and background effect

HTML mockup

< div class = "effect-group-container" > < div class = "btn-border" > < button class = "btn" > Button 2 </ button > </ div > < div class = "btn-border" > < button class = "btn" > Button 3 </ button > </ div > < div class = "btn-border" > < button class = "btn" > Button 4 </ button > </ div > </ div >

JavaScript

FluentRevealEffect.applyEffect( ".effect-group-container" , { clickEffect : true , lightColor : "rgba(255,255,255,0.6)" , gradientSize : 80 , isContainer : true , children : { borderSelector : ".btn-border" , elementSelector : ".btn" , lightColor : "rgba(255,255,255,0.3)" , gradientSize : 150 } })

Donate

If you feel this little library useful to you, it would go a great way to ensuring that I can afford to take the time to continue to develop it.

Thanks for your gratitude and finance help!

License