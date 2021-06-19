Apply reveal effect to border and background of elements.
Run the command
npm i fluent-reveal-effect@latest
NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/fluent-reveal-effect
import { FluentRevealEffect } from "fluent-reveal-effect"
.btn {
font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;
padding: 1rem 2rem;
background-color: #333;
color: #fff;
border: 0;
transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.btn-border {
display: inline-block;
margin: 5px;
}
.btn-border .btn {
display: block;
margin: 2px;
}
<button class="btn">Button 1</button>
FluentRevealEffect.applyEffect(".btn", {
lightColor: "rgba(255,255,255,0.1)",
gradientSize: 150
})
FluentRevealEffect.applyEffect(".btn", {
clickEffect: true
})
<div class="effect-group-container">
<div class="btn-border">
<button class="btn">Button 2</button>
</div>
<div class="btn-border">
<button class="btn">Button 3</button>
</div>
<div class="btn-border">
<button class="btn">Button 4</button>
</div>
</div>
FluentRevealEffect.applyEffect(".effect-group-container", {
clickEffect: true,
lightColor: "rgba(255,255,255,0.6)",
gradientSize: 80,
isContainer: true,
children: {
borderSelector: ".btn-border",
elementSelector: ".btn",
lightColor: "rgba(255,255,255,0.3)",
gradientSize: 150
}
})
If you feel this little library useful to you, it would go a great way to ensuring that I can afford to take the time to continue to develop it.
Thanks for your gratitude and finance help!