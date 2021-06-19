openbase logo
fluent-reveal-effect

by Phap Dieu Duong
2.0.8 (see all)

Fluent Reveal Effect JavaScript library for web

Readme

Reveal Effect library (Fluent Design System)

Apply reveal effect to border and background of elements.

FOSSA Status

Screenshot

Demo

Install

Run the command

npm i fluent-reveal-effect@latest

NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/fluent-reveal-effect

Usage

Import the library

import { FluentRevealEffect } from "fluent-reveal-effect"

Basic CSS

.btn {
    font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;
    padding: 1rem 2rem;
    background-color: #333;
    color: #fff;
    border: 0;
    
    transition: all 200ms ease;
}
.btn-border {
    display: inline-block;
    margin: 5px;
}
.btn-border .btn {
    display: block;
    margin: 2px;
}

Apply background effect

HTML mockup

<button class="btn">Button 1</button>

JavaScript

FluentRevealEffect.applyEffect(".btn", {
    lightColor: "rgba(255,255,255,0.1)",
    gradientSize: 150
})

Enable Ripple click effect

FluentRevealEffect.applyEffect(".btn", {
    clickEffect: true
})

Apply border and background effect

HTML mockup

<div class="effect-group-container">
    <div class="btn-border">
        <button class="btn">Button 2</button>
    </div>
    <div class="btn-border">
        <button class="btn">Button 3</button>
    </div>
    <div class="btn-border">
        <button class="btn">Button 4</button>
    </div>
</div>

JavaScript

FluentRevealEffect.applyEffect(".effect-group-container", {
    clickEffect: true,
    lightColor: "rgba(255,255,255,0.6)",
    gradientSize: 80,
    isContainer: true,
    children: {
        borderSelector: ".btn-border",
        elementSelector: ".btn",
        lightColor: "rgba(255,255,255,0.3)",
        gradientSize: 150
    }
})

If you feel this little library useful to you, it would go a great way to ensuring that I can afford to take the time to continue to develop it.

Thanks for your gratitude and finance help!

Buy me a beer?

License

FOSSA Status

