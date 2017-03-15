fluent-logger implementation for Node.js inspired by fluent-logger-python.
$ npm install fluent-logger
Fluent daemon should listen on TCP port.
Simple configuration is following:
<source>
@type forward
port 24224
</source>
<match **.*>
@type stdout
</match>
Singleton style
var logger = require('fluent-logger')
// The 2nd argument can be omitted. Here is a default value for options.
logger.configure('tag_prefix', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 24224,
timeout: 3.0,
reconnectInterval: 600000 // 10 minutes
});
// send an event record with 'tag.label'
logger.emit('label', {record: 'this is a log'});
Instance style
var logger = require('fluent-logger').createFluentSender('tag_prefix', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 24224,
timeout: 3.0,
reconnectInterval: 600000 // 10 minutes
});
The emit method has following signature
.emit([label string], <record object>, [timestamp number/date], [callback function])
Where only the
record argument is required. If the label is set it will be
appended to the configured tag.
Both Singleton and Instance style can disable automatic reconnect allowing the user to handle reconnect himself
logger.configure('tag_prefix', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 24224,
timeout: 3.0,
enableReconnect: false // defaults to true
});
Logger configuration:
var logger = require('fluent-logger').createFluentSender('dummy', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 24224,
timeout: 3.0,
reconnectInterval: 600000, // 10 minutes
security: {
clientHostname: "client.localdomain",
sharedKey: "secure_communication_is_awesome"
}
});
logger.emit('debug', { message: 'This is a message' });
Server configuration:
<source>
@type forward
port 24224
<security>
self_hostname input.testing.local
shared_key secure_communication_is_awesome
</security>
</source>
<match dummy.*>
@type stdout
</match>
See also Fluentd examples.
Logger configuration:
var logger = require('fluent-logger').createFluentSender('dummy', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 24224,
timeout: 3.0,
reconnectInterval: 600000, // 10 minutes
security: {
clientHostname: "client.localdomain",
sharedKey: "secure_communication_is_awesome"
},
tls: true,
tlsOptions: {
ca: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/ca_cert.pem')
}
});
logger.emit('debug', { message: 'This is a message' });
Server configuration:
<source>
@type forward
port 24224
<transport tls>
ca_cert_path /path/to/ca_cert.pem
ca_private_key_path /path/to/ca_key.pem
ca_private_key_passphrase very_secret_passphrase
</transport>
<security>
self_hostname input.testing.local
shared_key secure_communication_is_awesome
</security>
</source>
<match dummy.*>
@type stdout
</match>
FYI: You can generate certificates using fluent-ca-generate command since Fluentd 1.1.0.
See also How to enable TLS/SSL encryption.
Logger configuration:
var logger = require('fluent-logger').createFluentSender('dummy', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 24224,
timeout: 3.0,
reconnectInterval: 600000, // 10 minutes
security: {
clientHostname: "client.localdomain",
sharedKey: "secure_communication_is_awesome"
},
tls: true,
tlsOptions: {
ca: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/ca_cert.pem'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/client-cert.pem'),
key: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/client-key.pem'),
passphrase: 'very-secret'
}
});
logger.emit('debug', { message: 'This is a message' });
Server configuration:
<source>
@type forward
port 24224
<transport tls>
ca_path /path/to/ca-cert.pem
cert_path /path/to/server-cert.pem
private_key_path /path/to/server-key.pem
private_key_passphrase very_secret_passphrase
client_cert_auth true
</transport>
<security>
self_hostname input.testing.local
shared_key secure_communication_is_awesome
</security>
</source>
<match dummy.*>
@type stdout
</match>
We can also specify EventTime as timestamp.
var FluentLogger = require('fluent-logger');
var EventTime = FluentLogger.EventTime;
var logger = FluentLogger.createFluentSender('tag_prefix', {
var eventTime = new EventTime(1489547207, 745003500); // 2017-03-15 12:06:47 +0900
logger.emit('tag', { message: 'This is a message' }, eventTime);
connect : Handle net.Socket Event: connect
error : Handle net.Socket Event: error
var logger = require('fluent-logger').createFluentSender('tag_prefix', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 24224,
timeout: 3.0,
reconnectInterval: 600000 // 10 minutes
});
logger.on('error', (error) => {
console.log(error);
});
logger.on('connect', () => {
console.log('connected!');
});
Before using winston support, you should install it IN YOUR APPLICATION.
var winston = require('winston');
var config = {
host: 'localhost',
port: 24224,
timeout: 3.0,
requireAckResponse: true // Add this option to wait response from Fluentd certainly
};
var fluentTransport = require('fluent-logger').support.winstonTransport();
var fluent = new fluentTransport('mytag', config);
var logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [fluent, new (winston.transports.Console)()]
});
logger.on('flush', () => {
console.log("flush");
})
logger.on('finish', () => {
console.log("finish");
fluent.sender.end("end", {}, () => {})
});
logger.log('info', 'this log record is sent to fluent daemon');
logger.info('this log record is sent to fluent daemon');
logger.info('end of log message');
logger.end();
NOTE If you use
winston@2, you can use
fluent-logger@2.7.0 or earlier. If you use
winston@3, you can use
fluent-logger@2.8 or later.
Several libraries use stream as output.
'use strict';
const Console = require('console').Console;
var sender = require('fluent-logger').createFluentSender('tag_prefix', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 24224,
timeout: 3.0,
reconnectInterval: 600000 // 10 minutes
});
var logger = new Console(sender.toStream('stdout'), sender.toStream('stderr'));
logger.log('this log record is sent to fluent daemon');
setTimeout(()=> sender.end(), 5000);
tag_prefix
The tag prefix string.
You can specify
null when you use
FluentSender directly.
In this case, you must specify
label when you call
emit.
host
The hostname. Default value = 'localhost'.
See socket.connect
port
The port to listen to. Default value = 24224.
See socket.connect
path
The path to your Unix Domain Socket.
If you set
path then fluent-logger ignores
host and
port.
See socket.connect
timeout
Set the socket to timetout after
timeout milliseconds of inactivity
on the socket.
reconnectInterval
Set the reconnect interval in milliseconds. If error occurs then reconnect after this interval.
requireAckResponse
Change the protocol to at-least-once. The logger waits the ack from destination.
ackResponseTimeout
This option is used when requireAckResponse is true. The default is 190. This default value is based on popular
tcp_syn_retries.
eventMode
Set Event Modes. This logger supports
Message,
PackedForward and
CompressedPackedForward.
Default is
Message.
NOTE: We will change default to
PackedForward and drop
Message in next major release.
flushInterval
Set flush interval in milliseconds. This option has no effect in
Message mode.
The logger stores emitted events in buffer and flush events for each interval.
Default
100.
messageQueueSizeLimit
Maximum number of messages that can be in queue at the same time. If a new message is received and it overflows the queue then the oldest message will be removed before adding the new item. This option has effect only in
Message mode. No limit by default.
security.clientHostname
Set hostname of this logger. Use this value for hostname based authentication.
security.sharedKey
Shared key between client and server.
security.username
Set username for user based authentication. Default values is empty string.
security.password
Set password for user based authentication. Default values is empty string.
sendQueueSizeLimit
Queue size limit in bytes. This option has no effect in
Message mode. Default is
8 MiB.
tls
Enable TLS for socket.
tlsOptions
Options to pass to tls.connect when tls is true.
For more details, see following documents
internalLogger
Set internal logger object for FluentLogger. Use
console by default.
This logger requires
info and
error method.
An example of integrating with Winston can be found at
./example/winston.
You will need Docker Compose to run it. After navigating to
./example/winston, run
docker-compose up and then
node index.js. You should see the Docker logs having an
"it works" message being output to FluentD.
Apache License, Version 2.0.
This package is compatible with NodeJS versions >= 6.