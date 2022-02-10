A fluent API to generate JSON schemas (draft-07) for Node.js and browser. Framework agnostic.

Features

Fluent schema implements JSON Schema draft-07 standards

Faster and shorter way to write a JSON Schema via a fluent API

Runtime errors for invalid options or keywords misuse

JavaScript constants can be used in the JSON schema (e.g. enum, const, default ) avoiding discrepancies between model and schema

TypeScript definitions

Coverage 99%

Install

npm install fluent- json - schema

or

yarn add fluent- json - schema

Usage

const S = require ( 'fluent-json-schema' ) const ROLES = { ADMIN : 'ADMIN' , USER : 'USER' , } const schema = S.object() .id( 'http://foo/user' ) .title( 'My First Fluent JSON Schema' ) .description( 'A simple user' ) .prop( 'email' , S.string().format(S.FORMATS.EMAIL).required()) .prop( 'password' , S.string().minLength( 8 ).required()) .prop( 'role' , S.string().enum( Object .values(ROLES)).default(ROLES.USER)) .prop( 'birthday' , S.raw({ type : 'string' , format : 'date' , formatMaximum : '2020-01-01' }) ) .definition( 'address' , S.object() .id( '#address' ) .prop( 'line1' , S.anyOf([S.string(), S.null()])) .prop( 'line2' , S.string().raw({ nullable : true })) .prop( 'country' , S.string()) .prop( 'city' , S.string()) .prop( 'zipcode' , S.string()) .required([ 'line1' , 'country' , 'city' , 'zipcode' ]) ) .prop( 'address' , S.ref( '#address' )) console .log( JSON .stringify(schema.valueOf(), undefined , 2 ))

Schema generated:

{ "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "definitions" : { "address" : { "type" : "object" , "$id" : "#address" , "properties" : { "line1" : { "anyOf" : [ { "type" : "string" }, { "type" : "null" } ] }, "line2" : { "type" : "string" , "nullable" : true }, "country" : { "type" : "string" }, "city" : { "type" : "string" }, "zipcode" : { "type" : "string" } }, "required" : [ "line1" , "country" , "city" , "zipcode" ] } }, "type" : "object" , "$id" : "http://foo/user" , "title" : "My First Fluent JSON Schema" , "description" : "A simple user" , "properties" : { "email" : { "type" : "string" , "format" : "email" }, "password" : { "type" : "string" , "minLength" : 8 }, "birthday" : { "type" : "string" , "format" : "date" , "formatMaximum" : "2020-01-01" }, "role" : { "type" : "string" , "enum" : [ "ADMIN" , "USER" ], "default" : "USER" }, "address" : { "$ref" : "#address" } }, "required" : [ "email" , "password" ] }

TypeScript

With "esModuleInterop": true activated in the tsconfig.json :

import S from 'fluent-json-schema' const schema = S.object() .prop( 'foo' , S.string()) .prop( 'bar' , S.number()) .valueOf()

With "esModuleInterop": false in the tsconfig.json :

import * as S from 'fluent-json-schema' const schema = S.object() .prop( 'foo' , S.string()) .prop( 'bar' , S.number()) .valueOf()

Validation

Fluent schema does not validate a JSON schema. However, many libraries can do that for you. Below a few examples using AJV:

npm install ajv --save

or

yarn add ajv

Snippet:

const ajv = new Ajv({ allErrors : true }) const validate = ajv.compile(schema.valueOf()) let user = {} let valid = validate(user) console .log({ valid }) console .log(validate.errors)

Output:

{ valid : false} errors : [ { keyword : 'required' , dataPath : '' , schemaPath : '#/required' , params : { missingProperty : 'email' }, message : "should have required property 'email'" , }, { keyword : 'required' , dataPath : '' , schemaPath : '#/required' , params : { missingProperty : 'password' }, message : "should have required property 'password'" , }, ]

Snippet:

user = { email : 'test' , password : 'password' } valid = validate(user) console .log({ valid }) console .log(validate.errors)

Output:

{ valid : false} errors : [ { keyword : 'format' , dataPath : '.email' , schemaPath : '#/properties/email/format' , params : { format : 'email' }, message : 'should match format "email"' } ]

Snippet:

user = { email : 'test@foo.com' , password : 'password' } valid = validate(user) console .log({ valid }) console .log( 'errors:' , validate.errors)

Output:

{ valid : false} errors : [ { keyword : 'required' , dataPath : '.address' , schemaPath : '#definitions/address/required' , params : { missingProperty : 'country' }, message : 'should have required property \' country\ '' }, { keyword : 'required' , dataPath : '.address' , schemaPath : '#definitions/address/required' , params : { missingProperty : 'city' }, message : 'should have required property \' city\ '' }, { keyword : 'required' , dataPath : '.address' , schemaPath : '#definitions/address/required' , params : { missingProperty : 'zipcoce' }, message : 'should have required property \' zipcode\ '' } ]

Valid model

Snippet:

user = { email : 'test@foo.com' , password : 'password' } valid = validate(user) console .log({ valid })

Output:

{ valid : true}

Extend schema

Normally inheritance with JSON Schema is achieved with allOf . However when .additionalProperties(false) is used the validator won't understand which properties come from the base schema. S.extend creates a schema merging the base into the new one so that the validator knows all the properties because it is evaluating only a single schema. For example, in a CRUD API POST /users could use the userBaseSchema rather than GET /users or PATCH /users use the userSchema which contains the id , createdAt and updatedAt generated server side.

const S = require ( 'fluent-json-schema' ) const userBaseSchema = S.object() .additionalProperties( false ) .prop( 'username' , S.string()) .prop( 'password' , S.string()) const userSchema = S.object() .prop( 'id' , S.string().format( 'uuid' )) .prop( 'createdAt' , S.string().format( 'time' )) .prop( 'updatedAt' , S.string().format( 'time' )) .extend(userBaseSchema) console .log(userSchema)

Selecting certain properties of your schema

In addition to extending schemas, it is also possible to reduce them into smaller schemas. This comes in handy when you have a large Fluent Schema, and would like to re-use some of its properties.

Select only properties you want to keep.

const S = require ( 'fluent-json-schema' ) const userSchema = S.object() .prop( 'username' , S.string()) .prop( 'password' , S.string()) .prop( 'id' , S.string().format( 'uuid' )) .prop( 'createdAt' , S.string().format( 'time' )) .prop( 'updatedAt' , S.string().format( 'time' )) const loginSchema = userSchema.only([ 'username' , 'password' ])

Or remove properties you dont want to keep.

const S = require ( 'fluent-json-schema' ) const personSchema = S.object() .prop( 'name' , S.string()) .prop( 'age' , S.number()) .prop( 'id' , S.string().format( 'uuid' )) .prop( 'createdAt' , S.string().format( 'time' )) .prop( 'updatedAt' , S.string().format( 'time' )) const bodySchema = personSchema.without([ 'createdAt' , 'updatedAt' ])

Detect Fluent Schema objects

Every Fluent Schema object contains a boolean isFluentSchema . In this way, you can write your own utilities that understands the Fluent Schema API and improve the user experience of your tool.

const S = require ( 'fluent-json-schema' ) const schema = S.object().prop( 'foo' , S.string()).prop( 'bar' , S.number()) console .log(schema.isFluentSchema)

Documentation

Acknowledgments

Thanks to Matteo Collina for pushing me to implement this utility! 🙏

Licence

Licensed under MIT.