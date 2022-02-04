Fluence Project

Fluence is a peer-to-peer computing protocol and a software licensing system.

The project is a work in progress!

fluence.network

Fluence stack

Layer Tech Scale State Based on Execution Marine Single peer Disk, network, external processes Wasm, IT, Wasmer* Composition Aqua Involved peers Results and signatures ⇅, π-calculus Topology TrustGraph, DHT* Distributed with Kademlia* algo Actual state of the network libp2p Security & Accounting Blockchain Whole network Licenses & payments substrate?

Quick summary

Fluence protocol aims to empower internet applications with interoperability, resilience, and security. Fluence makes it possible to publish, run, compose, and monetize applications without intermediaries or central servers.

is an open runtime for internet applications. A purely peer-to-peer architecture allows to build distributed applications without reliance on centralized platforms. Fluence incorporates concepts of Web of Trust, DPKI, S/Kademlia, and is built with libp2p and WebAssembly. Fluence is a business model for the open source. Fluence enables the blockchain-based software licensing system, allowing authors to earn income from their applications usage over the protocol. The infrastructure maintenance is outsourced to the open market of compute providers via the Open Source as a Service (OSaaS) model.

Run

Prebuilt docker image

docker run -d --name fluence -e RUST_LOG= "info" -p 7777 -p 9999 fluencelabs/fluence

Ports will be assigned randomly by your OS.

Contributing

While the project is a still in the early stage of development, you are welcome to track progress and contribute. At the current moment we don't have detailed instructions on how to join development or which code guidelines to follow. However, you can expect more info to appear soon enough. In the meanwhile, check out the basic contributing rules.

License

Apache 2.0