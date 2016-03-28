openbase logo
fluct

by fluct
0.4.2 (see all)

A framework to build server-less web applications using Lambda and API Gateway.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Readme

Fluct

Fluct is a framework to build server-less web applications using Lambda and API Gateway. This stack brings about great advantages in the web development, such as fully isolated components, infinitely scalability, easy and rapid development, cheap server cost, and more and more.

Getting Started

1. Install

Install fluct executable via npm.

$ npm install fluct -g

2. Create an application

Create a new application with an application name.

$ fluct new myapp
Created ./myapp
Created ./myapp/.gitignore
Created ./myapp/actions
Created ./myapp/actions/.keep
Created ./myapp/package.json

3. Create an action

Enter the application folder and generate a new action.

$ cd myapp
$ fluct generate list_users
Created ./actions/list_users
Created ./actions/list_users/index.js
Created ./actions/list_users/package.json

4. Set up the action

Update the action's package.json with proper httpMethod and path.

$ vi actions/list_users/package.json
$ cat actions/list_users/package.json
{
  "name": "list_users",
  "private": true,
  "fluct": {
    "contentType": "text/html",
    "httpMethod": "GET",
    "path": "/users",
    "statusCode": 200
  }
}

5. Set up the package.json

Head over to AWS Console and create a new IAM role that has AWSLambdaBasicExecutionRole, then set its role name and your account ID to application's package.json (Account ID is written in integers in user's ARN). This role is used to allow API Gateway to invoke Lambda functions.

$ vi package.json
$ cat package.json
{
  "name": "myapp",
  "private": true,
  "fluct": {
    "accountId": "012345678912",
    "restapiId": null,
    "roleName": "fluct-example-role"
  }
}

6. Deploy it

Deploy your application to Lambda and API Gateway.

$ fluct deploy
Created zip file: ./actions/list_users/lambda.zip
Uploaded function: list_users
Updated endpoint: GET /users
Deployed: https://123ge4oabj.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/production

7. Done!

Try to send HTTP requests to your endpoints.

$ curl https://123ge4oabj.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/production/users -i
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Length: 13
Connection: keep-alive
Date: Tue, 11 Aug 2015 19:22:33 GMT
x-amzn-RequestId: 512f8391-405e-11e5-acef-2125b850bbe1
X-Cache: Miss from cloudfront
Via: 1.1 6145a790e7dca1c0c567e1f5decce786.cloudfront.net (CloudFront)
X-Amz-Cf-Id: 5LvHm6SaEQnTj1ubwlCvJhew6G86AU6FFEGB2ic3FI-r7kwNfwDCXg==

Hello, world!

Now that you’re up and running, here are a few things you should know. See CLI to use utility commands to develop your application, and see FAQ to know how to customize your application.

