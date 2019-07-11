A tiny (215B) and fast Least Recently Used (LRU) cache
Internally, two caches are kept. This is because it's far more performant to swap (and maintain) dictionaries than it is to
delete/purge keys on every read/write interaction. Because of this,
flru will store
2n items in memory, where
n is the
max limit. In practice, this means that with
max=3 and items
(a, b, c) already written, writing a
d value will not automatically purge the
a key. Instead,
a can be retrieved, which would move it to the "active" cache. It's only when this "active" half exceeds the
max that the "stale" half is purged.
See Usage for a visual explanation~!
This implementation is optimized for all-around performance – reads, writes, updates, and evictions.
This module is available in three formats:
dist/flru.mjs
dist/flru.js
dist/flru.min.js
$ npm install --save flru
// Legend:
// S => the stale cache
// A => the active cache
const flru = require('flru');
let cache = flru(3); // A=[] S=[]
cache.set('a', 1); // A=[a] S=[]
cache.set('b', 2); // A=[a,b] S=[]
cache.set('b', 9); // A=[a,b] S=[]
cache.set('c', 3); // A=[a,b,c] S=[]
cache.has('a'); //=> true
cache.set('d', 4); // A=[d] S=[a,b,c]
cache.get('a'); // A=[d,a] S=[a,b,c]
cache.set('e', 5); // A=[d,a,e] S=[a,b,c]
cache.get('a'); // A=[d,a,e] S=[a,b,c]
cache.get('c'); // A=[c] S=[d,a,e]
cache.has('c'); //=> true
cache.has('b'); //=> false
cache.has('a'); //=> true
cache.clear(); // A=[] S=[]
return
Object
Initialize a new
flru cache instance.
Required:
true
Type:
Number
Default:
1
The maximum number of items to maintain – must be a positive, non-zero integer!
Important: The default value is pointless and will result in excessive computation. It's there only to avoid memory leak!
Return:
Boolean
Check if the cache has the given key.
Type:
String
The key name to check.
Return:
Mixed
Get the assigned value for a given key. Will return
undefined if the cache has evicted
key or never contained it.
Type:
String
The item's unique name / identifier.
Return:
undefined
Persist an item to the cache by a given
key name.
Type:
String
The item's unique name / identifier.
Type:
Mixed
The item's value to be cached.
Return:
undefined
Reset the cache(s) and counter.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When
true, preserves the stale/outgoing cache.
Important: This is used internally & generally should be ignored!
You can find benchmarks in the
bench directory. They are setup to run one library at a time so that there's no cross-contamination of memory management or Node's runtime caching.
set – writing values into new keys
update – updating values into existing keys
evict – writing
2 * limit keys to the cache, forcing eviction
Results below are with Node v10.13.0
# set()
flru x 45,261 ops/sec ±1.63% (94 runs sampled)
lru-cache x 14,240 ops/sec ±5.70% (85 runs sampled)
tmp-cache x 8,229 ops/sec ±3.06% (83 runs sampled)
tiny-lru x 24,415 ops/sec ±2.48% (91 runs sampled)
# get()
flru x 78,585 ops/sec ±1.70% (98 runs sampled)
lru-cache x 27,409 ops/sec ±2.64% (93 runs sampled)
tmp-cache x 6,229 ops/sec ±1.06% (87 runs sampled)
tiny-lru x 20,313 ops/sec ±2.01% (96 runs sampled)
# has()
flru x 79,843 ops/sec ±1.35% (97 runs sampled)
lru-cache x 31,354 ops/sec ±2.87% (90 runs sampled)
tmp-cache x 813,828 ops/sec ±64.67% (95 runs sampled)
tiny-lru x 128,250 ops/sec ±3.73% (93 runs sampled)
# update()
flru x 44,885 ops/sec ±1.86% (95 runs sampled)
lru-cache x 15,616 ops/sec ±2.46% (94 runs sampled)
tmp-cache x 8,529 ops/sec ±0.85% (87 runs sampled)
tiny-lru x 23,060 ops/sec ±2.72% (93 runs sampled)
# evict()
flru x 8,258 ops/sec ±1.48% (88 runs sampled)
lru-cache x 1,492 ops/sec ±2.60% (77 runs sampled)
tmp-cache x 836 ops/sec ±0.59% (95 runs sampled)
tiny-lru x 2,626 ops/sec ±2.61% (81 runs sampled)
tiny-lru - Same as
tmp-cache but significantly faster.
MIT © Luke Edwards